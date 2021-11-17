 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Yosemite's largest campground to close for 3 years, undergo extensive renovations, purge of pic-a-nic baskets   (sfgate.com) divider line
27
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But Yogi! I've a feeling we aren't in Jellystone park anymore!  Fark off Booboo
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joe Biden's Jade Helm.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me theyre putting in a ball pit...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they're all being closed in once, instead of in a phased approach.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame they didn't start that work just when the pandemic started.  Given stay at home orders, it would have been the optimal time.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change may have a few things to say about this.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Tell me theyre putting in a ball pit...


We all know that it'll be overrun with bears if they do.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, Semites!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when President Trump gave a speech at Yosemite?

What a farking dufus that guy was.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Yo-semite, Subbu.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ought to close it to atvs, sno machines, etc.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a-gonna blow that camp to smithereenies!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its probably bubonic plague. The rats in camp grounds carried it when I was there.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying it's going to be closed for at least a decade?

Fishing bridge in Yellowstone was supposed to be closed for 2019 season, it's still not open.
 
skinbubble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Fishing bridge


Wow. Relly?
 
skinbubble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinbubble: robodog: Fishing bridge

Wow. Relly?

I read that wrong.  My bad
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Climate change may have a few things to say about this.


Do you understand climate change?
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We went to Yosemite about 4 years ago, if you've never been and you like anything outdoors, put it on your bucket list. Insanely worth it.

I've been all over the world and this was definitely up there in terms of beauty and uniqueness.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I'm surprised they're all being closed in once, instead of in a phased approach.


Agreed. Remodel one and then move on to the next. Less impact to visitors.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: The Devil's Bartender: Climate change may have a few things to say about this.

Do you understand climate change?


From what I understand, it is similar to Spanish, so I will listen for cognates and try for context.
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I'm surprised they're all being closed in once, instead of in a phased approach.


They are closing 3 campgrounds. Yes, including the largest.  Yosemite has 13 campgrounds.  Doing the construction on the 3 closed sites simultaneously is more cost efficient and more importantly, timeline efficient with the use of crew, construction resources.  A phased in approach of one at a time would drag out the timeline that the sites would be closed and would add to cost.

I would argue that even closing all 13 campsites at once would be better than doing a 37 year phased in continuous construction approach to redo all 13.  Just get it all done at once, get the shiat out, back to normal as fast as possible.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What in the world could take three years to "repair" at a campground?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ShowStop: Enigmamf: I'm surprised they're all being closed in once, instead of in a phased approach.

Agreed. Remodel one and then move on to the next. Less impact to visitors.


Feature, not a bug.

The goal is to reduce overall visitation for a while to allow for some recovery.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: ShowStop: Enigmamf: I'm surprised they're all being closed in once, instead of in a phased approach.

Agreed. Remodel one and then move on to the next. Less impact to visitors.

Feature, not a bug.

The goal is to reduce overall visitation for a while to allow for some recovery.


Name checks. Don't you have some roads to "close" for "revegetation"? I swear to god that's the only thing the forest service is capable of now. Blocking access to public lands.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hammettman: Enigmamf: I'm surprised they're all being closed in once, instead of in a phased approach.

They are closing 3 campgrounds. Yes, including the largest.  Yosemite has 13 campgrounds.  Doing the construction on the 3 closed sites simultaneously is more cost efficient and more importantly, timeline efficient with the use of crew, construction resources.  A phased in approach of one at a time would drag out the timeline that the sites would be closed and would add to cost.

I would argue that even closing all 13 campsites at once would be better than doing a 37 year phased in continuous construction approach to redo all 13.  Just get it all done at once, get the shiat out, back to normal as fast as possible.


I'd want to see the project manager's analysis before accepting that.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ooooooooo ya long eared, fur bearin' flat-footed varmint!

/Wrassa frassin two timing...... dagnabbit!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll put in a Howard Johnson's or theme park.
 
