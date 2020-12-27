 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Burn arrested for setting fire to occupied tent   (ktla.com) divider line
    Ventura County, California, 34-year-old Robert Burn, Camarillo, California, homeless people, Thousand Oaks  
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news for Bobby Burn, he won't be homeless for the next 5 to 10 years.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought the headline was conspicuously incorrect. Then I RTFA. Well done Subby ye magnificent bastard
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Light the cretin up.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a pole, 100% of the people in the tent were upset.

/poll
//pole
///pun
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The reports say the fire was really in tents.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?


That particular boat was sunk when Reagan was elected. Discussions now held in Atlantis Howard Johnson Board Room C. ('Sea', see?)
 
tlars699
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?


Most homeless people aren't mentally ill. Too many are, but not even a majority are.
However, it turns out that housing the homeless with available care providers is less costly than doing as we do in 'Murica.
It might even Lessen the caseloads that county and social workers currently face, and save their time and effort as well, and can in theory provide a baseboard for community dwellers to actually care for each other.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?


Sure. We nominate you to tell them that we're bringing back commitment and they're no longer allowed to determine their own living situation.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can nae comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?


Or, we just ship off the pyromaniacs to point nemo?

How much are we going to waste, in money and carbon usage, trying to fix a pyromaniac.  One so broken, they tried to immolate people.  We are post peak oil.  We are in a pandemic.  We are in a climate crisis.  We are on the verge of full Zimbabwe hyper inflation.  Russia is doing Kessler syndrome attacks.  China is China. Do we need to be using resources on somebody who is likely not fixable?

Sure, once we have the climate fixed and the pandemic is under control and we have inflation at 2%, and we have full renewable energy or zero point energy, we can use resources in the hope the pyromaniacs can be fixed.  But we are not yet in the new age of Aquarius.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's just not Burn's Night.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice tag use Subby. Sick burn indeed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Burn notice.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tlars699: bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?

Most homeless people aren't mentally ill. Too many are, but not even a majority are.
However, it turns out that housing the homeless with available care providers is less costly than doing as we do in 'Murica.
It might even Lessen the caseloads that county and social workers currently face, and save their time and effort as well, and can in theory provide a baseboard for community dwellers to actually care for each other.


There just has to be enough funding for housing and staff, including social workers and security. That seems like it's probably the problem in most places. Municipalities and their voters don't want to pay for building, maintaining, and staffing cheap apartments for the homeless. Easier to act progressive and say that urban camping should be allowed, and then spend municipal funds elsewhere.
 
tlars699
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?

Or, we just ship off the pyromaniacs to point nemo?

How much are we going to waste, in money and carbon usage, trying to fix a pyromaniac.  One so broken, they tried to immolate people.  We are post peak oil.  We are in a pandemic.  We are in a climate crisis.  We are on the verge of full Zimbabwe hyper inflation.  Russia is doing Kessler syndrome attacks.  China is China. Do we need to be using resources on somebody who is likely not fixable?

Sure, once we have the climate fixed and the pandemic is under control and we have inflation at 2%, and we have full renewable energy or zero point energy, we can use resources in the hope the pyromaniacs can be fixed.  But we are not yet in the new age of Aquarius.


Take your whatabouts elsewhere.
Any singular person can usually solve a couple of small problems at a time, and we can absolutely work together to solve all of them, and usually, when you solve some, other issues get easier to solve.
Housing the homeless and building green housing with solar generating building materials also makes jobs and eases use on the current infrastructure and overtaxed police forces and medical care facilities. It also gets them their own houses so they're not super spreaders, and gets them clean and quite possibly fed. It gets them access to start getting jobs and creating value in the economy. Concentrating on our domestic problems is more likely to not generate ill will with our allies.

And right now your problem child is being sent to a for-profit prison that does not care about any of your above 'concerns' and solves 1200% of NOTHING. Way to waste an opportunity.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
teach a man to set a fire and you keep him warn for a night,

set him on fire and you keep him warn the rest of his life....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tlars699: bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?

Most homeless people aren't mentally ill. Too many are, but not even a majority are.
However, it turns out that housing the homeless with available care providers is less costly than doing as we do in 'Murica.
It might even Lessen the caseloads that county and social workers currently face, and save their time and effort as well, and can in theory provide a baseboard for community dwellers to actually care for each other.


So, a dormitory situation with sobriety checks at the door and a handful of staff for arranging things like addressing and mail service, showering facilities, as well as basic  health and counseling services during predetermined hours of operation to allow for cleaning and time off for staff.

They have this in most every city. But the homeless population is a third down on their luck, a third drug addicted, and a third just farking crazy and everything in between. If there was a model that solved all this, it ain't been found nowhere.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tlars699: bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?

Most homeless people aren't mentally ill. Too many are, but not even a majority are.
However, it turns out that housing the homeless with available care providers is less costly than doing as we do in 'Murica.
It might even Lessen the caseloads that county and social workers currently face, and save their time and effort as well, and can in theory provide a baseboard for community dwellers to actually care for each other.


For those homeless who are chronically sleep deprived enough, they can eventually lose their minds to the point of appearing mentally ill. Sometimes it's hard to know who is or isn't.

If they are, providing them shelter puts them in a much better position to receive treatment. If not, then shelter makes it one helluva lot easier to get back on their feet.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I didn't know there was an Occupy Thousand Oaks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: tlars699: bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?

Most homeless people aren't mentally ill. Too many are, but not even a majority are.
However, it turns out that housing the homeless with available care providers is less costly than doing as we do in 'Murica.
It might even Lessen the caseloads that county and social workers currently face, and save their time and effort as well, and can in theory provide a baseboard for community dwellers to actually care for each other.

So, a dormitory situation with sobriety checks at the door and a handful of staff for arranging things like addressing and mail service, showering facilities, as well as basic  health and counseling services during predetermined hours of operation to allow for cleaning and time off for staff.

They have this in most every city. But the homeless population is a third down on their luck, a third drug addicted, and a third just farking crazy and everything in between. If there was a model that solved all this, it ain't been found nowhere.


The urban campers don't like shelters because of the sobriety requirement, plus other stuff like their stuff getting stolen, separating couples, no pets, having to get out at 6 a.m. or something, etc. A housing first approach would require housing that they actually wanted to use. And, yes, cops who had the community support to give the few who tried to keep living on the street the option of housing or jail. This would all cost money, of course.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That tag/headline combo is on fire, subby
+1
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Subtonic: tlars699: bigfire: Normal response for a disagreement between well adjusted homeless people.  Is now a good time to start talking about broad reforms to our mental health industry here in the states?  Or did we miss that boat with the latest mass shooting?

Most homeless people aren't mentally ill. Too many are, but not even a majority are.
However, it turns out that housing the homeless with available care providers is less costly than doing as we do in 'Murica.
It might even Lessen the caseloads that county and social workers currently face, and save their time and effort as well, and can in theory provide a baseboard for community dwellers to actually care for each other.

So, a dormitory situation with sobriety checks at the door and a handful of staff for arranging things like addressing and mail service, showering facilities, as well as basic  health and counseling services during predetermined hours of operation to allow for cleaning and time off for staff.

They have this in most every city. But the homeless population is a third down on their luck, a third drug addicted, and a third just farking crazy and everything in between. If there was a model that solved all this, it ain't been found nowhere.

The urban campers don't like shelters because of the sobriety requirement, plus other stuff like their stuff getting stolen, separating couples, no pets, having to get out at 6 a.m. or something, etc. A housing first approach would require housing that they actually wanted to use. And, yes, cops who had the community support to give the few who tried to keep living on the street the option of housing or jail. This would all cost money, of course.


There's section 8 and housing vouchers too. But you're never going to help those that don't want it, that don't even want to play the game. For them it's only jail or stay out of sight. I'm not joking around, that what it is. And if you think I'm being flippant or dismissive about it, you can still probably tell I know of some people been down this road.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.