 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chattanooga Pulse)   Think you get to stay home from school just because you have a little thing called COVID? Not in Tennessee you don't. Get your butt back in school, you little piker   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
35
    More: Sick, Tennessee, United States, Omnibus bill, Commissioner, State, Monarchy of Canada, Legislature, state Commissioner of Health  
•       •       •

1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 9:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government is forcing people to expose themselves to a highly contagious and dangerous disease. Tell me again how that is either small-government or pro-life.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of this date, no one is required to wear a mask; however, anyone who wishes to wear a mask may do so.

If this state is run by Republicans, they'll be getting primaried.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rates are rising here in MI. My wife is ER Pedes.. Kids are starting to show up with Covid, some in bad shape. :(

Luckily I live in an area where the schools have mandated masks. I get e-mails all the times about exposures.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to kill you even if it kills you.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting rid of the mask mandate is scarier. Kids who become infected will transmit the virus before showing any symptoms, and some cases may be asymptomatic.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools are a virus pump for their community. They are crucial for the purpose of spreading important diseases.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The government is forcing people to expose themselves to a highly contagious and dangerous disease. Tell me again how that is either small-government or pro-life.


it's pro nurgle.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stick a fork in the USA. The populace is full of petulant children who won't take personal responsibility because 'Fark you, thats why.'
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee might as well let teachers smoke in the classroom like it's the 1950s.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn Trump.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no Republican areas continue to commit suicide to own the libs. Sucks for the kids and sane people living there though.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife wanted to go to Memphis in the next few months, I just told her I'm boycotting TN. "Oh what now..."

farking chuds.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's anything like my kid's school, parents will send them in sick anyways.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Goddamn Trump.


Place the blame correctly, on Putin, without the ex STASI Russian, the GOP wouldn't have a party platform.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...okay, nowhere in this article does it say anything about forcing a child with COVID to attend school.

But hey, who RTFAs anyway?  Gotta have those clickbait clicks, eh Drew?
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much what's going down where I work. They removed the mask mandate. But for quite awhile we were having multiple children living in one household. One gets covid and if the terrible parents wanted rid of their demon seed theud send them to school. So one child has covid so keep sending the rest til they show symptoms.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought the comment "I wouldn't touch them with a 6-foot pole" would become a national policy, but here we are!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: Tennessee might as well let teachers smoke in the classroom like it's the 1950s.


Just teachers? This is Tennessee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: RepoManTSM: Tennessee might as well let teachers smoke in the classroom like it's the 1950s.

Just teachers? This is Tennessee.

[Fark user image 850x564]


That's the creepiest picture I've ever seen.

Not because of the cigarette. Because that kid looks exactly like I did when I was that age.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Rates are rising here in MI. My wife is ER Pedes.. Kids are starting to show up with Covid, some in bad shape. :(

Luckily I live in an area where the schools have mandated masks. I get e-mails all the times about exposures.


Are the sick kids children of anti-vac era, or were the parents vaxxed? Is the community largely vaxxed?  If everyone was vaxxed, then this is worrisome, because it could mean that the Delta variant has mutated.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah. Die faster!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Public School Districts are not able to mandate facial coverings unless multiple conditions are present, including a county wide rolling 14-day average of new COVID-19 infections exceeding 1,000 per 100,000 residents.

LOL. What? Does that mean 1% over the 14 days? Or an average of 1% per day for 14 days?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FigNewtonsLawless
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Piker. I love you, Subby.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 700x460]


Guy in the middle. Is that his... boob?
 
gyorg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Oh no Republican areas continue to commit suicide to own the libs. Sucks for the kids and sane people living there though.


As a sane person living here, yeah it does. (2 school age already 10 days past first shot but still holding it for 3yo and my booster).
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 700x460]

Guy in the middle. Is that his... boob?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IlGreven: ...okay, nowhere in this article does it say anything about forcing a child with COVID to attend school.

But hey, who RTFAs anyway?  Gotta have those clickbait clicks, eh Drew?


You must be new to people.
 
Carthax
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Oh no Republican areas continue to commit suicide to own the libs. Sucks for the kids and sane people living there though.


I live there.

/I'm sane
//with a kid
///fark GOVERNOR LEE SIDEWAYS WITH A SHOVEL
 
jjwars1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Rates are rising here in MI. My wife is ER Pedes.. Kids are starting to show up with Covid, some in bad shape. :(

Luckily I live in an area where the schools have mandated masks. I get e-mails all the times about exposures.


Michigan is the COVID hot spot in the US with a 16% positive test rate. We are worse off now than a year ago.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Rates are rising here in MI. My wife is ER Pedes.. Kids are starting to show up with Covid, some in bad shape. :(

Luckily I live in an area where the schools have mandated masks. I get e-mails all the times about exposures.


We were advised by our pediatrician at the beginning of the pandemic to hunker down if the week-over-week case increase hit 10%.

This week we hit 50% over the previous seven days.

I'm not sure it's sunk in yet how bad it's gotten in Michigan and how quickly.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Either you're vaccinated or you're not. Going to be more single parent homes and kids without grandparents in 2022 in TN. Yawn.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Gordon Bennett: RepoManTSM: Tennessee might as well let teachers smoke in the classroom like it's the 1950s.

Just teachers? This is Tennessee.

[Fark user image 850x564]

That's the creepiest picture I've ever seen.

Not because of the cigarette. Because that kid looks exactly like I did when I was that age.


I bet he looks a lot cooler.
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Killing children is a core conservative value.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.