 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nature World News)   If you eat from it, stand beneath it when it rains, use its wood to light a fire, or just touch its sap, you might be poisoned. Yes boys and girls, this is one bad ass apple tree   (natureworldnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida, Apple, Manchineel tree, Rain, Tree, Skin, Guinness Book of World Records, Juan Ponce de Len, Plant morphology  
•       •       •

949 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 12:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rob Zombie's The Giving Tree.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God tried to tell you this, but did you listen? No.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rotten Apple
Youtube poo2xaEhrHE
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here you little shiat, bon appetit.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Despite the inherent dangers associated with handling it, the tree has been used as a source of wood by Caribbean furniture makers for centuries"


This would be a badass way to furnish your entire house.

"Your dining set is just stunning, and it matches your coffee table, entertainment center, and several other areas. Which species did you use?"

"Death tree."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Despite the inherent dangers associated with handling it, the tree has been used as a source of wood by Caribbean furniture makers for centuries"


This would be a badass way to furnish your entire house.

"Your dining set is just stunning, and it matches your coffee table, entertainment center, and several other areas. Which species did you use?"

"Death tree."


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GI Joe taught me to never eat apples.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fu*king Manchin strikes again!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Proof that trees are just farming us for our use as fertilizer.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 850x800]

Here you little shiat, bon appetit.


<tiny fist>
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still better than Linden trees...

im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Despite the inherent dangers associated with handling it, the tree has been used as a source of wood by Caribbean furniture makers for centuries"


This would be a badass way to furnish your entire house.

"Your dining set is just stunning, and it matches your coffee table, entertainment center, and several other areas. Which species did you use?"

"Death tree."


Just make sure you don't have a fire or get really clear really fast and also warn the FD to not try and save it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: GI Joe taught me to never eat apples.


* ass apples
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Despite the inherent dangers associated with handling it, the tree has been used as a source of wood by Caribbean furniture makers for centuries"


This would be a badass way to furnish your entire house.

"Your dining set is just stunning, and it matches your coffee table, entertainment center, and several other areas. Which species did you use?"

"Death tree."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
oh well, internet food experts will tell you eating apples makes you fat anyway.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As I recall, its lumber can actually be used in woodworking. It just has to be kiln dried... or it kills you or something.

It's really not that exciting in hardwood circles, afaik. But it is Known.

Osage Orange. Now there's a North American tree that is truly magnificent. Also, it doesn't kill you. And you can eat it's fruit, which is amazingly unremarkable. Apparently some ancient land mammal--possibly the Giant Sloth--ate them. But now I'm starting to ramble...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pretty rare. Poisonwood trees are very common though and the same shiat, do not be under a poisonwood tree when it is raining. And do not use poisonwood in a fire. Trust me on this.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Proof that trees are just farming us for our use as fertilizer.


I wish they did. They just cut down a 300+ year old Oak tree in Pensacola to build a self storage unit. Ugh
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't make me tell you again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so if I add swings under this tree and surround it with the gympie-gympie plant, I can be the laziest mass murderer ever!
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back in the late 60's, to mid 70's, One of the DC comic mystery titles {House of Mystery, House of Secrets , Maybe even Secrets of Sinister House } had a story about this tree.

Does anyone remember this?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

guestguy: Still better than Linden trees...

[im6.ezgif.com image 320x184] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Manchineel fruit is the fruit of the Manchineel tree."

Wellgolly, I'm sure glad they cleared that up.  I was really confused what plant that fruit was from.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.