 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months of not eating organic food   (nypost.com) divider line
107
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Nov 2021 at 3:40 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



107 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flogirl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, bye! Enjoy your stay!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Odd, I thought in the USA that the penalty for treason was death....
 
Gin Buddy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How long do I have to wait to submit the 3rd article? I'd like a green today...
 
Number 216
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Womp Womp
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So now we're for excessive punishment because the guy is a POS?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing gonna happen!
Oh... wait. Yes, something did indeed happen. The fark Doom brigade is gonna freak out
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Saint Felicia, Patron Saint of Farewells, you are needed.
 
Markus5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yay!

Finally.

A real sentence.

BlueMAGA is going to be upset about this.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So does that push it out past the next presidential election? All these chuckleheads should lose their voting rights until after 2024.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fringedmyotis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: So now we're for excessive punishment because the guy is a POS?


Um, how can the punishment be 'excessive' when nothing like this has occurred before? What's your baseline?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More prison time than someone that actually showed up and tried to overthrow the US government:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation​/​2021/02/14/fbi-arrest-left-wing-violen​ce/
 
ViebrS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: So now we're for excessive punishment because the guy is a POS?


Not sure 41 months is excessive for trying to overturn a government.  Traditional punishment for that has been pretty .... fatal.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Yay!

Finally.

A real sentence.

BlueMAGA is going to be upset about this.


Wrong alt?
 
AeAe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That little biatch should be beaten everyday
 
Cormee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bubba his cellmate is going to want him wearing that purdy outfit
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's going to get horny.
 
NEDM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ain't nothing gonna happen!
Oh... wait. Yes, something did indeed happen. The fark Doom brigade is gonna freak out


...YOU are frequently one of the people saying "nothin' gonna happen"!  You're about the most prominent member of the Fark Doom Brigade talking about how Fascism is literally right around the corner and how the country is utterly doomed.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, look. Biden sits in the President's chair as a freely elected official with no evidence of voter fraud.

How does that make you feel ?
 
Airius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ViebrS: ColonelCathcart: So now we're for excessive punishment because the guy is a POS?

Not sure 41 months is excessive for trying to overturn a government.  Traditional punishment for that has been pretty .... fatal.


I will be upset if the people who showed up in tacticool who were using small unit tactics to make it through the crowd to breach the parliamentarians office to steal the ballots (which had already been moved) get less.
 
indylaw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's going to love prison, where they reward independent thinking, individuality, and a healthy skepticism about authority.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sometimes the loaf is vegan, so there's that.

Ha ha.  Rot in hell traitor.
 
dracos31
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Yay!

Finally.

A real sentence.

BlueMAGA is going to be upset about this.


BlueMAGA is NEVER going to be a thing.
No matter how many times you drool it onto your keyboard.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: So does that push it out past the next presidential election? All these chuckleheads should lose their voting rights until after 2024.


Well I believe his conviction is a felony, removing rights to vote for life in most places.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Yay!

Finally.

A real sentence.

BlueMAGA is going to be upset about this.


lolwut?
 
mysha
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bye, son
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Yay!

Finally.

A real sentence.

BlueMAGA is going to be upset about this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i wasn't expecting that.  i hope this trend continues.

something actually did happen.  bookmark this comment as appropriate.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Airius: ViebrS: ColonelCathcart: So now we're for excessive punishment because the guy is a POS?

Not sure 41 months is excessive for trying to overturn a government.  Traditional punishment for that has been pretty .... fatal.

I will be upset if the people who showed up in tacticool who were using small unit tactics to make it through the crowd to breach the parliamentarians office to steal the ballots (which had already been moved) get less.


Many oath keepers and 3%s are facing conspiracy charges so I don't think that is going to happen.  (if that's who you mean)
 
MFK
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fringedmyotis: ColonelCathcart: So now we're for excessive punishment because the guy is a POS?

Um, how can the punishment be 'excessive' when nothing like this has occurred before? What's your baseline?


I don't think 3.5 years for what he did is excessive and I don't think it's a slap on the wrist either and frankly it sets a basement sentence precedent that I think is going to be good when we get to the people who did some really bad shiat.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He'll do just fine.  He should be a big hit on cosplay nights.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Odd, I thought in the USA that the penalty for treason was death....


Still hope for the organizers.
 
freakay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there a thread yet for the censure debate on Gosar?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't have a lot of sympathy considering this guy probably cheered when PoC like Patricia Spottedcrow catch 12 year prison sentences for having $30 of marijuana on them. Cry me a river, ya'll are just mad because every day in this country white privilege counts for less and less.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Send them to Guantanamo Bay.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: misanthropicsob: Yay!

Finally.

A real sentence.

BlueMAGA is going to be upset about this.

Wrong alt?


How you figure? There were a bunch of conservative Democrats who were very satisfied in the thread for another Jan 6 protestor who only got 60 days.
 
Blathering Beeblebrox! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: So now we're for excessive punishment because the guy is a POS?


Feeling lonely today, little buddy? I hope you get all the attention you deserve
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder if his mental illness was factored into the sentencing at all.

/iirc he's legitimately diagnosed
//Q folks are basically crying for mental health support at this stage
///three slashies, what does it mean? Slashy Drop 333
 
Gin Buddy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: misanthropicsob: Yay!

Finally.

A real sentence.

BlueMAGA is going to be upset about this.

Wrong alt?


Nope. He has that trademarked and he's really trying hard to make it stick.

Note: It will never stick and he's an idiot for trying.
 
bthom37
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: [Fark user image image 550x321]

More prison time than someone that actually showed up and tried to overthrow the US government:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/​2021/02/14/fbi-arrest-left-wing-violen​ce/


Yeah, Chansley just stood out because he dresses like a Viking clown at events he attends.  But he's definitely not a leader in Qanon or white nationalist movements.

He's eating the heaviest sentence yet, just for standing out from the crowd.

I've said before, everyone who entered the capitol needs to catch a felony and loss of guns, rather than this ass-backward system of deciding which individual is white bread enough to get home confinement and a stern finger wagging.  A year in jail and loss of guns for the rank and file seems reasonable (and make no mistake, Chansley was rank and file).
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. He can have fun screaming "FREEDOM!" from his cell.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He was allowed to eat organic food in jail. Any idea if that changes in prison?
 
Displayed 50 of 107 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.