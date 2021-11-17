 Skip to content
(Vice)   69 isn't funny anymore. Oh yeah? What number am I thinking of?   (vice.com) divider line
73
•       •       •

73 Comments     (+0 »)
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
my wife turned the thermostat to 69 the other day (I usually keep it at 70-72 in the winter), rather than complain - I just said "nice." and got a good eye roll in response.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I still giggle when it shows up in the right situations.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People saying it isn't funny just makes it funnier.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Back in my school days there was a kid that wrote 69 for every answer on his math test.
 
xalres
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have nothing to add to this thread, but I'm here doing my part to make sure it eventually gets to 69 comments so someone can screenshot it with a red circle around the number with a badly MSPainted "LOL"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If in had a sports team in Houston I would name them the 69ers in honor of the moon landing in 1969.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tom Segura Thinks 69ing Is Overrated | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube qcUBxe0UvOQ
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: my wife turned the thermostat to 69 the other day (I usually keep it at 70-72 in the winter), rather than complain - I just said "nice." and got a good eye roll in response.


Nice!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So the author of that article is saying that 69 leaves a bad taste in his mouth?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guy is dating a  waitress he met at his local Chinese restaurant. .
They are messing around in bed and he says "  I want 69 "
She replies; You want beef with broccoli NOW?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Speed limits should be 68 mph, because at 69 you blow a rod.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People are having a problem with 69? What is it?
 
kab
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's still way more entertaining than self appointed would-be arbiters of humor that unfortunately plague the internet.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xalres: It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.


It's sexy when you have the right people doing it.  And by people I mean women.  And by women I mean the ones you see in those 5 minute documentaries on the various hubs.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So the author of that article is saying that 69 leaves a bad taste in his mouth?


i think he's saying it's not mutually gratifying anymore.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xalres: It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.


Nose Full of Anus is my Cornershop tribute band name.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not entirely sure this author quite understands just how old the 69 "joke" really is

Mash 1970, Football
Youtube o6eYjus_Olc


/it's still funny to your average 13 yo though but yeah...Elon is giving it a creep factor.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: People are having a problem with 69? What is it?


It's a sexual position where two participants simultaneously perform oral sex on one another, but that's not important right now.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xalres: It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What we need is an oral history of 69 to find out where it came from. I think we'd know if we were finished with it.
 
xalres
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: xalres: It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.

Nose Full of Anus is my Cornershop tribute band name.

That's

a deep cut!

And now it's stuck in my head. Not a bad thing.

/Brimful of Ashe on the
//FORTY
///FIVE
 
God--
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xalres: It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.


Obviously you've never eaten ass....

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xalres: It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.


Hygiene helps.
Eating ass is fun.  Having your ass eaten is fun.  Don't put your mouth on dirty underbunnies.  Be the clean butthole you want to see in the word.

/2 of my last 3 girlfriends at first thought buttholes were gross.
//they're not, they're just like campsites. Always leave them cleaner than you found them.
 
Obryn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was conceived in 69, so, yes, it's possible, kids.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x763]
[Fark user image image 500x650]


That southern yellow pine lap panelling is worth a fortune these days.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: People are having a problem with 69? What is it?



It's a situation, matter, or person that is hard to deal with or understand. But that's not important right now.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had a friend who once lived on a street called Mount Edward  road.
#269.
He said often, " it takes 2 to 69 but you have to mount Edward first"
Enjoy.
 
Explodo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It will always be a fun number, just like 58008.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xalres: It always seemed like an unsexy maneuver to me, because both parties get a nose full of anus.


Don't kink shame me!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Back in my school days there was a kid that wrote 69 for every answer on his math test.


Was he an immigrant from South Africa?
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a meta-joke.

Yes, "69" refers to a sexual position in which both partners simultaneously give and receive oral stimulation. Big whoop. And yes, sometimes people attempt to invoke this when the number 69 comes up either incidentally or on purpose, as if it's still clever after 40 years.

What is funny, though, it making fun of how cliched the joke has become by winking at how silly people look when they don't realize how played out it is, which also keeps the original joke alive.

Elon's tweet is the joke version, not the meta-joke version, which is why it's stupid.

/ There's also a meta-meta-joke version where you make fun of the pretentious people who explain the difference between a joke and a meta joke, but who would do that?
// And anything beyond two levels of meta is strictly forbidden by the Geneva Convention
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I could barely, just barely, follow the lingo in that article. Am I an old now?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
45.  Not funny yet, but just wait for the age of FO.
 
docilej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
69 isn't funny any more?
--- That's what she said!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just because Elon Musk is bad at Twitter doesn't mean we have to cancel 69.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The answer to life, the universe, and everything?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TLDR: Rando on the internet no longer finds "69" funny and whines about it.
 
munko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Admittingly, I was under-whelmed the first time I tried this tricky position.
So now it's only my favorite number because I was born in 69.
 
Spikescape
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 550x550]


Fark user image
/Five pints of bitter and a pack of peanuts
 
