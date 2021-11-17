 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Walmart employee makes TikTok video documenting aftermath of asking teenagers to stop making TikTok videos in Walmart   (dailydot.com) divider line
21
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who acts like this?"

Dude.  It's Wal-Mart.  You're lucky they didn't start flinging their own crap.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Barbara Streisand on tic tok?
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Morons are STILL doing that dumbassed milk "challenge"?

Who in the F is making these "challenges" anyway?

Is it some sort of omnipotent demigod alone in a tower on an uncharted island?

What do they think they're supposed to win from such "challenges"? Is it immortality?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People act like this all the time in Wal Marts. it just rarely makes the national news
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Who in the F is making these "challenges" anyway?


The CCP
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It's not even a generational thing, y'all just don't know how to parent your kids and teach them how to act," @certified.freak alleged.

This right here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Morons are STILL doing that dumbassed milk "challenge"?

Who in the F is making these "challenges" anyway?

Is it some sort of omnipotent demigod alone in a tower on an uncharted island?

What do they think they're supposed to win from such "challenges"? Is it immortality?


Lulz, and monetization.  Not in that order
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "Who acts like this?"

Dude.  It's Wal-Mart.  You're lucky they didn't start flinging their own crap.


Yeah, what with them being dirty poors and all.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The hero we need, ensuring this doesn't happen again.
He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.

peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Who in the F is making these "challenges" anyway?

The CCP


Your ideas intrigue me and I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or, more likely, some asshat made the mess and then filmed the 'aftermath' of woke teens in hopes of going viral. I no longer believe anything on social media. I've seen a grown man try to shove a dildo up his own ass to pwn me.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

swankywanky: The hero we need, ensuring this doesn't happen again.
He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.

[peopleofwalmart.com image 640x584]


The price for 18 gallons of milk have really gotten out of hand.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: Christopher alleged in the comments section: "Note: They were caught running and given a Trespass warning."

A trespass warning? If I did something like that as a kid, they wouldn't have let me go until they called my parents, who would have paid for all the damaged products and grounded me forever. I probably would have been kicked off of my extracurriculars for conduct unbecoming the school and maybe even referred to juvenile court.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Morons are STILL doing that dumbassed milk "challenge"?

Who in the F is making these "challenges" anyway?

Is it some sort of omnipotent demigod alone in a tower on an uncharted island?

What do they think they're supposed to win from such "challenges"? Is it immortality?


I don't understand it either. Is a TikTok challenge as strong as a dare, a double dare, or are we talking triple dog dare levels?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Morons are STILL doing that dumbassed milk "challenge"?

Who in the F is making these "challenges" anyway?

Is it some sort of omnipotent demigod alone in a tower on an uncharted island?

What do they think they're supposed to win from such "challenges"? Is it immortality?

I don't understand it either. Is a TikTok challenge as strong as a dare, a double dare, or are we talking triple dog dare levels?


Well, if you fail the challenge you are placed on double secret probation, that's for sure.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Who in the F is making these "challenges" anyway?

The CCP


The irony being that a teenager doing that sort of thing over there would be treated with re-education camps or a bullet.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't miss working in a store like that one little bit.

Some genius once put up a set of Karo syrup on a precarious cardboard display. I was walking past the aisle and noticed it and thought "somebody is going to run a cart into that and break them all." I got maybe 10 steps away and sure enough loud crash.

Thick, goopy mess all over the floor and glass to go with it. My favorite combination.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: FTA: Christopher alleged in the comments section: "Note: They were caught running and given a Trespass warning."

A trespass warning? If I did something like that as a kid, they wouldn't have let me go until they called my parents, who would have paid for all the damaged products and grounded me forever. I probably would have been kicked off of my extracurriculars for conduct unbecoming the school and maybe even referred to juvenile court.


A "trespass warning" is a procedure involving the police where you are forced to sign (presumably you get jailed until you sign, no idea what force is involved) a writ that states that coming back will be criminal trespass and you can be arrested if you return.  The verb is to "trespass" someone.

I hadn't heard of it until Covid.  At the time I was working at a convenience and we had to trespass plenty of our problematic customers (including the grouchy old man who only bought a paper and stayed an hour to annoy us and the customers).

Being a formal thing, I'm sure that sending pictures/copies of it to your home and school would be at least as embarrassing as anything else you could do.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shut_it_down: FTA: Christopher alleged in the comments section: "Note: They were caught running and given a Trespass warning."

A trespass warning? If I did something like that as a kid, they wouldn't have let me go until they called my parents, who would have paid for all the damaged products and grounded me forever. I probably would have been kicked off of my extracurriculars for conduct unbecoming the school and maybe even referred to juvenile court.


There is no longer accountability in this country.  All around.
 
