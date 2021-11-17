 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It's bad enough that you spent more than $800,000 on a prostitute after your marriage failed but it's even worse when steal the money from your employer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done, prostitute!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sadhai gave all the money to the woman and received no direct financial benefit himself, the court was told,

Well, he might not have received a direct "financial" benefit. But I'm sure he received some other benefits along the way. Benefits that he, you know, would not have received without paying for. Since she's, you know, a prostitute and "pay me for sex" is kind of their modus operandi. Which sorta makes them, in a certain sense, financial benefits. But whatever.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Sadhai gave all the money to the woman and received no direct financial benefit himself, the court was told,

Well, he might not have received a direct "financial" benefit. But I'm sure he received some other benefits along the way. Benefits that he, you know, would not have received without paying for. Since she's, you know, a prostitute and "pay me for sex" is kind of their modus operandi. Which sorta makes them, in a certain sense, financial benefits. But whatever.


So...he got his cable fixed?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still cheaper than marriage.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So that's not a valid travel expense?

/might have to make some calls
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to need to see a picture of the lady of negotiable virtue before I can be judgmental
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Well done, prostitute!


Please, I prefer them medium rare.

/no intent to disparage sex workers here
//but who falls in love with a sex worker?
///wasn't that a movie with Richard Gere?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Prostitutes are like bar stools. If you think one of those was put in this world just for you, get ready to be disappointed.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
it's even worse when steal the money from your employer


1) It is better or worse than spending one's own money on prostitutes?

2) Stubmitter accidentally a word.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Normally I follow the three F's rule on renting, but at that price it really makes more sense to buy.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you didn't learn from getting suckered into the champagne room...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the end did the prostitute hitch a turnip cart ride to King's Landing?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Article is worthless with pictures (of the prostitute).
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Valter: syrynxx: Well done, prostitute!

Please, I prefer them medium rare.

/no intent to disparage sex workers here
//but who falls in love with a sex worker?
///wasn't that a movie with Richard Gere?


Is that the one with the Gerbil?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The rorting was sophisticated enough, the judge said..."

Wut
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Article is worthless with pictures (of the prostitute).


I can't type.

without.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is she hot 🔥
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: ///wasn't that a movie with Richard Gere?


Girls love the movie, "Pretty Woman," but try bringing your new hooker girlfriend to their birthday party.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valter: //but who falls in love with a sex worker?


Someone who's (1) desperate for any kind of emotional intimacy or attachment and (2) cannot remember that she's a sex worker, and no matter what she says, she's not into you.

Sadly there are more than a few sex workers out there who'll try to exploit that kind of guy, it would appear.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$800,000?  Hell, he should've kicked in the extra 200 grand and gotten two chicks at the same time.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Sadly there are more than a few sex workers out there who'll try to exploit that kind of guy, it would appear.


The prostitute with a heart of gold only exists in Hollywood.  And not on Hollywood Boulevard.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
800k?  Holy shiat.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gotta love the stock image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheReject: "The rorting was sophisticated enough, the judge said..."

Wut


Australian word.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: geekbikerskum: Sadly there are more than a few sex workers out there who'll try to exploit that kind of guy, it would appear.

The prostitute with a heart of gold only exists in Hollywood.  And not on Hollywood Boulevard.


Schrödinger's prostitute?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tom Waits- Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis (Studio Version)
Youtube mxVo5mjK4eg
I hope she sends the poor bloke a Christmas card.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow, the hogging thread sure got memory-holed quickly!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
where the hell else is a divorced man supposed to come up with 800K?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's not worse if you don't get caught.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
