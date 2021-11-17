 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Fake Hair   (wral.com) divider line
12
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake hair and McDonald's did you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gimme a head with Hair!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair, one doesn't need to add anything to make macdonald's food nauseating.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was greedy. He should have just demanded free beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can think of at least one thing wrong with that plan.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Gimme a head with Hair!


OoooOooo say can you see
Myyy eyes
If you can
Then my hair's too short.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Gimme a head with Hair!


DIMOXONYL!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody put pubic hair on my cheeseburger.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Fake hair and McDonald's did you say?

[Fark user image 425x318]


Counterpoint: His hair is the unfortunate result of genetics.

content.api.newsView Full Size


/He didn't have much to work with there
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Faux locks!

/no, wait...
//that sounded better when I typed it
 
