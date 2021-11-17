 Skip to content
 
(Greensboro News & Record)   Once again, it's time to see where your college major falls in the 100 best paying majors   (greensboro.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bottom 5!  Go me!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly Submitter wasn't an English major.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Clearly Submitter wasn't an English major.


There can only be one

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like they simply paired a random stock photography image with each major. I guess editing web content is a pretty sweet gig if you can get it.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Psychology!

Oh no...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are you saying getting a humanities major isn't a good investment?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nobody goes into history or museum studies to make the big bucks.  It's work that needs to be done, but since it is pretty much just public sector, us museum workers make the same salaries as street sweeper drivers and assistant dispatchers.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TIL 67% of petroleum engineers believe they make the world a better place.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Valter: Psychology!

Oh no...


How do you feel about that?
 
hershy799
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stupid article. There are maybe 20 distinct majors; a whole bunch overlap.
But we know oil is where the money is
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Valter: Psychology!

Oh no...


RepoManTSM: Are you saying getting a humanities major isn't a good investment?


A large part of why Trump won in 2016 was this idea that the people who lucked their way into wealth were somehow more informed about economics than actual economists.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's Me! I got a "fake" BSEE degree. I flunked out of college on the first try. Then had piss-ass jobs. Went back to a community college and got an associate degree and then a good job. Went to evening college for 4 years and got a BSEE and a career job :)
Evening college is a joke. They know you don't want to really learn. Just get the piece of paper. I would never have been able to pass the classes in the real day engineering school.
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TL;DR: If it's engineering, you're good to go.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't work for Boeing...I speak from experience.
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Valter: Psychology!

Oh no...

How do you feel about that?


It did get me a job. Not the job I wanted but now here I am.

Why is my Psychology degree sitting on the floor? That's where it belongs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All these "early career pay" fresh graduates must have gotten jobs in Manhattan.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Went to school for history, wound up doing #52, petroleum land management. Never knew it was a college major - sure wasn't back when I was in college. Much of the research skills translated, though
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
#3 Not bad.

Stopped reading there. I can only assume that "Gender Studies" is #1.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These majors should be the only ones funded fully by the federal government. Anything else should be on your own dime.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hershy799: Stupid article. There are maybe 20 distinct majors; a whole bunch overlap.
But we know oil is where the money is


...and what's potentially making the planet unlivable...

Reality more and more seems to have real world captain planet villains.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems legit.

Srsly though, that's a list of 100 ways to say business and engineering. There are plenty of better livings to be had with everything from anthropology to ENGLISH to zoology.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I got 2 engineering degrees + MBA and made OK money.
My wife got a degree in journalism and made some serious money as a computer sales rep.
Her IRAs are larger than mine.

Our daughter, the English major, makes big bucks working for a high-tech company. I have no clue what the company does. I have no clue what she does.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: These majors should be the only ones funded fully by the federal government. Anything else should be on your own dime.


ctrl-f ...
agriculture
genetics
soil
veterinary

I hope you can eat spreadsheets and circuitry
 
avian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Half that list is just slightly different degree names that qualify you for exactly the same jobs. They are 100% interchangeable.
They claim the market for one degree is shrinking, but another degree that gets you an identical job is growing.
It is also hilarious that they claim some of those engineering degrees require a PE after college. It doesn't help you, and no one cares except for a few specific jobs like the government or in the couple of states (Oregon) with stupid laws about it.
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Valter: Psychology!

Oh no...


Did we even make the list? I obviously don't want to rtfa
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

davebarnes: I got 2 engineering degrees + MBA and made OK money.
My wife got a degree in journalism and made some serious money as a computer sales rep.
Her IRAs are larger than mine.

Our daughter, the English major, makes big bucks working for a high-tech company. I have no clue what the company does. I have no clue what she does.


137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These majors should be the only ones funded fully by the federal government. Anything else should be on your own dime.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x170]
ctrl-f ...
agriculture
genetics
soil
veterinary

I hope you can eat spreadsheets and circuitry


I was unaware those majors were fully funded by the government today. Do you know something those graduates don't? Otherwise, what the fark point are you trying to make?

When speaking of government funded degrees, pretty much every BA degree needs to be crossed off the list.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the key is to get an Engineering degree.

/sorry for the dimwits who can't math
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Valter: Psychology!

Oh no...

RepoManTSM: Are you saying getting a humanities major isn't a good investment?

[Fark user image image 850x139]

A large part of why Trump won in 2016 was this idea that the people who lucked their way into wealth were somehow more informed about economics than actual economists.


Econometrics is social science.

It's also data science before data science was cool.

It's also frequently ignored by politicians and economists because it reveals uncomfortable truths and predictions.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My daughter is finishing up her MS in Business Analytics at a great school, and starting salaries look good.....

...until I adjust them for inflation to when I graduated. Pretty much the same range. I also felt good about how much I make now...until I adjusted it for inflation back to graduation. Good thing I've been saving well.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These majors should be the only ones funded fully by the federal government. Anything else should be on your own dime.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x170]
ctrl-f ...
agriculture
genetics
soil
veterinary

I hope you can eat spreadsheets and circuitry

I was unaware those majors were fully funded by the government today. Do you know something those graduates don't? Otherwise, what the fark point are you trying to make?

When speaking of government funded degrees, pretty much every BA degree needs to be crossed off the list.


Okay newegg boomer puppet.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
one of my spawn is working on a pharem D. Kind of specialized, but has applications that can be applied in a variety of businesses.

other spawn is going bio-chem and is already saying job earning prospects are not what was advertised and needs a strong plan B.

Here's to both decisions paying off. I'm getting too old to keep making tuition paymentd
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These majors should be the only ones funded fully by the federal government. Anything else should be on your own dime.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x170]
ctrl-f ...
agriculture
genetics
soil
veterinary

I hope you can eat spreadsheets and circuitry

I was unaware those majors were fully funded by the government today. Do you know something those graduates don't? Otherwise, what the fark point are you trying to make?

When speaking of government funded degrees, pretty much every BA degree needs to be crossed off the list.

Okay newegg boomer puppet.


Good luck getting the groundswell of support for people to fark off for four years on the government dime to study ... philosophy.

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: So the key is to get an Engineering degree.

/sorry for the dimwits who can't math


Engineering degree: a great way to break into sales
 
Avigdore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: That's Me! I got a "fake" BSEE degree. I flunked out of college on the first try. Then had piss-ass jobs. Went back to a community college and got an associate degree and then a good job. Went to evening college for 4 years and got a BSEE and a career job :)
Evening college is a joke. They know you don't want to really learn. Just get the piece of paper. I would never have been able to pass the classes in the real day engineering school.


Toss a bit of 'Nuc in the Navy' into the mix and your story is my story.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: davebarnes: I got 2 engineering degrees + MBA and made OK money.
My wife got a degree in journalism and made some serious money as a computer sales rep.
Her IRAs are larger than mine.

Our daughter, the English major, makes big bucks working for a high-tech company. I have no clue what the company does. I have no clue what she does.

I actually meant this as a positive. Programmers don't know how actual written language works.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Are you saying getting a humanities major isn't a good investment?


All of those fields require humanistic application and consultation to work cross-culturally. They've got cultural consultants on staff or retainer.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me my feminist gender studies degree is not going to pay for itself?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You mean to tell me my feminist gender studies degree is not going to pay for itself?


Username checks out
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These majors should be the only ones funded fully by the federal government. Anything else should be on your own dime.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x170]
ctrl-f ...
agriculture
genetics
soil
veterinary

I hope you can eat spreadsheets and circuitry

I was unaware those majors were fully funded by the government today. Do you know something those graduates don't? Otherwise, what the fark point are you trying to make?

When speaking of government funded degrees, pretty much every BA degree needs to be crossed off the list.

Okay newegg boomer puppet.

Good luck getting the groundswell of support for people to fark off for four years on the government dime to study ... philosophy.

As a philosophy major, I'm getting a real kick outta this reply.
 
Shryke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Valter: Psychology!

Oh no...

RepoManTSM: Are you saying getting a humanities major isn't a good investment?

[Fark user image image 850x139]

A large part of why Trump won in 2016 was this idea that the people who lucked their way into wealth were somehow more informed about economics than actual economists.


Odd. The economy during his Presidency, and specifically when he started his term and enacted his policies, was smoking hot. For everyone. Especially the non rich.

Please...libdplain this to me.
 
Shryke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shryke: Bith Set Me Up: Valter: Psychology!

Oh no...

RepoManTSM: Are you saying getting a humanities major isn't a good investment?

[Fark user image image 850x139]

A large part of why Trump won in 2016 was this idea that the people who lucked their way into wealth were somehow more informed about economics than actual economists.

Odd. The economy during his Presidency, and specifically when he started his term and enacted his policies, was smoking hot. For everyone. Especially the non rich.

Please...libdplain this to me.


Libsplain. fark.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somacandra: 137 Is An Excellent Time: thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: thealgorerhythm: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These majors should be the only ones funded fully by the federal government. Anything else should be on your own dime.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x170]
ctrl-f ...
agriculture
genetics
soil
veterinary

I hope you can eat spreadsheets and circuitry

I was unaware those majors were fully funded by the government today. Do you know something those graduates don't? Otherwise, what the fark point are you trying to make?

When speaking of government funded degrees, pretty much every BA degree needs to be crossed off the list.

Okay newegg boomer puppet.

Good luck getting the groundswell of support for people to fark off for four years on the government dime to study ... philosophy.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 200x251]

As a philosophy major, I'm getting a real kick outta this reply.


Along with not wanting to eat he also hates having predictive text tools that work and robots that understand natural language commands. Also legal human rights.
 
