(Twitter)   Gulp x 200   (twitter.com) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, shot  
1137 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 11:04 PM



48 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Finding out intensifies
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​...

Let the "Found Out" part begin...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Love how the judge is basically telling them that if they waste the court's time that will not go well...


As the court hearing concluded on Wednesday, Lamberth suggested as he did last week that remaining defendants in the Capitol riot cases would be wise to plead guilty. He assured Chansley that he would've received even more prison time if he had gone to trial rather than accept a plea deal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
200 defendants? How many of them will suddenly have more to say to prosecutors about who was involved in the planning leading up to January 6th?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess they found out.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's like three and a half years. Suck it up, biatches.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are A LOT of people who will take 30 days off at a fed prison to bolster their conservative bona fides. Taking 3+ years off? In a federal prison? Not so much.

And if I remember correctly, fed prison only allows something like 10% off the top for good behavior.

Start snitchin' biatches.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a lot of finding out.

*munches popcorn*
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: That is a lot of finding out.

*munches popcorn*


Wasn't he carrying a spear? That had to factor into it. It's one thing to storm the Capitol dressed as a Viking, but a whole other thing if you're carrying a working weapon. I just read he was one of the first 30 people in, so I imagine that counted against him as well.

Actually, from the same article, he also:

1. riled up the crowd
2. Left a threatening note to Mike Pence on the Senate dais

So a little more than three years sounds light to me. If it doesn't to you, try sending a threatening email to an office holder and see how much time you'll serve.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: real_headhoncho: That is a lot of finding out.

*munches popcorn*

Wasn't he carrying a spear? That had to factor into it. It's one thing to storm the Capitol dressed as a Viking, but a whole other thing if you're carrying a working weapon. I just read he was one of the first 30 people in, so I imagine that counted against him as well.

Actually, from the same article, he also:

1. riled up the crowd
2. Left a threatening note to Mike Pence on the Senate dais

So a little more than three years sounds light to me. If it doesn't to you, try sending a threatening email to an office holder and see how much time you'll serve.


The thing is... he was just a loon.  A goofball.  Basically the guy that does something stupid for attention and is remembered for that moment of stupidity for eternity,.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: The thing is... he was just a loon.  A goofball.  Basically the guy that does something stupid for attention and is remembered for that moment of stupidity for eternity,.


He's not far enough gone to know the difference between wrong and right, they ruled on it and he accepted that. 3.5 years is going to be his acknowledgement.

A local university student was arrested in 2020 during the protests because he kept starting fires. One of the fires he tried to start was in the building I live in, and it doesn't have sprinklers. You think you could chalk it up to "youthful exuberance" except no one else kept trying to start fires, just that guy. He argued at one (ONE) of his trials that he was just "caught up in the moment."

Well, no he wasn't. He was primed for "the moment." He wanted "the moment." Same for Q Shaman. He was looking forward to something going down, even if he didn't know what it was. Is he crazy? Yeah, a little, but not enough to keep the facade up once he was in jail.

He invaded Congress during an election certification with a weapon, encouraged others to do the same, and inflated his own sense of self-worth via a false narrative. The first two items are legally punishable, the last is a moral failure. His time in prison should give him time to correct that third item and I suspect we'll get a book about it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all deserve decades
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than the gallows. Which is what they would've gotten if it was 200 years ago.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh buffalo.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
oh well.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They all deserve decades


...in Gitmo, like other, browner terrorists get.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?


Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)

But 41 months for violence against the police and/or threatening Congress seems overly light. They're probably lucky DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule, or they'd be looking at higher mandatory minimums.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Haha, fark them.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)

But 41 months for violence against the police and/or threatening Congress seems overly light. They're probably lucky DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule, or they'd be looking at higher mandatory minimums.


And now they can't vote in most states hahahahaha
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IgG4: Finding out intensifies


Unfortunately, these are just a rabble. A mob of disposable idiots. The architects of the coup remain at mar a large.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perhaps with so many republicans going to prison for a while they might come out and have something new to say about private prisons.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)

But 41 months for violence against the police and/or threatening Congress seems overly light. They're probably lucky DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule, or they'd be looking at higher mandatory minimums.

And now they can't vote in most states hahahahaha


Plus they've lost the right to possess firearms.  Which to some of these idiots, is as good as emasculation.
 
Corvus [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)



They were found guilty trying to stop congress doing it's duty. That's not "wandering the halls" - Congress had to be locked down.
 
HighZoolander [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: IgG4: Finding out intensifies

Unfortunately, these are just a rabble. A mob of disposable idiots. The architects of the coup remain at mar a large.


just don't call them deplorables.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Perhaps with so many republicans going to prison for a while they might come out and have something new to say about private prisons.


But now they can't vote.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)

But 41 months for violence against the police and/or threatening Congress seems overly light. They're probably lucky DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule, or they'd be looking at higher mandatory minimums.

And now they can't vote in most states hahahahaha

Plus they've lost the right to possess firearms.  Which to some of these idiots, is as good as emasculation.


LOL!  That right!

I can remember Oliver North complaining about that.
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: leeksfromchichis: IgG4: Finding out intensifies

Unfortunately, these are just a rabble. A mob of disposable idiots. The architects of the coup remain at mar a large.

just don't call them deplorables.


How about disposables?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
wharr gritty wharr
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not nearly long enough
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This amuses me to no end.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Not nearly long enough


I disagree. Why should we have to pay federal tax monies to keep them in federal prison? They are the wrongdoers, they should pay.

hang the ringleaders, make the rabble watch, sentence them all to death but commuted temporarily to out on good behavior.
 
killershark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)

But 41 months for violence against the police and/or threatening Congress seems overly light. They're probably lucky DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule, or they'd be looking at higher mandatory minimums.


It may seem light, but he pled guilty and showed actual remorse at his hearing today. It may not go as well for others like the zip tie guy and that loud mouth who put his feet on Pelosi's desk and had a taser with him. I doubt those idiots are going to go as quietly.
 
wejash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This crap happened in a case I defended.

My guy was charged with federal drug conspiracy with a bunch of others.  The evidence was...serious. And lots of others friends snitched.  If found guilty, we were looking at federal life sentences, no parole.

They would not consider pleas. No deal, no way. Up to the weekend of trial, when they were relocated to a new jail to be close to court.

Suddenly they all were willing to consider a plea. (My guy did ~23yrs.)

What changed? They had been in a state lockup where drug defendants told them prosecutors always agreed to a couple yrs of jail and the rest on probation. No problem.

At the NEW lockup, they were in with a local drug gang that just went to trial in fed court on the same charges and got with life, no parole.

NOW they believed their lawyers.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 200 defendants? How many of them will suddenly have more to say to prosecutors about who was involved in the planning leading up to January 6th?


There is no conspiracy to uncover, when Trump and his inner circle are clearly and openly asking for insurrection.  No smoking gun those 200 dipshiats can offer.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IgG4: Finding out intensifies


No. Finding it would be 10-20 years.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Though this is all good, it drastically loses meaning and impact if donnie never gets charged.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)

But 41 months for violence against the police and/or threatening Congress seems overly light. They're probably lucky DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule, or they'd be looking at higher mandatory minimums.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Corvus: nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)


They were found guilty trying to stop congress doing it's duty. That's not "wandering the halls" - Congress had to be locked down.


That's the Senate's job!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On the low side.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: nytmare: fnordfocus: Haven't a boatload of people who did just that already gotten off with just probation though?

Did any of those folks do more than just wander the halls? (I am not sure, there are too many to keep track of.)

But 41 months for violence against the police and/or threatening Congress seems overly light. They're probably lucky DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule, or they'd be looking at higher mandatory minimums.

And now they can't vote in most states hahahahaha



Supposedly many of the Jan 6th insurrectionists hadn't actually bothered to vote at all -- they were so sure that Trump would win, that there was no need to. When he lost, it could only be because of all the fraud.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nytmare: DC doesn't allow firearms and most of them followed that rule


Fark user imageView Full Size


"They're rule-abiding insurrectionists, IOW."
 
slantsix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not a TF member and maybe I'm not seeing it, but has nobody noticed that Paul Gosar was just censured? There's the start of a discussion on the Twitter link, but that may have changed by now
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

slantsix: I'm not a TF member and maybe I'm not seeing it, but has nobody noticed that Paul Gosar was just censured? There's the start of a discussion on the Twitter link, but that may have changed by now


Nevermind, I found it.

/Indica probably didn't help
 
