 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Roxy Music, Talk Talk, Ultravox, and The Fixx. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #278. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
38
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 17 Nov 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
G'day
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and i'm the warmup show for me once again.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: and i'm the warmup show for me once again.


Go you!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. I got to leave the house today for work! It's like a field trip every time I get to do that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I got to leave the house today for work! It's like a field trip every time I get to do that.


Leaving the house is over rated
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I got to leave the house today for work! It's like a field trip every time I get to do that.


it's not a field trip unless you were actually in a field. don't make me call shenanigans. because i will.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I got to leave the house today for work! It's like a field trip every time I get to do that.

it's not a field trip unless you were actually in a field. don't make me call shenanigans. because i will.


I drove past several fields. And a tractor. All while listening to that Ducks Ltd. album I just got. And I stopped to buy new underwear! And lunch was pot roast from a grocery store! It was glorious!

It's been a long 20 months, have I mentioned that??
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like my English singers high and screechy, not low and Snape-like.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Present.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: And I stopped to buy new underwear!


because this is the question we all wanted answered.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: And I stopped to buy new underwear!

because this is the question we all wanted answered.


Here to help, man.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: And I stopped to buy new underwear!

because this is the question we all wanted answered.

Here to help, man.


so when you gonna start helping.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: And I stopped to buy new underwear!

because this is the question we all wanted answered.


I'm guessing it's in preparation for the death signal today
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yo baby yo baby yo
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yo baby yo baby yo


o/
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: And I stopped to buy new underwear!

because this is the question we all wanted answered.

Here to help, man.

so when you gonna start helping.


In another 40 minutes or so. I just had lunch. It's like swimming, you need to wait an hour so you don't get a cramp.

YOU can help right now, if you're doing the jazz show. Need something to drown out the barking dog upstairs.
 
Lioness7
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good evening ladies and gentlemen

...with no pants.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: And I stopped to buy new underwear!

because this is the question we all wanted answered.

Here to help, man.

so when you gonna start helping.

In another 40 minutes or so. I just had lunch. It's like swimming, you need to wait an hour so you don't get a cramp.

YOU can help right now, if you're doing the jazz show. Need something to drown out the barking dog upstairs.


as it turns out i am. so you have a volume knob on the radio thingy? i'm assuming? just crank that bad boy to 11.
 
Lioness7
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't believe I'm missing my favourite radio show. Jazz is really on?... No...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: And I stopped to buy new underwear!

because this is the question we all wanted answered.

Here to help, man.

so when you gonna start helping.

In another 40 minutes or so. I just had lunch. It's like swimming, you need to wait an hour so you don't get a cramp.

YOU can help right now, if you're doing the jazz show. Need something to drown out the barking dog upstairs.

as it turns out i am. so you have a volume knob on the radio thingy? i'm assuming? just crank that bad boy to 11.


That's much better.
 
Lioness7
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I got to leave the house today for work! It's like a field trip every time I get to do that.



Are you sure you didn't want to say that it's like a trip on a minefield?

Fully understand your joy of buying new underwear though.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yo baby yo baby yo


I might have some audio files for you ;o)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I got to leave the house today for work! It's like a field trip every time I get to do that.


Are you sure you didn't want to say that it's like a trip on a minefield?


Only when I have to go to Bridgeport.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

STRYPERSWINE: I like my English singers high and screechy, not low and Snape-like.


I like my English GOTH singers high and screechy, not low and Snape-like.

FTFY :)
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All the elastic on my underwear wears out quickly because they double as hair ties.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Cause I'm fun, casual, and easy going!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Yo baby yo baby yo

I might have some audio files for you ;o)


thanks - didn't see yer email in the profile - mine is west(dot)la(d0t)lawyer(AT)ultrafark.co​m
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I are here and prepared to WednesDIE
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Yo baby yo baby yo

I might have some audio files for you ;o)

thanks - didn't see yer email in the profile - mine is west(dot)la(d0t)lawyer(AT)ultrafark.co​m


INCOMING!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I are here and prepared to WednesDIE


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Yo baby yo baby yo

I might have some audio files for you ;o)

thanks - didn't see yer email in the profile - mine is west(dot)la(d0t)lawyer(AT)ultrafark.co​m

INCOMING!


She looked good in Ribbons? ;)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Yo baby yo baby yo

I might have some audio files for you ;o)

thanks - didn't see yer email in the profile - mine is west(dot)la(d0t)lawyer(AT)ultrafark.co​m

INCOMING!

She looked good in Ribbons? ;)


I have the "incoming" scream from the live version as an alert on my phone.
It's pretty blood curdling.
Went to a fan meet up for the Sisters forum I moderate for once & everybody had "incoming" as a ring tone.
It was so funny when somebody's phone rang. Everybody grabbed their phones at the same time
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.