 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page."-Saint Augustine. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, travels with books edition   (fark.com) divider line
4
    More: CSB, Travel, Cutty Sark, Cascading Style Sheets, Augustine of Hippo, Steve Sarkisian, Spinach, STEM, Fark Writer's Thread  
•       •       •

66 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 17 Nov 2021 at 6:45 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm taking all of next week off from work in a vacation of sorts. It's Thanksgiving on the 25th here in the US, which is part of it-mostly it just means I burn less PTO doing so-but sadly I won't be travelling for the holiday. Well, 'sadly' if you're considering St. Augustine's comment, but I'll be reading this one page over and over again figuratively while reading lots of other pages; I hope to get this year's Fark Fiction Anthology assembled in time to be thankful that it's done by turkey day. Maybe I can even get some writing done! I think 'hoping for unlikely things' is more of a Christmas tradition, but you never know.

Writing questions of the week!

What travel experiences have changed you as a writer? What books do you read when you travel?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

toraque: I'm taking all of next week off from work in a vacation of sorts. It's Thanksgiving on the 25th here in the US, which is part of it-mostly it just means I burn less PTO doing so-but sadly I won't be travelling for the holiday. Well, 'sadly' if you're considering St. Augustine's comment, but I'll be reading this one page over and over again figuratively while reading lots of other pages; I hope to get this year's Fark Fiction Anthology assembled in time to be thankful that it's done by turkey day. Maybe I can even get some writing done! I think 'hoping for unlikely things' is more of a Christmas tradition, but you never know.

Writing questions of the week!

What travel experiences have changed you as a writer? What books do you read when you travel?


Thankfully e-readers and the kindle marketplace have made travel reading better.  I can easily read several hundred pages an hour (typically read 4-8 books a week), and being at the mercy of a book store for reading material or worse the books sold at airports was hell.

I think I read all of the Ann rice books (and left each on a plane as I finished them) over two months of trans Atlantic flights
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Conservatives and woke progressives need to travel a lot more
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was on a ship going to the Big Island. We weren't allowed anywhere but on deck.  There was another Army guy reading a book in Korean.  He explained to someone that his wife was Korean and they were sharing experiences.  That was strange since my own experience was that GIs married Koreans and expected them to assimilate.

I decided I would learn Japanese and study the culture.  But I got drunk instead. It was easier.  Turned out, I was a natural drunk.  Ah, the things you learn in the Army.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.