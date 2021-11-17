 Skip to content
(Axios)   Good news: Hundreds of school systems around the U.S. bought new air filtration systems to decrease COVID risks. Not such good news: Those same systems are pumping toxic ozone and formaldehyde into the classrooms   (axios.com) divider line
30 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Formaldehyde? At least the students and everything else will stay preserved.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luxury!  Inner city schools have to settle for lead and asbestos.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the Universe is just screwing with u.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you're going to tell me commercial airliners aren't actually dumping cabin air every three minutes as is claimed now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat Tony Voice:  Barring, uh technical issues and the what not, these devices or cheaply made copies thereof should be installed by, say 2029.  Our 'installers' are 'enroute' as we 'speak' and thus are 'entitled' to 'compensation'.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. Let me know when the paint booth starts streaming VOCs and hexavalent chromium into the HVAC, then we can talk!

/Yes, this has actually happened where I work. Mercifully, I wasn't ever in that building.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiled brats! When I was in school we didn't have air conditioning at all!  We opened the windows and doors and we liked it!
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Company will declare bankruptcy, dissolve, and the school systems are out that 100 million.

"company funded studies" shoulda been the key right there, but they had federal money that needed to be spent on a timeline, so they pushed forward regardless.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hilarious.  All the other municipal departments spent a shiatload of money on fancy stuff, expensive hydrogen peroxide foggers, massive contact tracing/thermometer computer rigs with touchpad displays, etc etc.  And my low-budget museum bought disposable masks, an extra case of disposable gloves, additional disinfectant wipes on top of what we already use, and a $20 no-contact thermometer.  Guess which department spent wisely, and is still following COVID protocols?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ozone, formaldehyde, and asbestos, oh my!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good design is to have a UV light downstream from a ozone generator and contact chamber to neutralize any residual ozone.

/Not going to get that on some small portable device.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But the air cleaning space is highly unregulated

Surely this has only led to increased "innovation"...right?  R-right?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Air filtration doesn't work for viruses anyway. The only real way is something like short wavelength UV light, although it's somewhat awkward for an air supply.
 
Lexx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Air filtration doesn't work for viruses anyway. The only real way is something like short wavelength UV light, although it's somewhat awkward for an air supply.


Air filtration works 99.9% for virii.  That's literally what HEPA is for.  There's also standards beyond HEPA.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can think of worse
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Better HVAC filtration and improved ventilation helps. I forget what MERV rating is needed for filtration. Problem is, IIRC, it's higher than some old HVAC systems will operate well with. I hadn't heard much about this "ionization" and "plasma" shiat they're talking about though. And "dry hydrogen peroxide"? WTF?

Bringing in more outside air is big, but most HVAC systems aren't designed to do it.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why don't they just pump that ozone back outside? That should fix the hole in the atmosphere.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In some cases, the efforts to keep kids and teachers safe in schools may not be as effective as claimed. In other cases, the air cleaning systems could be exposing them to the harmful toxins ozone and formaldehyde, experts warn.

I, for one, could be shocked.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey, it's not like it's real money.  It comes from magic fairies, not out of the paychecks of regular ppl who could've used it for.....anything that wouldn't poison their kids.

Research reliable HVAC systems and spend wisely?  Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
Liadan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Spoiled brats! When I was in school we didn't have air conditioning at all!  We opened the windows and doors and we liked it!


Open windows and old school radiators are actually LOADS better for air quality than all this forced air crap we have now. But it might cost an extra couple of dollars to maintain all that so it's legionnaires disease and/or toxic chemicals for everyone.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great, the air filtration salespeople sure ruined it for the dinosaur shaped Ivermectin chewables sales representatives.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't forget Radon!
 
groppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My job installed new HVAC systems with giant UV bulbs in them to fry all the air, no complaints so far but yeah this school district got taken for a ride.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lexx: Air filtration works 99.9% for virii.


I'll keep that it mind if I ever have a virius problem.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: My job installed new HVAC systems with giant UV bulbs in them to fry all the air, no complaints so far but yeah this school district got taken for a ride.


Well I'm sure people will be held accountable.  Most industries, if you waste thousands of the organizations dollars, it would cost ppl their jobs.

And these are our kids educators.  So it's like REALLY important.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We need
DIY cheap & quiet HEPA air cleaner
Youtube 6Vmh2Ip2Vxg
 
proteus_b
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's ok, if there's anything I learned on Fark (other than that all arguments can be won by declaring the oppenent to be "fascist"), it's that the only problems facing societies are Covid, and "racists". So dying for other reasons is not really important any more.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lexx: Pointy Tail of Satan: Air filtration doesn't work for viruses anyway. The only real way is something like short wavelength UV light, although it's somewhat awkward for an air supply.

Air filtration works 99.9% for virii.  That's literally what HEPA is for.  There's also standards beyond HEPA.


Well, HEPA applies to any airborne particles. The question with covid-19 is what level is needed to filter out aerosolized viruses. The wrong answer is claiming that filters don't work because viruses are so tiny. People make the same claim about masking. "Masks are useless because look how tiny viruses are!"

It's not the size of the virus itself we're worried about though. We're not talking about free floating viruses unattached to any other particles. The virus spreads as part of larger particles floating around in the air, so how big are those particles? Well, aerosolized particles are much smaller than the fast sinking, large "droplets" that were initially thought to be the main way covid spreads, but big enough that some filters can catch many of them.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

proteus_b: It's ok, if there's anything I learned on Fark (other than that all arguments can be won by declaring the oppenent to be "fascist"), it's that the only problems facing societies are Covid, and "racists". So dying for other reasons is not really important any more.


holy non sequitur
 
