(BBC) HMS Queen Elizabeth had eight F-35Bs. One is now testing its underwater capability
17
    More: Awkward, Royal Air Force, UK F-35Bs, US firm Lockheed Martin, C-130 Hercules, US Marine Corps, F-35 Lightning II, British Army, Royal Navy  
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expensive farkup right there...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for a new bond movie ??
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kermit_the_frog: Expensive farkup right there...


The whole program is.

Drones are going to take over this plane's mission goal in short order...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The cost of 15 new schools, now beginning to rust on the ocean floor.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: kermit_the_frog: Expensive farkup right there...

The whole program is.

Drones are going to take over this plane's mission goal in short order...


Until the Chinese start to jam signals.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was he trying to fly it on the left side of the ocean? They were made to be flown on the right. Like God intended.
:)
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Lsherm: kermit_the_frog: Expensive farkup right there...

The whole program is.

Drones are going to take over this plane's mission goal in short order...

Until the Chinese start to jam signals.


They can just use missiles on traditional solutions.

For what it's worth, the article I linked to is just another defense industry excuse to spend more money.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Engine turns or pilot swims.

/single engines fighters are stupid
//double stupid on STOVL
///JSF: Joke strike freighter
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welp, I guess Britain could always fall back on using these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It worked on Bismarck
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The cost of 15 new schools, now beginning to rust on the ocean floor.


I think modern art is starting to grow on me!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kermit_the_frog: Expensive farkup right there...


But enough about the development of the F-35...
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That is an expensive way to add plastic to the ocean.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nirbo: That is an expensive way to add plastic to the ocean.


We are trying to streamline that process.  Don't biatch about what you don't know about, we are going to add a shiatload of plastics.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Nirbo: That is an expensive way to add plastic to the ocean.

We are trying to streamline that process.  Don't biatch about what you don't know about, we are going to add a shiatload of plastics.


I'm just sayin', a Kardashian beach party has largely the same effect without needing to risk the life of a pilot.

/pilot might get a std though.
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Lsherm: kermit_the_frog: Expensive farkup right there...

The whole program is.

Drones are going to take over this plane's mission goal in short order...

Until the Chinese start to jam signals.


Hard to jam inertial navigation and terrain mapping....you know, the stuff cruise missiles have been using since the 70's?

If you have to actively telling it where to go then it ain't autonomous.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scanman61: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Lsherm: kermit_the_frog: Expensive farkup right there...

The whole program is.

Drones are going to take over this plane's mission goal in short order...

Until the Chinese start to jam signals.

Hard to jam inertial navigation and terrain mapping....you know, the stuff cruise missiles have been using since the 70's?

If you have to actively telling it where to go then it ain't autonomous.


Something something shoulda taken a left at Albuquerque
 
