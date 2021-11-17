 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   You steal 46 million dollars worth of cryptocurrency. Do you buy a house? A car? A boat? Or a rare username in the gaming community that allows the FBI to easily track you?   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
According to police, the victim had been targeted by a SIM swap attack, a method of manipulating cellular network carriers so scammers can intercept two-factor authentication requests.

That shiat terrifies me, because while you think you're doing everything right with two factor authentication, a stupid, lazy, or criminal employee can intercept your two-factor authentication requests.

Years ago a stupid gaming console company, whose name definitely does not rhyme with Tony, gave away an account of mine with $800 worth of games because their customer support people couldn't be bothered enough to verify any identifying information if you just called them and said you lost access to your email. Then, once they had transferred the account from Virginia to someone in Romania (makes perfect sense) they refused to undo the change once I managed to talk to a real live human being. Thank God my brother is an attorney, it only took one email from him before people started taking me seriously.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to police, the victim had been targeted by a SIM swap attack, a method of manipulating cellular network carriers so scammers can intercept two-factor authentication requests.

ok,

Kirkpatrick went on to say that multi-factor authentication is key to protecting your personal information and money.


but you just said...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder what the best way to get away with that much money would be? Off-shore bank account? Try cleaning it through a casino? Start a church?
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SMS 2FA is horrible.

Thanks for attending my Ted Talk.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I turn myself into an NFT. Now no one can catch me.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I wonder what the best way to get away with that much money would be? Off-shore bank account? Try cleaning it through a casino? Start a church?


Just piss it away slowly.  Buy all the drinks when you go out, eat in restaurants, do all the stuff that you know is a total waste of money.

Don't buy a new house or vehicle or pay off a big debt with money you can't easily explain.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Weedlord Bonerhitler?
 
KB202
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I wonder what the best way to get away with that much money would be? Off-shore bank account? Try cleaning it through a casino? Start a church?


Start by not being a teenager, so you can use your passport to get out of the country for a while.

Then start a service business in a tourist town. There is no way the fish pedicure spa at my beach is not a front.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I turn myself into an NFT. Now no one can catch me.


Aw shiat he's non fungible...
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Username: BoldMoveCotton
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What he imagined:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

What he was:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KB202: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I wonder what the best way to get away with that much money would be? Off-shore bank account? Try cleaning it through a casino? Start a church?

Start by not being a teenager, so you can use your passport to get out of the country for a while.

Then start a service business in a tourist town. There is no way the fish pedicure spa at my beach is not a front.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh.  Pedicure.  Nevermind.
 
