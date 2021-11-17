 Skip to content
(EuroNews) Much fewer cool people these days than 10 years ago
19
Zroop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
who?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 Cowboy Bebop will help.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
files-cdn.sharenator.comView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Many. And at this point, who cares? Man, talk about a regressive tax.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I find it refreshing
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the thing I miss about smoking is the social aspect. That and the cigarettes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Check with your manufacturer to see if Paraquat is right for you.
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If smoking is what made you cool, you were never cool to begin with.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was at one of these planetarium laser back in the day and as the show started the host said there was no smoking allowed.

Someone in the audience asked "Does that include tobacco?"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I think the thing I miss about smoking is the social aspect. That and the cigarettes.


I am closing in on five years smoke free. I didn't like smoking. I LOVED smoking.  The hit and the ritual. I decided I loved living more though, and finally put them down after 30+ years. I miss them a bit still, but I will never, ever return to that habit.

When I realize a ute I know is smoking, I tell them that I won't preach, and the only thing I will ever say to them is that I have very, very few regrets in life, and picking up a cigarette when I was 18 is one of those things. I know it has as much chance of making them stop as it would have me way back then, but I feel better for saying it that one time.

Yeah, that's right. I used to be cool.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All I got.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.oboxeditions.comView Full Size

"Aayyyyyyyy, I was the coolest! And the Fonz says don't smoke, kids!"
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I used to smoke then I stopped. Then I started doing the minty Camel Snus. They were up to about $12 a can in MA with the taxes. Then they outlawed flavored tobacco. I spent the next few months driving up to New Hampshire and would buy about 18 of them for $6 each.

I got tired of doing that so I started doing nicotine pouches. They were about $6 a can because the tax law uses the word "tobacco" and these aren't tobacco.

Then Cumberland Farms had a deal on another brand called On! that had 8mg per pouch and they are $3 for 3 cans. That's five cents a pouch.

It's going to be tough to quit when the cans go back to their regular $5 each price.

How they're making any money at all is beyond me, unless they really are that cheap to make which makes the usual price seem suspect.

I'm guessing the idea is to get me hopelessly addicted so I'll pay any price.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Smoking? Ok grandpa. This is the third millennium, nobody smokes anymore.

Hello? 1996 called, they want their vice back.

What's that? Oh 1991 called, they want their "a year called and wants it's thing back" back.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3 years 9 months 5 days, so that figure includes me
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I used to smoke then I stopped. Then I started doing the minty Camel Snus. They were up to about $12 a can in MA with the taxes. Then they outlawed flavored tobacco. I spent the next few months driving up to New Hampshire and would buy about 18 of them for $6 each.

I got tired of doing that so I started doing nicotine pouches. They were about $6 a can because the tax law uses the word "tobacco" and these aren't tobacco.

Then Cumberland Farms had a deal on another brand called On! that had 8mg per pouch and they are $3 for 3 cans. That's five cents a pouch.

It's going to be tough to quit when the cans go back to their regular $5 each price.

How they're making any money at all is beyond me, unless they really are that cheap to make which makes the usual price seem suspect.

I'm guessing the idea is to get me hopelessly addicted so I'll pay any price.


The pouches did not work for me, so I'm doing the lozenge again. Snus was great, but yeah, I ain't payin' no $10 a tin considering I would go through a tin a day easily.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even Phillip-Morris, one of the largest tobacco firms in the world, said within 10 years they will be fully transformed into Marijuana
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: The pouches did not work for me, so I'm doing the lozenge again. Snus was great, but yeah, I ain't payin' no $10 a tin considering I would go through a tin a day easily.


That's what's great about the pouches I'm using. It's a dollar a day. I put two in when I wake up (after brushing my teeth), then change them out a couple hours later.

Part of what I like is just having some sort of flavor in my mouth. I used to crush sunflower seeds. I had a big gulp cup in my van that I'd throw the shells into.

I could probably just chew sugar free gum, but that would probably be more expensive.
 
