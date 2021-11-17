 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Out of his mind man with deathwish marries 9 women to celebrate 'free love' and protest against monogamy. Subby predicts suicide within days (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Marriage, Brazilian model Arthur O Urso, wife Luana Kazaki, first marriage, free love, collective wedding, liberal French town, different positions  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, now he has 10 Brazilian wives, and from what I can see of the pictures, quite a few reasons to cling to life for a while longer.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a pretty solid lineup. I wonder which one gets to bat cleanup.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man reinvents Mormonism.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wedding took place in a Catholic church in the city of São Paulo.

Did the church know they were doing it? I have a feeling they would not have approved it.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the start of a cult.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are protesting monogamy, where is her second husband?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Man reinvents Mormonism

swinging.

Except that this isn't even reinventing it.  It's just being more attention whore-y about it to drive traffic to his OnlyFans page.

If a porn actress staged a "wedding" to 9 guys, would anybody bother writing an article about it?  No, because we'd all know that it's just marketing for her porn career.  This isn't any different.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect the fundamental problem is that humans aren't inherently monogamous or polygamous so much as Machiavellian.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine wives?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til their periods sync.  To shreds, you say?  To shreds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a dude have an OnlyFans page?  The mind staggers.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that women that spend a significant amount of time together will have their periods sync up together.  Now imagine you come home from work and there are NINE chicks on the rag, and you're the only dude for them to take it out on.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website is out of its mind
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 822x345]


Holy Shiat I though that was a Steve Bannon
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'd max out at three.  I can't imagine maintaining a proper relationship with nine women.

My wife is firm on 'one', though.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I think I'd max out at three.  I can't imagine maintaining a proper relationship with nine women.

My wife is firm on 'one', though.


Maybe she is firm on 1 for you. Enjoy 2 more dudes joining you soon

/I keed
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he's The Marrying Kind.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 Fark! I've been married for 31 years, which is 9 in dog years, and I ready to blow my brains out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair you need lots of ladies if you actually want a damn dinner date. They are always busy with other bull shiat
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
strange Catholic church that would preside over a polygamous wedding.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it doesn't work out, those women are going to get 9 halves of his shiat!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I think I'd max out at three.  I can't imagine maintaining a proper relationship with nine women.

My wife is firm on 'one', though.


Maybe that's it. Maybe with that many, he only has to half-ass it with all of them.

/Emphasis on the "ass."
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bigamy is having one wife too many. Monogamy is the same.

~  Somebody
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: They say that women that spend a significant amount of time together will have their periods sync up together.  Now imagine you come home from work and there are NINE chicks on the rag, and you're the only dude for them to take it out on.


That's a myth.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 822x345]


Well he was married only a week before the terrorism of a head-on collision ended things for him.

What was this about, I've totally forgotten already.

Oh yeah, I always wonder why a bunch of women would want to share one man. He's not even Henry Cavill.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blondambition: Sin_City_Superhero: They say that women that spend a significant amount of time together will have their periods sync up together.  Now imagine you come home from work and there are NINE chicks on the rag, and you're the only dude for them to take it out on.

That's a myth.


So he can expect at least two of them on the rag everyday till his body drys out from farking?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: 9 Fark! I've been married for 31 years, which is 9 in dog years, and I ready to blow my brains out.


So you're a bad judge of character is what you're saying?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Maybe that's it. Maybe with that many, he only has to half-ass it with all of them.


Two options, in my opinion:

1) It's a fundamentally misogynistic relationship and they're property to him.   Servants and farktoys.

2) The women are also in relationships with each other, and what you really have is a group marriage comprised of smaller subservient marriages.

3) It's an economic / famewhore stunt for all of them.

The first seems almost certainly what's going on.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also... I CAN count, what I have is a bad memory.  I added that last point and forgot to edit the preamble.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Without RTFA, I'm guessing that they've got an OnlyFans or at least a TikTok or YouTube channel and only get paid if people pay attention to them.
 
