(Huffington Post)   Eight-bedroom waterfront home for sale for $31 million; it is very likely that the previous owner peed on the carpets   (huffpost.com) divider line
22
871 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 12:17 AM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What in the glorious hell was that?  and then name-drop Madonna several times, because that story wasn't weird enough.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how anyone could avoid peeing after having to hear those statues peeing in the pool all of the time.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dumbest shiat I've read in a while. And I frequent the pol tab.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should notify subby that the dog is actually selling the house. I'm sure the bedding, drapes, carpeting, etc. were all replaced long ago.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh, so basically that dog's "handlers" get free rein to do whatever they want with a fortune, and they get a pretty cool pet to go with it?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that dog have a pet tiny giraffe?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/tra-la-la
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Carla Riccitelli is one of Gunther's main caretakers and is on a board that manages the trust now worth almost $500 million

A dog worth half a billion. I go sleep I think wake me when I've woken
 
Bukharin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like to try and guess before I click the link. I was guessing this was Leona Helmsley's Dog's house or something.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All that money and they haven't yet bought the dog a boy
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huffpost should be penalized for trying to game search engines with that "once owned by Madonna" shiat.

/once owned by Madonna
//once owned by Madonna
///once owned by Madonna
////once owned by Madonna
//once owned by Madonna
//once owned by Madonna
//once owned by Madonna
//once owned by Madonna
//once owned by Madonna
//there, now maybe fark will be the first site returned.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At first glace, I thought "Wtf? Why are kids peeing into the pool?!"

img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess I don't even have the life of a dog.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is farking insane. People are starving in the streets and this shiat is allowed to happen. It's time to tear it all down and start over.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
well, at least it's a German Shepherd and not a Lab or something.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 225x225]

/tra-la-la


Ding ding dong
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dogs don't need to travel, and certainly not by private jet. This is gross.
 
cravak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's an old company old story old money old dog money.
 
DeathStarTechSupport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ever thus to deadbeats.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did anyone really expect that Madonna had not peed on the floor?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So Madonna peed on the carpet a few times. Big deal. She's done stranger more disgusting things.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, what Madonna did on the carpets is nobody else's business.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

