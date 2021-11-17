 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Lesbian woman rejected for hysterectomy because doctor says she might stop being a lesbian, or something   (nypost.com) divider line
50
    More: Facepalm, Gynecology, Medicine, Ovarian cyst, Endometriosis, Combined oral contraceptive pill, Doctor, Sexual orientation, 2005 singles  
50 Comments     (+0 »)
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patriarchal medical gatekeeping is an every day occurrence.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.


I was gonna make a joke about how if she didn't want to be treated like a second class person she should just stop being a woman but then remembered how trans people are treated and it got a lot less amusing.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.

I was gonna make a joke about how if she didn't want to be treated like a second class person she should just stop being a woman but then remembered how trans people are treated and it got a lot less amusing.


It's goddamn rough out there for trans folks. All we can do is be an ally.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a really barbaric attitude.

'No!  You want to damage some other man's future property, and we can't have that!'
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JessieL: Patriarchal medical gatekeeping is an every day occurrence.


Somewhere, a guy may have been denied a vasectomy but you just don't hear that, whereas you hear again and again about how women are denied health care, whether it be a medically needed hysterectomy or a tubal ligation. It's obscene.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So by that twisted extension of failed logic, a gay male bottom could be denied a colostomy because no more buttseks reasons?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
only thing I could think of:

chicagonow.comView Full Size


/aisle seat please
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i wanna see the bed that holds that haul
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.


I'm a pretty ignorant sumnbiatch, but even I am aware of how much pushback women get in regards to reproductive autonomy.
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I usually have something clever to say but I don't have the words. If she is having intense pain and the only salve is hysterectomy then you are in no position to refuse her just because of some specious doubt that she may someday in the future have a child.

How dare you. How dare you place your judgment upon her. How dare you tell her how to live her life.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not sure how the system works in Ireland. Is it possible to get a different doctor?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Sorry lady, your sole purpose on this planet is as a baby factory, and I am not going to do anything that might put that in jeopardy."

What the fark! Too young to have a treatment that will restore your quality of life?
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WTF?

Plenty of lesbians want kids and get sperm donors.  Plenty of straight women never want kids.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a medical biller, I can assure you the amount of money this person has is the issue. Insurance is a biatch. Doctors, therapists, medical suppliers, etc. are all at the mercy of insurance.

If you have enough money, however, you can pay the right doctor for ANYTHING.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.


I'm going to just take a leap here and say that you're probably not a woman.

This issue is very well documented.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ok NYP...
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.


I'm not saying I agree with everything you say but yeah, when I had my vasectomy, my (then) wife had to sign off on it too.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A hysterectomy is a serious procedure that should not be performed on demand.

Her real issue (Internet medical degree talking here) is ovaries anyway.  And taking THOSE out is instant menopause, which is a serious outcome... But maybe worth it if they're making painful cysts.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have a (Straight) Niece who is in a similar situation, PCOS and endometriosis with ruptures. Her OB isn't keen on a hysterectomy because of her age. But it honestly may be her only option.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.

I'm a pretty ignorant sumnbiatch, but even I am aware of how much pushback women get in regards to reproductive autonomy.


Well, there's a heck of a lot more plumbing work for the operation than a simple snip and tie for guy.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess I don't get the point of these stories if they aren't going to name the doctors.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against


Yeah no this isn't one of those cases where you can confidently call bs without having any actual insight.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.

I'm not saying I agree with everything you say but yeah, when I had my vasectomy, my (then) wife had to sign off on it too.


Did you keep that document for the divorce? I mean it's tangable goods.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm going to take the high road and not make a joke about the couple's pictures
 
webct_god
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.


No, a doctor isn't going to sign off on a permanent procedure that you may regret later, if it can be handled in less drastic ways.

My wife went through the same thing. She wanted a hysterectomy because of the pain she was in, and obgyn (who was a woman) said nope. She said my wife may want kids later and a hysterectomy is not a simple procedure. We explained we already had kids and didn't want more. Again, nope.

As for the lesbian part, has nothing to do with it. It's simply about permanently removing your body's ability to do something, when there are alternatives. That and the risk vs reward.
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: will.i.ain't: optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.

I'm not saying I agree with everything you say but yeah, when I had my vasectomy, my (then) wife had to sign off on it too.

Did you keep that document for the divorce? I mean it's tangable goods.


Ya know, when we split up because she cheated on me with her boss a few years later, I admit I was pretty pissed. But when I started dating again and the ladies found out I was shooting blanks, I gotta admit, I got more ass than a toilet seat. So I got over it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.


"I reject your reality and substitute my own!"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

purpurosea: optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against

Yeah no this isn't one of those cases where you can confidently call bs without having any actual insight.


It's a NY Post Article with out vetted multiple sources. So yeah. I can call BS.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I have a (Straight) Niece who is in a similar situation, PCOS and endometriosis with ruptures. Her OB isn't keen on a hysterectomy because of her age. But it honestly may be her only option.


Her age has nothing to do with it. Her body, her choice. Period. End of discussion.

Something I've seen touted on Imgur by even trans people's OBs is "Well, there's been lawsuits, yadda yadda".

That's what a release of liability is for. I mean, fark, I had to sign one to have my cancerous eyeball removed and acknowledging that once it's gone, it's gone.

Sign a form, do the procedure, and swallow your misogynistic gate-keeping. Easy peasy.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Valter: I usually have something clever to say but I don't have the words. If she is having intense pain and the only salve is hysterectomy then you are in no position to refuse her just because of some specious doubt that she may someday in the future have a child.

How dare you. How dare you place your judgment upon her. How dare you tell her how to live her life.


A doctor refusing to do a procedure isn't telling anyone how to live their life, they're deciding how they want to live their life. It's the doctor's skill, time and effort. They get to dictate how to direct those things just as you do for your skill, time and effort.
 
kelderiv [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I call BS on this one.  "Allegedly"

This isn't helping for people that honestly get discriminated against. Question, did she get the procedure?
Being asked "well, do you really want to go through with this" is a legit question a doctor should ask and even married guys get asked that before vasectomies.


But men still get their vasectomy.

I have a cousin that carries a genetic condition that has caused 2 of her children to pass before the age of 5. She wants her tubes tied cause she doesn't want to risk another pregnancy. She can't find a doctor willing to do it. All of them give some variation of the reason "Because you're only 32 and you might change your mind."

Welcome to being a woman in this world.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: As a medical biller, I can assure you the amount of money this person has is the issue. Insurance is a biatch. Doctors, therapists, medical suppliers, etc. are all at the mercy of insurance.

If you have enough money, however, you can pay the right doctor for ANYTHING.


Difficulty: This was in Ireland.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

webct_god: Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.

No, a doctor isn't going to sign off on a permanent procedure that you may regret later, if it can be handled in less drastic ways.

My wife went through the same thing. She wanted a hysterectomy because of the pain she was in, and obgyn (who was a woman) said nope. She said my wife may want kids later and a hysterectomy is not a simple procedure. We explained we already had kids and didn't want more. Again, nope.

As for the lesbian part, has nothing to do with it. It's simply about permanently removing your body's ability to do something, when there are alternatives. That and the risk vs reward.



Strange then, that the doctor literally said: "I don't want you to have regrets if circumstances change for you, maybe you leave your partner, your sexual orientation changes, you meet someone and he wants children."
 
Happy Little Narwhale
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
optikeye:

My wife had the same problem. We were done after our second kid, birth control messed her hormones up horribly, and having the second kid almost KILLED her. Despite all that her OBGYN refused to do a hysterectomy before she hit menopause because, and I quote "We might change our mind and want another kid".  After fighting him for two years she snapped, told him off in the middle of the waiting room that she knew what she wanted and it was her body, and stormed out.

Thankfully her next doctor was female and listened to her. And it's a good thing she did, because during the surgery it turns out her uterus was perforated.  If it had fully ruptured she could have bled out without anyone knowing.

Now, full disclosure, the surgeon that did the surgery was a guy, was fully supportive of her choice, and has done a wonderful job with the follow up;  so I'm not saying every male doctor feels like they know better then their female patients, but we had first hand experience with that sort of situation.  It's a far more common than you think...
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two words...woman doctor. My (male) doc sent me to a female, who sent me to a shrink to be sure I knew what I was doing. I did and they did. I was in my 30s with no kids then or ever. Not a hysterectomy but just enough to ensure no unwelcome surprises.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My wife had ovarian cysts. She had surgery to remove the cysts and they removed one entire ovary and about 2/3rds of the other.  Because she still has that 1/3rd she doesn't need hormone replacement.  Why is it all or nothing for this woman?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Happy Little Narwhale: optikeye:

My wife had the same problem. We were done after our second kid, birth control messed her hormones up horribly, and having the second kid almost KILLED her. Despite all that her OBGYN refused to do a hysterectomy before she hit menopause because, and I quote "We might change our mind and want another kid".  After fighting him for two years she snapped, told him off in the middle of the waiting room that she knew what she wanted and it was her body, and stormed out.

Thankfully her next doctor was female and listened to her. And it's a good thing she did, because during the surgery it turns out her uterus was perforated.  If it had fully ruptured she could have bled out without anyone knowing.

Now, full disclosure, the surgeon that did the surgery was a guy, was fully supportive of her choice, and has done a wonderful job with the follow up;  so I'm not saying every male doctor feels like they know better then their female patients, but we had first hand experience with that sort of situation.  It's a far more common than you think...


In the article. The person in question was in Ireland. Are you Catholic or is your hospital Catholic.
That can come with big baggage for sexual health care.
 
webct_god
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JessieL: webct_god: Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.

No, a doctor isn't going to sign off on a permanent procedure that you may regret later, if it can be handled in less drastic ways.

My wife went through the same thing. She wanted a hysterectomy because of the pain she was in, and obgyn (who was a woman) said nope. She said my wife may want kids later and a hysterectomy is not a simple procedure. We explained we already had kids and didn't want more. Again, nope.

As for the lesbian part, has nothing to do with it. It's simply about permanently removing your body's ability to do something, when there are alternatives. That and the risk vs reward.


Strange then, that the doctor literally said: "I don't want you to have regrets if circumstances change for you, maybe you leave your partner, your sexual orientation changes, you meet someone and he wants children."


Assuming that the doctor actually said that, is he wrong? Have people never changed their sexual orientation?

Look past sexual orientation, if you can. Stop worrying that she is gay. We are past that in society now. It's about her regretting a permanent decision to never be able to have kids, a decision at such a young age when anything can change in the future. Sounds like the doctor doesn't want to be part of that regret, since there are other treatment options available.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

webct_god: It's about her regretting a permanent decision to never be able to have kids, a decision at such a young age when anything can change in the future. Sounds like the doctor doesn't want to be part of that regret, since there are other treatment options available.


So no vasectomies for guys of breeding age then?
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He first told me it wouldn't be an option due to my age. He said I was too young to consider such a drastic decision. He said he had never performed a hysterectomy on someone my age and he didn't plan to do so either

Is it a possibility that her sexual identity had nothing to do with it?  In fact, it sounds like he's *not* using her lesbianism as a reason to make an exception.  Would he have given a different response to a nun?  There's no way to be sure.

I don't want to diminish people being denied care, but this sure looks like the NY Post is interested in making this bigger than it is.  Would they show a husband and wife's wedding photos and kissing in an article about a hysterectomy, or are they playing up the "girls kissing" angle?

Should this doctor be forced to perform a hysterectomy?  There's no mention that they even asked the doctor for a comment.

I hope she finds relief, but I'm not going to get outraged over this article.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

webct_god: JessieL: webct_god: Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.

No, a doctor isn't going to sign off on a permanent procedure that you may regret later, if it can be handled in less drastic ways.

My wife went through the same thing. She wanted a hysterectomy because of the pain she was in, and obgyn (who was a woman) said nope. She said my wife may want kids later and a hysterectomy is not a simple procedure. We explained we already had kids and didn't want more. Again, nope.

As for the lesbian part, has nothing to do with it. It's simply about permanently removing your body's ability to do something, when there are alternatives. That and the risk vs reward.


Strange then, that the doctor literally said: "I don't want you to have regrets if circumstances change for you, maybe you leave your partner, your sexual orientation changes, you meet someone and he wants children."

Assuming that the doctor actually said that, is he wrong? Have people never changed their sexual orientation?

Look past sexual orientation, if you can. Stop worrying that she is gay. We are past that in society now. It's about her regretting a permanent decision to never be able to have kids, a decision at such a young age when anything can change in the future. Sounds like the doctor doesn't want to be part of that regret, since there are other treatment options available.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

webct_god: JessieL: webct_god: Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.

No, a doctor isn't going to sign off on a permanent procedure that you may regret later, if it can be handled in less drastic ways.

My wife went through the same thing. She wanted a hysterectomy because of the pain she was in, and obgyn (who was a woman) said nope. She said my wife may want kids later and a hysterectomy is not a simple procedure. We explained we already had kids and didn't want more. Again, nope.

As for the lesbian part, has nothing to do with it. It's simply about permanently removing your body's ability to do something, when there are alternatives. That and the risk vs reward.


Strange then, that the doctor literally said: "I don't want you to have regrets if circumstances change for you, maybe you leave your partner, your sexual orientation changes, you meet someone and he wants children."

Assuming that the doctor actually said that, is he wrong? Have people never changed their sexual orientation?

Look past sexual orientation, if you can. Stop worrying that she is gay. We are past that in society now. It's about her regretting a permanent decision to never be able to have kids, a decision at such a young age when anything can change in the future. Sounds like the doctor doesn't want to be part of that regret, since there are other treatment options available.


It's inappropriate for the doctor to second guess something as personal as her commitment to her spouse, her desire not to have children, AND her sexual orientation.

Furthermore, she pursued other treatment options and it came back to the same doctor denying those too.

RTFA, FFS
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Another Government Employee: I have a (Straight) Niece who is in a similar situation, PCOS and endometriosis with ruptures. Her OB isn't keen on a hysterectomy because of her age. But it honestly may be her only option.

Her age has nothing to do with it. Her body, her choice. Period. End of discussion.

Something I've seen touted on Imgur by even trans people's OBs is "Well, there's been lawsuits, yadda yadda".

That's what a release of liability is for. I mean, fark, I had to sign one to have my cancerous eyeball removed and acknowledging that once it's gone, it's gone.

Sign a form, do the procedure, and swallow your misogynistic gate-keeping. Easy peasy.


The Doctor in my Niece's case is a woman.

The hesitancy in doing the procedure is a family history of osteoporosis because of hormone insufficiency. She would absolutely be on replacement therapy permanently. The longer they put off the procedure, the less that problem becomes.

Yeah, the having babies thing is there. But Niece has come to terms with that.

It is  a balancing act.
 
webct_god
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: I usually have something clever to say but I don't have the words. If she is having intense pain and the only salve is hysterectomy then you are in no position to refuse her just because of some specious doubt that she may someday in the future have a child.

How dare you. How dare you place your judgment upon her. How dare you tell her how to live her life.


If you were right, I'd agree with you. But you're not, so...

She has other treatment options, per the article. Maybe you missed that part.

But if you didn't, well would you expect a surgeon would amputate your broken leg, because you asked due to the pain and said you never plan on walking again anyway?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
JessieL:  Difficulty: This was in Ireland.

That is difficult, isn't it? That's why we need to spread capitalism to these "social" countries and take away their healthcare system.

/I keed
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thedumbone: He first told me it wouldn't be an option due to my age. He said I was too young to consider such a drastic decision. He said he had never performed a hysterectomy on someone my age and he didn't plan to do so either

Is it a possibility that her sexual identity had nothing to do with it?  In fact, it sounds like he's *not* using her lesbianism as a reason to make an exception.  Would he have given a different response to a nun?  There's no way to be sure.

I don't want to diminish people being denied care, but this sure looks like the NY Post is interested in making this bigger than it is.  Would they show a husband and wife's wedding photos and kissing in an article about a hysterectomy, or are they playing up the "girls kissing" angle?

Should this doctor be forced to perform a hysterectomy?  There's no mention that they even asked the doctor for a comment.

I hope she finds relief, but I'm not going to get outraged over this article.


'I don't want you to have regrets if circumstances change for you, maybe you leave your partner, your sexual orientation changes, you meet someone and he wants children,'" she said.

The bolded is the part that's inappropriate...that is the only part that is being reacted to as inappropriate.  If the doctor had shut the fark up immediately prior to the bolded, there would be no story.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JessieL: webct_god: Smock Pot: So a man who doesn't exist (potential future father) has more say over her body than she does.

No, a doctor isn't going to sign off on a permanent procedure that you may regret later, if it can be handled in less drastic ways.

My wife went through the same thing. She wanted a hysterectomy because of the pain she was in, and obgyn (who was a woman) said nope. She said my wife may want kids later and a hysterectomy is not a simple procedure. We explained we already had kids and didn't want more. Again, nope.

As for the lesbian part, has nothing to do with it. It's simply about permanently removing your body's ability to do something, when there are alternatives. That and the risk vs reward.


Strange then, that the doctor literally said: "I don't want you to have regrets if circumstances change for you, maybe you leave your partner, your sexual orientation changes, you meet someone and he wants children."


You are aware that some lesbians occasionally date guys, and that lesbians can still decide they want kids, whether or not they're with a guy, right?
 
Ashelth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Valter: I usually have something clever to say but I don't have the words. If she is having intense pain and the only salve is hysterectomy then you are in no position to refuse her just because of some specious doubt that she may someday in the future have a child.

How dare you. How dare you place your judgment upon her. How dare you tell her how to live her life.


The problem is it's an ovarian cyst.  And the uterus is a significant endocrine organ.
 
