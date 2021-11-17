 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ceiling cat can't decide if its a flaw or a feature   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 11:29 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is the ceiling some kind of rubber? Quite confused by that
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When the cat poked its head out of the ceiling, it sounds like it's saying "Hello? Hello!" Like a human would. I was waiting for "Is anybody home?".

Very cute, Subby!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Is the ceiling some kind of rubber? Quite confused by that


It almost looks like a tent like ceiling.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That cat has seen some shiatfap?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Is the ceiling some kind of rubber? Quite confused by that


Fark user imageView Full Size


Phil Swift Flex Sealed his cat in the attic.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh the mews.
From scared to "OHH IT'S YOU THANK GOD"
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Is the ceiling some kind of rubber? Quite confused by that


Maybe super thick latex paint?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Picklehead: When the cat poked its head out of the ceiling, it sounds like it's saying "Hello? Hello!" Like a human would. I was waiting for "Is anybody home?".

Very cute, Subby!


Those are not happy cat sounds.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And I thought those styrofoam tiles that people used to install as ceilings were bad.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Is the ceiling some kind of rubber?


I saw Cyrillic text on the video, which tells me any manner of construction lunacy could be involved.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dammit just give me a login: Is the ceiling some kind of rubber? Quite confused by that

Maybe super thick latex paint?


There was a VFX shot like that in A Nightmare on Elm Street, they used latex.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dyhchong: [media4.giphy.com image 500x279] [View Full Size image _x_]


*shakes tiny razor glove*
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Picklehead: When the cat poked its head out of the ceiling, it sounds like it's saying "Hello? Hello!" Like a human would. I was waiting for "Is anybody home?".

Very cute, Subby!

Those are not happy cat sounds.


I had to stop after the first 2 seconds because my cat came to see if everything was ok. She still seems very concerned about the cat trapped in my phone
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: dyhchong: [media4.giphy.com image 500x279] [View Full Size image _x_]

*shakes tiny razor glove*


Don't hate me because I'm gifted.

Or is that jifted?
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You have no idea how many times subby had to masturbate to actually summon ceiling cat.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: You have no idea how many times subby had to masturbate to actually summon ceiling cat.


I don't... do you?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: You have no idea how many times subby had to masturbate to actually summon ceiling cat.


I don't. But I'm trying to find out.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: VanillaEnvelope: You have no idea how many times subby had to masturbate to actually summon ceiling cat.

I don't... do you?


*shakes tiny penis*
 
zerkalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
И ты хочешь быть моим продавцом латекса!
 
Rob4127
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stop filming and help the cat, you asshole.
Yeah yeah, fark you, too.
 
tasteme
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Oh my god! What are you doing to that cantaloupe?!?!?!"
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.