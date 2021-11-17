 Skip to content
 
(The Weather Network)   OK, cue the locusts. Famine, you're on deck   (theweathernetwork.com) divider line
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there was some water around to put that fire out.

DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holy fark, that 5th video down looks like CG from a dystopian movie/game. Strait up wall of fire burning through the RVs.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Holy fark, that 5th video down looks like CG from a dystopian movie/game. Strait up wall of fire burning through the RVs.


I went to school with the guy who (presumably by now) owns that RV dealership. Decent guy.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Holy fark, that 5th video down looks like CG from a dystopian movie/game. Strait up wall of fire burning through the RVs.


I was wondering what those things were   Hope the owner had insurance.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Never occurred to me power lines could go to ground through thick smoke.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
