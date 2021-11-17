 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   If you're a plumber, the day after Thanksgiving is known as Brown Friday. And you already know why   (mlive.com) divider line
    GRAND RAPIDS, largest plumbing repair, drain service providers, Large gatherings, extra strain  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even Thanksgiving.

We need a good rotor rooting. And get our tank pumped out.
It's really not a problem until chief IRON POOP spends 40 mins on the throne..I mean seriously. Do that shait in batches and not sunday morning with the entire New Yorker for reading.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.


Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We learned this the hard way at our first house.  First year there, my Aunt and Uncle come for a visit... backed up toilet.  Next year we hosted Thanksgiving... backed up toilet.  From then on we had the drains cleaned every October.  Went so far as to disclose this "safety habit" to the next owners when we moved out.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.

Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?


My friend is a plumber. We joke he probably makes more an hour than some doctors.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

optikeye: sunday morning with the entire New Yorker for reading.


Thats my personal Mardi Gras.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Smells like an urban legend, like the super bowl sunday / domestic abuse hotline tale.
 
Pinner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the post-holiday 'fatberg' articles from the UK.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
stupid roots keep growing inside my drain!!!!!
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Combustion: ecmoRandomNumbers: Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.

Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?

My friend is a plumber. We joke he probably makes more an hour than some doctors.


My cousin is a plumber and he charged his proctologist 500 for his toilet repair , figuring that his ass cost him two hundred bucks and he figured that his toilet had at least three or more customers.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Brown Friday is the name of my Rolling Stones cover band.
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh, I don't make turkey anymore...not an entire roast bird in any case.  I'm the only one in my family that actually likes roast turkey.  Every year it was the same.  They want to see that bird on the table, then they take a few nibbles and the rest ends up in the trash.   Now I do just a turkey breast...made with herb butter...for anybody who feels obligated by Norman Rockwell.  If there is any leftover I make sandwiches with it.  The rest is stuff people like to eat, like jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As someone who has done plumbing work for a living, there were a few more toilet calls than usual. The main problem was garbage disposal and kitchen sink back ups. My advice would be to throw garbage in the garbage can.
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.


They already make a shiat load.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My ex-wife told me and our dinner guests that she only pooped twice a week. We all looked at each other and knew she was full of shiat.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Smells like an urban legend, like the super bowl sunday / domestic abuse hotline tale.


This is a fluff press release from Roto-Rooter that exploits people's fear of public bathroom catastrophes.  It probably gets more people to make proactive calls to Rotor Rooter for preventative maintenance, which could have been clients that they missed when overwhelmed during the post-holiday demand increase.
Damn smart marketing
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fissile: The rest is stuff people like to eat, like jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat.


I hope it is wrapped in bacon or your people are just heathens.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I replaced my septic tank and field this year.  Don't talk yourself up to doing it and saving a few hundred bucks on labor.  Nobody mentions the nightmares.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Combustion: ecmoRandomNumbers: Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.

Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?

My friend is a plumber. We joke he probably makes more an hour than some doctors.


The union plumbers in my area in the Local 5 make $45/hour plus pension and annuity. Its well over $100k in compensation. But thats a big city for you.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lucky for me, I only have an outhouse. But going outside to poop at -20⁰ won't be fun.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The day after?  Lol.

When I was 13, we spent one Thanksgiving Day with our only toilet in the middle of the hallway, and a plumber in the bathroom snaking out a stubborn blockage.

It was a doll's head.  He said it had probably been there 20 years.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The smart move is to take a bite out of a Velveeta loaf for every turkey bite. Can't overload the sewer if you're stopped up.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Combustion: My friend is a plumber. We joke he probably makes more an hour than some doctors.


Plus his liability insurance costs a fraction of what a doctor pays.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everybody hates turkey!  Hiding it in their napkins then excusing themselves.....

I blame 45
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

solokumba: Fissile: The rest is stuff people like to eat, like jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat.

I hope it is wrapped in bacon or your people are just heathens.


You never know - Jewish dude of my acquaintance used to make stuffed shrimp, but he'd never do the bacon.  He was already doing traif stuff with traif, wrapping it in more traif was apparently a bridge too far

/he also grew up eating kosher and just didn't really like pig in any form, might have had something to do with it
//he didn't actually do kosher - he was about as observant as much Christians are - he just grew up that way
///tres traif tapas tre taboo, tantalizing taint tacitly tacky toward tabernacle tasters
 
wildlifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I replaced my septic tank and field this year.  Don't talk yourself up to doing it and saving a few hundred bucks on labor.  Nobody mentions the nightmares.


Yes...putting the backflow valve in backwards and having to dig the pipe up..and..ahem.. correct my mistake..
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I replaced my septic tank and field this year.  Don't talk yourself up to doing it and saving a few hundred bucks on labor.  Nobody mentions the nightmares.


I worked general construction back in the day.  I was once repairing a cracked pipe in a septic line.  Imagine me in a hole that is about 5' deep, 6' long, and about 4' wide.  The bad pipe is gone, so it's just a hole with open pipe at both ends.  I'm waiting for the new piece to be handed to me and all of a sudden I hear a sound like the ocean.  I'm sort of standing there not knowing what's going on and the foreman yells, "Get out of the hole".  It sort of hits me what's going on and I madly scramble for the side.  The hole is too deep to jump up out of and there is nothing to grab onto on the surface to pull myself out so I panic.  The foreman grabs by arm at the last second, pulls me out, and then a turd comes swimming out of the pipe.

/apparently someone forgot to tell the homeowner's daughter not to use water while we were working
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Combustion: ecmoRandomNumbers: Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.

Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?

My friend is a plumber. We joke he probably makes more an hour than some doctors.

The union plumbers in my area in the Local 5 make $45/hour plus pension and annuity. Its well over $100k in compensation. But thats a big city for you.


IME most residential plumbing issues can be solved on your own with a pair of channel lock pliers, a plunger, and/or a drain snake drill attachment.

You can buy all of them for less than it costs for a plumber to drive to your house.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1954 Art Carney - Song Of The Sewer
Youtube 3eYijde8Eo8
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Combustion: ecmoRandomNumbers: Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.

Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?

My friend is a plumber. We joke he probably makes more an hour than some doctors.


Where I live a good plumber with about 15 years experience takes home more than a GP MD.
The doctor charges more but after he pays insurance, office, nurse and whatever else they don't take home more.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People should stop dumping everything down into the sink and garbage disposals. I'm guessing all those potato peels and all that grease is causing most of the blockages and not the poop and toilet paper. It's like all those news stories about massive increase in toilet usage that coincide with commercials during the Super Bowl.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.

Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?


A shiat ton!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.


A relative of mine owned his own plumbing shop (or did before he retired and moved away).  Let's just say his house was very, very, verynice.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: Combustion: ecmoRandomNumbers: Lambskincoat: this makes me think plumbers should make more. The headline gave me a chill.

Plumbers should make more? How much MORE?

My friend is a plumber. We joke he probably makes more an hour than some doctors.

Where I live a good plumber with about 15 years experience takes home more than a GP MD.
The doctor charges more but after he pays insurance, office, nurse and whatever else they don't take home more.


"Not only is there no God, but try finding a plumber on Sunday." - Woody Allen
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We're going to need a bigger poop knife
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: We're going to need a bigger poop knife


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I tell my sons: If you're gonna uncoil a yard-long tummy banana, FLUSH before wiping, then flush after.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The day after Thanksgiving should be called Code Brown Friday. Coffee grounds inside a coffee filter make excellent caca odor scrubbers.
Proven to work inside the ER.
 
