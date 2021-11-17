 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   "When I saw the first Aldi advert I got super excited for the little cute banana.. But now looking at these. I'm well disappointed the banana looks scary and massive and Marcus looks like a tomato. The only one I like is bearded Kevin"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Plush, Comment, Stuffed toy, Manchester, plush toys, giant Aldi, Thought, popular Aldi fan group  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YOU ARE ADULTS, COMPLAINING ABOUT PLUSH TOYS DESIGNED FOR TODDLERS, FERCHRISSAKE!

Do you think for one second that a four year old is going to complain about how the scale of radishes and bananas was not kept equal?

Kid toys all have to have minimum sizes and diameters so they don't end up becoming a choking hazard.

Had they released radish toy to scale, it would be about the size of a ping pong ball, and could easily choke a kid to death.

Grow up.  Get a life, you ignorant assholes!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since there is no actual food available anywhere in the UK of course we're reduced to complaining about plush vegetables.

/s.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least UK veggies are not trying to indoctrinate kids with bible stories like they do in Murica.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The GeoGuessr 'Aldi' Incident... 😳😳
Youtube u7lXibaHzlI
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have you walked the toy aisle at Target or Walmart lately? If I were to rank the most disturbing toys on the market today, the plushies in the article wouldn't crack the top 100.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not a scary banana.

This is:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
juliehancoaching.comView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bargains Bargains Bargains - Didldidi
Youtube NW3B8d5l7pU
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KezCrash [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/u7lXibaH​zlI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Now try fitting all deez...

THAT WAS WELL PLAYED
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How bad could it possibly...
Fark user imageView Full Size

GAH!!

/Is the banana supposed to be a vampire?
//...or a maître d' with a really bad meth problem?
///¿Porque no los dos?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yet somehow they can't find the energy to protest Brexit, outrageous & public Tory corruption, or the police killing of someone holding a prayer vigil.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People are surprised Aldi sells poor-quality garbage?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It looks like a job for...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish every aspect of my life was so perfect that I could get even remotely worked up over trivial sh*t like this.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: YOU ARE ADULTS, COMPLAINING ABOUT PLUSH TOYS DESIGNED FOR TODDLERS, FERCHRISSAKE!

Do you think for one second that a four year old is going to complain about how the scale of radishes and bananas was not kept equal?

Kid toys all have to have minimum sizes and diameters so they don't end up becoming a choking hazard.

Had they released radish toy to scale, it would be about the size of a ping pong ball, and could easily choke a kid to death.

Grow up.  Get a life, you ignorant assholes!


Is it worse to complain about plush toys on an Aldi fan group or to complain about people on an Aldi fan group complaining about stuffed toys?  Or possibly complaining on a message board about complaining about somebody else on the same message board complaining about stuffed toys on an Aldi fan group?
Either way, we're all just a buncha whiny lil' biatches.  This is us now.
 
