Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe he figured his leg was a dog or an unarmed person running away.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweet. Paid time off on disability. Can stretch that for months and months.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dip shiat
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I first went shooting, so many spent shells got "stuck" in a semiautomatic Glock 7 that I told my friend I wanted to rent a revolver. At least the shells stay in place and you can watch what is happening. I don't think I'd ever rely on a semiautomatic for protection, the stupid thing might jam on you. Or you might accidentally shoot yourself. With a long pull revolver unless you keep it cocked, it isn't going to accidentally go off.

Semiautomatic handguns are engineered for accidents to happen. Revolvers are the way to go. You get at least one second of consideration before the first round goes off.

/please feel free to flame me gun nuts, I admit I am not one
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Glock 7 - had to look it up, and fark me, you will all think this is a fake post. I had the smaller Glock we rented, a Glock 17. I think it was smaller than another model, but since the GLock 9 doesn't exist, I don't know what that is.

I ended up comfortable with a rented Colt Python with a six inch barrel but with .38 special rounds (still not sure what special means) instead of the .357 magnum rounds. I didn't buy the magnum rounds because they were more expensive and I could barely hit the target with the .38 special.

Long story short, I don't know anything about guns, but I had a ball shooting them.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: I had the smaller Glock we rented, a Glock 17. I think it was smaller than another model, but since the GLock 9 doesn't exist, I don't know what that is.


The Glock 17 is the smaller counterpart of the Glock 35. A lot of cops carry the 35 as their visible weapon, and the 17 as a secondary weapon because you can use the longer magazines for the 35 in the 17.

If you shoot a Glock on a regular basis, you've probably had an unintended discharge, and likely while you're taking it apart to clean.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: f you shoot a Glock on a regular basis, you've probably had an unintended discharge, and likely while you're taking it apart to clean.


I don't shoot anything on a regular basis, so I mistook the model of the Glock I rented.

I'm still sticking on the revolver, at least I understood how it worked.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Dip shiat


I absolutely understand the meaning of the pejorative, but how did "dip sh*t" and its variants come to mean what it does?  Why exactly is a dipsh*t?  We know who they are, but what does it actually mean to be one?  Sh*t head makes sense.  Dip sh*t doesn't.

Next up, why do they call it taking a sh*t, am I right?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Glock leg is a serious medical condition!

Stop giggling!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Worst catch of his career. But also the best catch he ever made, oddly enough.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is still messed up that Plaxico served more time than Michael Vick.

/Fully realize it was different courts and Plaxico did not take a plea deal.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I go to the range, if I see a cop shooting, I leave.  They are the absolute biggest dumbfarks when it comes to firearm safety.
 
