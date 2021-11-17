 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Miami New Times)   Police arrest man for stealing his own car because he looked just like the described perpetrator of the crime. Of course he's Black, why do you ask?   (miaminewtimes.com) divider line
33
    More: Florida, Police, Crime, Arrest, Samuel Scott Jr., Police officer, Faudlin Pierre, Miami, Constable  
•       •       •

1147 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 11:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Racists love to fark with Black folks and their cars, even when its a 2006 Jeep Compass. I guess the act of owning a car is pretty uppity.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was he guilty?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to sympathize with the oinkers when I can because they have a sh*t job and sh*t training.

But Jesus Fu*king Christ, man.

You idiots are on your own.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be solved by selling the police more military hardware.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still can't figure out where the marijuana charge came from.

From the fake baggies the cops dropped, of course.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they managed to not shoot him? Unpossible.

Maybe he didn't try to run, resist, point a weapon at them or dive into his car?

/and now he can sue them, if he so chooses
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I try to sympathize with the oinkers when I can because they have a sh*t job and sh*t training.


They get paid incredibly well relative to jobs of comparative risk and we spend hundreds of millions on police training. What's the problem?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They get paid incredibly well relative to jobs of comparative risk


Risk is subjective.
I wouldnt do that job for twice the pay. I dont like running and fighting and possibly getting shot.

The truth is anybody, basically, can be a cop. The training is laughably easy. Every cop I know is a terrible shot.
If anything we should pay them more and tighten up the standards and make it a career instead of a job.
We get what we pay for.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it would be a pretty clever way to get out of a hit and run.  Run to their house and then call the cops claiming car was stolen.  But to just start arrest without any other evidence is so BS, add in a bogus drug charge and now there's no way to defend the cops even if the dude did it and got away with it.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article mentions Corey Jones. His family runs an an after school program for low income kids they created with their own money and run by them and their friends as volunteers. They're an amazing family. Making it especially galling that he was murdered by that rookie cop.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fit the description
* Male
* Black
* Black hair
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2018 ?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found his mistake:

"He reported to the cops because he believed that the cops were actually going to assist him," Pierre says.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cakeman: 2018 ?


New lawsuit
Facts coming out

ACAB
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I mean it would be a pretty clever way to get out of a hit and run.  Run to their house and then call the cops claiming car was stolen.  But to just start arrest without any other evidence is so BS, add in a bogus drug charge and now there's no way to defend the cops even if the dude did it and got away with it.


It's no way that guy made it 2 miles on foot in full run mode without passing the hell out.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst thing is there's no incentive for the cops to.be better. City pays out a lawsuit, they keep their jobs, maybe have a few light days going to testify in court, and they go along as if nothing happens.

If I did something that cost my employer a big legal payout because I was negligent stupid, or whatnot, I'd get my ass fired.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, same thing happened to me, and I ain't black. Got home, parked my motorcycle out front. Went back out an hour later to find the bike gone. Called it in. Cops showed up, search my apartment, cuff me & take me to the station. Eventually they admit they'd chased my bike just before I called it in, and the guy had crashed & ran off. So naturally, they assumed it was me.

I didn't get any $500K settlement out of that, but I did learn a valuable lesson about cops that's lasted a lifetime.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only car thief I ever saw was a black guy; my BIL's neighbor's new car got stolen, my BIL and I were driving and saw a car "just like Mike's" (the neighbor), with the small rear window "down". (it actually was broken, those windows don't roll down)
He was wearing a grease stained, blue shop uniform.
 
Watubi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sentient: Yeah, same thing happened to me, and I ain't black. Got home, parked my motorcycle out front. Went back out an hour later to find the bike gone. Called it in. Cops showed up, search my apartment, cuff me & take me to the station. Eventually they admit they'd chased my bike just before I called it in, and the guy had crashed & ran off. So naturally, they assumed it was me.

I didn't get any $500K settlement out of that, but I did learn a valuable lesson about cops that's lasted a lifetime.


You do realize that everyone that flees in their own vehicle reports it stolen soon after, right?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: ACAB


Nope.

Some cops kill other cops, so either way you want to look at it, one of them was a good cop.

/of course you would say both are bad, I'd say that testifying against bad cops, and getting shot or blown up for your efforts, makes you a hero cop.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I mean it would be a pretty clever way to get out of a hit and run.  Run to their house and then call the cops claiming car was stolen.  But to just start arrest without any other evidence is so BS, add in a bogus drug charge and now there's no way to defend the cops even if the dude did it and got away with it.

It's no way that guy made it 2 miles on foot in full run mode without passing the hell out.


But that one officer said he's sweating! I mean, who swears in Miami?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Watubi: Sentient: Yeah, same thing happened to me, and I ain't black. Got home, parked my motorcycle out front. Went back out an hour later to find the bike gone. Called it in. Cops showed up, search my apartment, cuff me & take me to the station. Eventually they admit they'd chased my bike just before I called it in, and the guy had crashed & ran off. So naturally, they assumed it was me.

I didn't get any $500K settlement out of that, but I did learn a valuable lesson about cops that's lasted a lifetime.

You do realize that everyone that flees in their own vehicle reports it stolen soon after, right?


Every person who DUI crashes their car near home or otherwise in a location they can flee from reports it stolen.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: drjekel_mrhyde: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I mean it would be a pretty clever way to get out of a hit and run.  Run to their house and then call the cops claiming car was stolen.  But to just start arrest without any other evidence is so BS, add in a bogus drug charge and now there's no way to defend the cops even if the dude did it and got away with it.

It's no way that guy made it 2 miles on foot in full run mode without passing the hell out.

But that one officer said he's sweating! I mean, who swears in Miami?


I'm in Miami and everyone motherfarking does.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They get paid incredibly well relative to jobs of comparative risk

Risk is subjective.
I wouldnt do that job for twice the pay. I dont like running and fighting and possibly getting shot.


On one hand, I agree - it's a job that needs to be done, and I sure don't want to do it.  On the other hand, your risk of getting shot as a cop are pretty minimal; more TV drama than real life.

While this list doesn't seem particularly scientific, I think it's reasonably accurate in that in puts the total danger just below Grounds Maintenance Workers and well below Small Engine Mechanic.

https://www.ishn.com/articles/112748-​t​op-25-most-dangerous-jobs-in-the-unite​d-states
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Risk is subjective.


Actually, dothemath, risk is objective.  risk = X per Y.  If X or Y are not quantifiable, then you're talking about fear or anxiety, not risk.

Do the math.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Watubi: Sentient: Yeah, same thing happened to me, and I ain't black. Got home, parked my motorcycle out front. Went back out an hour later to find the bike gone. Called it in. Cops showed up, search my apartment, cuff me & take me to the station. Eventually they admit they'd chased my bike just before I called it in, and the guy had crashed & ran off. So naturally, they assumed it was me.

I didn't get any $500K settlement out of that, but I did learn a valuable lesson about cops that's lasted a lifetime.

You do realize that everyone that flees in their own vehicle reports it stolen soon after, right?

Every person who DUI crashes their car near home or otherwise in a location they can flee from reports it stolen.


A lawyer once told be if you ever dui crash and it happens to be near a bar, immediately go to the bar, order a shot and a beer and call the police from the bar's phone. Then they can't prove you were drunk when you crashed and you didn't leave the scene, because you were looking for help. (this was pre-cell phones).
 
zjoik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: The only car thief I ever saw was a black guy; my BIL's neighbor's new car got stolen, my BIL and I were driving and saw a car "just like Mike's" (the neighbor), with the small rear window "down". (it actually was broken, those windows don't roll down)
He was wearing a grease stained, blue shop uniform.


Not quite sure why you posted this
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Racists love to fark with Black folks and their cars, even when its a 2006 Jeep Compass. I guess the act of owning a car is pretty uppity.


I once heard a guy, who had done 50 years of service with the Army (24 active 26 as a civilian) snark "you should've stolen a nicer car, assholes," as two well-dressed black guys (who were clearly brothers) worked on a broken down Audi on the side of the road. He missed the 'retired military aviator' license plates on the car. It is so, so irrational.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: mrmopar5287: Watubi: Sentient: Yeah, same thing happened to me, and I ain't black. Got home, parked my motorcycle out front. Went back out an hour later to find the bike gone. Called it in. Cops showed up, search my apartment, cuff me & take me to the station. Eventually they admit they'd chased my bike just before I called it in, and the guy had crashed & ran off. So naturally, they assumed it was me.

I didn't get any $500K settlement out of that, but I did learn a valuable lesson about cops that's lasted a lifetime.

You do realize that everyone that flees in their own vehicle reports it stolen soon after, right?

Every person who DUI crashes their car near home or otherwise in a location they can flee from reports it stolen.

A lawyer once told be if you ever dui crash and it happens to be near a bar, immediately go to the bar, order a shot and a beer and call the police from the bar's phone. Then they can't prove you were drunk when you crashed and you didn't leave the scene, because you were looking for help. (this was pre-cell phones).


A guy I knew in high school does this worse. He's a serial DUI offender but gets out of it. When cops pull him over he jumps out of the car, flings the keys into the front yard of wherever, and then slams drinks from a pint of whiskey he keeps in the car. They can't prove he was drunk while driving so the worst he gets is public intoxication and open container tickets.
 
vonster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I mean it would be a pretty clever way to get out of a hit and run.  Run to their house and then call the cops claiming car was stolen.  But to just start arrest without any other evidence is so BS, add in a bogus drug charge and now there's no way to defend the cops even if the dude did it and got away with it.


"he looked just like the described perpetrator of the crime."
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: dothemath: I try to sympathize with the oinkers when I can because they have a sh*t job and sh*t training.

They get paid incredibly well relative to jobs of comparative risk and we spend hundreds of millions on police training. What's the problem?


If you can, go on a ride along some time.  It's not just the risk.  The BS that cops put up with is unreal.  They deal with a lot of people with mental problems.  And just about everyone they interact with lies through their teeth to them.  I couldn't do that job and stay sane.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.