Fark NotNewsletter: Nice shot!

It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter
With the holidays and cold weather coming up, people are going to be gathering indoors more with family, friends, HVAC repair technicians, random hookups, unsolicited advice, and cooties. Now is a great time to catch up on any vaccines you need. If you, your kids, your random hookup, your neighbor or your pet iguana are eligible for a booster of the COVID-19 shot of your choice, go get that out of the way so everyone's protected and ready to take on ultra-capitalism season. Eligibility for boosters varies by state, country, and planet, so consult your favorite search engine or medical professional for current requirements - and check for guidance as of TODAY because things are changing rapidly. And while you're checking out COVID vaccines, get any other immunizations you're due for as well. This flu season's shots are available, so shoot up one of those if you haven't already. Maybe you're also due or overdue for some others, like HPV or tetanus - just order 'em up like you're getting tapas with the girls. After all, it's difficult to eat turkey and stuffing when you have lockjaw.
TL;DR: Get vaccinated because you have enough problems already without getting or giving a preventable disease.
Note: If you buy into any of the anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, please just keep it off of Fark. And keep anti-vax and anti-anti-vax rage out of the Fark NotNewsletter thread too, please. There's enough of that already.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Back in 2006 when I wrote the first Fark book on news tropes, two of them were Seasonal Articles (omg pot Halloween candy) and something I've shortened to the name PRticle (press release masquerading as actual news). Turns out one seasonal article fits both categories: AAA's seminal "There Will Be Traffic This X Holiday."
Normally "There Will Be Traffic This X Holiday" rolls out the week of or the week before the holiday in question. This year it showed up two weeks early, which is possibly a new early appearance record. The strategy may have worked, too - the news cycle's been talking about it for two weeks straight. Also of note - there's a huge-ass storm predicted to hit next week Sunday-Tuesday. Be sure to pack blankets in case you get trapped on the Interstate near Buffalo because they're tossing around the "lake-effect snow" phrase.
Be sure to catch the Fark News Livestream 4 p.m. Thursday with me, Christine, and probably Trevor depending on his Wi-Fi situation, and probably other folks. The News Cycle was absolutely slammed with weird stuff this week, should be interesting. We'll be taking next week off due to Thanksgiving and whatnot.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
OtherLittleGuy felt personally called out by a comment on Fark
Sin_City_Superhero hoped to be a happy accident
Jack Sabbath looked at a case where a 28-year-old man died after police used their Tasers on him 53 times
Shostie respectfully commented on the death of one of the screenwriters for "Dawson's Creek"
ObscureNameHere asked what happens if Britney Spears decides to never perform again
X-Geek puts on concerts for turkeys
kudayta went all-in on the gallows humor
CruiserTwelve explained the possible legal defense of a woman who killed a neighbor she suspected of stealing her bouncy house
foo monkey had a bonding moment at the grocery store
cman noticed something about the Farkers who showed up to discuss Something Awful founder Richard "Lowtax" Kyanka's death
Smart:
aagrajag correctly analyzed the claim that a security guard was unwillingly injected with an unknown substance at Astroworld Festival
rickythepenguin shared a story about professionals doing their jobs so that people attending a concert would not get crushed to death
adamatari pointed out that living with a disability isn't always easy, safe, convenient, or financially manageable
OptionC looked at a report on debt from someone who had some numbers and thought they knew how to data
ArcadianRefugee taught us about religion
BafflerMeal shared some information about the seriousness of pressure sores
Politics Funny:
little big man knew what Johnny Cash sang for government propagandist Big Bird
Skwishmitten noticed that the preview on Fark's mobile site seemed to include commentary on the headline
Shostie posted a cartoon that I seriously thought wasn't altered
omg bbq told us why we should stop worrying about Trump administration documents the Jan. 6 committee has been trying to obtain
markie_farkie proved that ignorance of the law is no excuse
Politics Smart:
theteacher suggested going beyond not being ashamed of abortion
dodecahedron shared how important the freedom to make certain choices can be
Redh8t gave an example of why you can't just "eh, that's close enough" with metallurgical testing
Pocket Ninja became a professor at an "anti-woke" college
nmrsnr spoke of the particular anime that was used in the edited clip that Paul Gosar tweeted
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Terrapin Bound disagreed with the very premise of this Photoshop contest
clovercat found this gun's lack of firepower disturbing
Driedsponge just said no to a fashion faux pas
Circusdog320 figured out how to fit in with the group
Driedsponge clipped Clippy
Yammering_Splat_Vector was uncomfortable with this attention
RedZoneTuba imagined squirrels as the victims of the Kent State massacre
Stantz showed why you should be careful where you choose to play your air guitar
bugdozer did the distracted boyfriend meme
Yammering_Splat_Vector found Fark's favorite singer
Fartist Friday: Poems about time
Yammering_Splat_Vector poetically railed against daylight saving time
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To celebrate "National Absurdity Day," we'll create ludicrous and mythical creatures using any art medium. A cat with wings, a cow with a beak, a goose with a soul, created especially for this contest. Be sure to tell us about this fantastical creature. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.
Farktography: Shorely You Must Be Joking
MorningBreath got a little crabby in the sand
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Police arrest man with nine outstanding warrants, happy to finally break their streak of only nabbing folks with inferior warrants
There was an unexpected reenactment tonight in front of the Lincoln Memorial
Man fired from steakhouse has beef with management, returns to shank coworkers, skirting security to filet several before cops chuck him in jail, strip-search and grill him at length. Well done
Soup y sailed
Scorpions kill three and injure hundreds in Egypt. Subby didn't know they were still touring
So was her previous record 8?
Eiweiweiweiweiw wuh wuh
Graeme Edge is out there somewhere
Chuck Cunningham has gone up to the attic for the last time
He's indicted, and it feels so good
That's Fed-speak for "We might have to do something before wallstreetbets blows up the economy"
Enormous Pig the size of a large pig blocking traffic in South Carolina
And THIS is why neutral particles never get invited to all the cool plasma blob parties
Pretty sure we all are
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week sharing war stories about injuries during home improvement projects. On the Quiz itself, bud jones takes top honors with a score of 1011 and a ticket to the 1000 club, where we'll continue to serve this candy corn until someone eats it. dionysusaur makes second with 997 and runwiz comes in third with 923. EBens makes fourth place with 921, and Oliver Twisted rounds out the top five with 915.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about dress codes for female athletes. Only 29% of quiztakers caught the story about the handball team from Norway being fined €1500 for wearing shorts and tank tops instead of bikini bottoms and sports bras. I mean, is this an internationally recognized women's sport or the Lingerie Football League? FWIW, The International Volleyball Federation altered its rules nearly a decade ago to ensure women competing in the 2012 Olympics from countries with cultural requirements could meet the standards. The International Racquetball Federation has never required bikini bottoms and even allows skirts or skorts for women.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the Mackinac Bridge. 89% of quiztakers knew that back in the 1960s, someone had the brilliant idea of mixing the Loopers and Yoopers together by building a bridge to connect the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan. I'm guessing this was probably funded by Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana, the three states one would have to drive through in order to get from one part of Michigan to the other without risking a reenactment of the Edmund Fitzgerald on a ferry. I'm sure the opening was quite the party and exchange of cheese recipes, although I'm guessing once the Yoopers actually saw the Detroit Lions play they never bothered crossing again.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was actually the astronomy question. Only 54% of quiztakers knew that Uranus was the third largest planet and seventh from the sun. Mother Very Eagerly Made a Jelly Sandwich Under No Prot- wait a minute, that one doesn't work anymore. Thanks again, Neil deGrasse Tyson. You've ruined my mnemonic device.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz last week was about the World Series. 84% of quiztakers knew that the Atlanta Braves were the new MLB champions, and if you don't, just turn on an Atlanta station because they won't stop talking about it.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
