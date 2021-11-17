 Skip to content
(Aviation Web)   Pilot of airplane that went down in lake rescued by another airplane going down in the lake   (avweb.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very nicely done, Ma'am.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a lake, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
being a Vet probably kept her calm.
Lot of civilians don't give it the old college try like the pros.
It's part of saying, someone might die if I don't step in, so here goes.
 
Gotfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can go down on this lake if you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Icon A5 is a fun plane to fly. You can try it out in Microsoft Flight Sim.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better outcome for an Icon aircraft over the waters of Tampa Bay than the one piloted by Roy Halladay...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: The Icon A5 is a fun plane to fly. You can try it out in Microsoft Flight Sim.


I googled it and was surprised. Not what I was expecting.

aerospace-technology.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: untoldforce: The Icon A5 is a fun plane to fly. You can try it out in Microsoft Flight Sim.

I googled it and was surprised. Not what I was expecting.

[aerospace-technology.com image 600x302]


Same, sweet little plane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: being a Vet probably kept her calm.
Lot of civilians don't give it the old college try like the pros.
It's part of saying, someone might die if I don't step in, so here goes.


All comes down to if you've got the training and the aircraft. Only a tiny percentage of aircraft are amphibious or sea planes. Just because I am ASES / AMES doesn't mean I have an aircraft that can land on the water. Technically speaking I haven't flown a seaplane since I was landing a 180 in a Canada lake ten years ago, so I wouldn't even try to land on the water today without a CFI because I know better.

She's a CFI / Chief of Flight Ops for an amphibious aircraft manufacturer, she'd better be current.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: jaytkay: untoldforce: The Icon A5 is a fun plane to fly. You can try it out in Microsoft Flight Sim.

I googled it and was surprised. Not what I was expecting.

[aerospace-technology.com image 600x302]

Same, sweet little plane.

[Fark user image image 850x519]


No "husky" pilots need apply. No obese passengers allowed.
 
BigMax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Evil Mackerel: jaytkay: untoldforce: The Icon A5 is a fun plane to fly. You can try it out in Microsoft Flight Sim.

I googled it and was surprised. Not what I was expecting.

[aerospace-technology.com image 600x302]

Same, sweet little plane.

[Fark user image image 850x519]

No "husky" pilots need apply. No obese passengers allowed.


In the manual it says "not designed for Midwesterners."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Try not to go down on any lakes on the way to the terminal.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were either of them JFK Jr?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's an entirely different kind of rescue, altogether.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was a little man in a boat involved in all this going down?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's an entirely different kind of rescue, altogether.


it's an entirely different kind of rescue.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Goose is still my favorite.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gotfire: She can go down on this lake if you know what I mean, and I think you do.


I think I do.

I'd let her Ditch my Moony.
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: The Goose is still my favorite.

[Fark user image 850x568]

[Fark user image 600x420]



One of My favorites too, from GRUMMAN
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: The Goose is still my favorite.

[Fark user image 850x568]

[Fark user image 600x420]


Love the Goose. The PBY is probably my favourite aircraft of all time though. Something about an airplane that can (theoretically) land on 3/4 of the earth's surface.

/ In another life I would love to have been a DHC Beaver pilot along the coast of the PNW
 
