(NBC News)   So who actually killed Malcom X? Maybe he really wasn't assassinated in a room full of witnesses. Magneto wanted for questioning   (nbcnews.com)
    Manhattan, Malcolm X, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Civil rights and liberties, Law, Murder, Miscarriage of justice, Khalil Islam  
532 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 6:20 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well, duh.
If you were alive at the time, you know how it went down.
It happened, and people all went along with what they were told.

Just like with the Hurricane
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: well, duh.
If you were alive at the time, you know how it went down.
It happened, and people all went along with what they were told.

Just like with the Hurricane


Are you trying to say that those are the men that the authorities tried to blame, for something they've never done?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. So, now you're telling me it's Malcolm X that's the fourth in the Elvis, Dale Earnhardt, and Enron Ken Canasta games on the uncharted S. Pacific island?

/ list is getting longer
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So three people shot him?

... at the same time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
claystrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [i.scdn.co image 640x755]


Too soon!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


detailed reconstruction of suspect
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, now it's time to solve for X.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

claystrider: Bslim: [i.scdn.co image 640x755]

Too soon!


But Frank isn't dead.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Farrakhan, basement, bean pie
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO FARK
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My old roommate was a history doctoral student (now a professor) who was big into Malcom X. I asked her if she thought some part of the government had him killed. She said she didn't think so, but that they probably knew that there was a plot against him and did nothing to stop it.

/Wish I had thought to ask her the same question about MLK.
//Texted her to ask if she had thoughts on today's news but haven't heard back yet.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 200x128]

detailed reconstruction of suspect


How they got James Earl Jones to sign on to that project is beyond me.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZMugg: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 200x128]

detailed reconstruction of suspect

How they got James Earl Jones to sign on to that project is beyond me.


Because of the final scene, where the white kid said, "I will never know what it's like being black, because I can go back to being white"

Had that not been in there, I think James Earl Jones never would have done it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So who actually killed Malcolm X?

Fark user imageView Full Size



If he believes in a Hell, I hope he's there.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: My old roommate was a history doctoral student (now a professor) who was big into Malcom X. I asked her if she thought some part of the government had him killed. She said she didn't think so, but that they probably knew that there was a plot against him and did nothing to stop it.

/Wish I had thought to ask her the same question about MLK.
//Texted her to ask if she had thoughts on today's news but haven't heard back yet.


Just heard back:

Hi! I hope you are well!!!
I am not too surprised! There has been a lot of speculation over wrongful conviction related to his assignation. I will be interested to see if more comes out! It is sad it took this long!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
d3mvlb3hz2g78.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: ZMugg: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 200x128]

detailed reconstruction of suspect

How they got James Earl Jones to sign on to that project is beyond me.

Because of the final scene, where the white kid said, "I will never know what it's like being black, because I can go back to being white"

Had that not been in there, I think James Earl Jones never would have done it.


Good point.
 
Gin Buddy [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Darth_Lukecash: ZMugg: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 200x128]

detailed reconstruction of suspect

How they got James Earl Jones to sign on to that project is beyond me.

Because of the final scene, where the white kid said, "I will never know what it's like being black, because I can go back to being white"

Had that not been in there, I think James Earl Jones never would have done it.

Good point.


It's a great scene. It's at the top of the quotes list on IMDB.

Professor Banks: You've learned something I can't teach them. You've learned what it feels like to be black.

Mark: No sir.

Professor Banks: Beg your pardon?

Mark: I don't really know what it feels like sir. If I didn't like it, I could always get out. It's not the same sir.

Professor Banks: You've learned a great deal more than I thought.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the documentary made a pretty clear case. Too bad he's dead so he can't rot in jail like he deserves.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"A room full of witnesses" is sometimes the absolute worst venue for someone to be visually identified as having committed a crime. ANYONE and EVERYONE has a different story of what happened, what they saw, what they heard, who did what, etc. It's absolute mayhem and often cannot be sorted out.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: ZMugg: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 200x128]

detailed reconstruction of suspect

How they got James Earl Jones to sign on to that project is beyond me.

Because of the final scene, where the white kid said, "I will never know what it's like being black, because I can go back to being white"

Had that not been in there, I think James Earl Jones never would have done it.


that's the moral of the whole movie.  the very serious "punchline", if you will.
 
