(Some Guy)   Pfft no one will ever figure mine out, it's my username backwards (yuGemoS)   (nordpass.com) divider line
14
258 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 1:17 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this the webpage where we type our passwords in for the keystroke logger to suck up while we see if ours are on the page?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(Assistant VP Gary Trueman)"You've helped this office out before."
(Joseph Gordon-Levitt)"No, I gave you Jerr to see him eaten, not to see you fed."
(Assistant VP Gary Trueman)"Fine. And very well put."
(Joseph Gordon-Levitt)"Accelerated English, Mrs. Kasprzyk."
(Assistant VP Gary Trueman)"Tough teacher?"
(Joseph Gordon-Levitt)"Tough but fair."
 
JustinZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"142   joshua"

Nice to see that some people still respect the classics.

‘’ 18 minutes ago  
12345
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
#1 "GRCooperHasABigDick"

Mostly used by women.

Mostly.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So bigfloppydonkeydick is rare. Excellent.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oh come on, that's the kind of password an idiot puts on his luggage!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My Fark password* is...not on the list. None of them are.

* It's my original dialup password.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
With so many people just using 12345 or similar, I'm sort of surprised 8675309 wasn't on the list.

/That's my password to access the voicemail on my work phone
//You're more than welcome to it
///Jenny
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All those clever strings of characters then "dragon"
LMAO
 
cravak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I need something easy to remember I'm a simpleton but it's not on the list
Love1313?!
Hard part is remembering what combination of this I used where
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZMugg: My Fark password* is...not on the list. None of them are.

* It's my original dialup password.


If you post your fark.com password on here, fark will graciously change it to all asterisks.

Allow me to demonstrate, my fark password is:  *************

Give it a try if you like.
 
Sir VG
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is Correct Horse Battery Staple on there?
 
