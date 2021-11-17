 Skip to content
PSA: When you've caught over your limit on fish and you are trying to conceal that from the game warden you'd better hope those jerk ass fish don't start flopping around from their hiding place
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a BIL insult and argue (drunkenly, for 45 minutes) with a game warden until he finally got a BUI.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if nautical nonsense is something you wish?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With a half-million hunters in the field, the firearms deer season is an incredibly busy time for DNR conservation officers," the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource posted on Facebook. "But if you think they have only deer hunters on their minds, think again!"

I get the feeling we'll one day read about an officer suffering cardiac arrest and the paramedics not doing a damn thing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys are uptight as hell with that shiat. I used to volunteer stocking trout in the environmental club back when I was a pussy liberal save the earth type and my boy Frank gave an angler one on opening day. F&W dude saw it and read the guy the riot act and fined him too. Frank was mortified but fishing guy still had to eat it. They might have even voided his trout stamp.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The singing probably didn't help, either.

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trout stamp sexier than tramp stamp.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Those guys are uptight as hell with that shiat.


Did you read TFA? Warden initially caught them with 2 over limit, was going to take the two, let them keep their limits and not cite them. Then found 46 more fish in the truck. Warden absolutely did the right thing. I've been checked by wardens and coast guard lots of times and if you're following the rules, they'll generally leave you alone. They tend to enjoy their jobs even more than cops and firefighters, which is saying a lot.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Constable Fraser approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Amateurs. I remember a local story here a decade or so ago, about a Hmong fisherman that was caught with about 300 croppies in his trunk. The limit is 10. Three years ago, a couple was caught with 253 croppies.
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They had three keepers but released the juvenille.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phishrace: Subtonic: Those guys are uptight as hell with that shiat.

Did you read TFA? Warden initially caught them with 2 over limit, was going to take the two, let them keep their limits and not cite them. Then found 46 more fish in the truck. Warden absolutely did the right thing. I've been checked by wardens and coast guard lots of times and if you're following the rules, they'll generally leave you alone. They tend to enjoy their jobs even more than cops and firefighters, which is saying a lot.


The warden did, but alot of limits are going to disappear, since newer generations are not fishing and most people just catch and release.  No one anymore have the skill or want to clean fish.
I fish(even though I'm allergic to the farkers), and when offer my catch to people, they act like I'm trying to give them a used condom.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: phishrace: Subtonic: Those guys are uptight as hell with that shiat.

Did you read TFA? Warden initially caught them with 2 over limit, was going to take the two, let them keep their limits and not cite them. Then found 46 more fish in the truck. Warden absolutely did the right thing. I've been checked by wardens and coast guard lots of times and if you're following the rules, they'll generally leave you alone. They tend to enjoy their jobs even more than cops and firefighters, which is saying a lot.

The warden did, but alot of limits are going to disappear, since newer generations are not fishing and most people just catch and release.  No one anymore have the skill or want to clean fish.
I fish(even though I'm allergic to the farkers), and when offer my catch to people, they act like I'm trying to give them a used condom.


The warden did right.
/laptop is right in front of me, but for some reason I'm posting from my phone
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But did the fish count as "any record, document, or tangible object" under Sarbanes-Oxley?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: phishrace: Subtonic: Those guys are uptight as hell with that shiat.

Did you read TFA? Warden initially caught them with 2 over limit, was going to take the two, let them keep their limits and not cite them. Then found 46 more fish in the truck. Warden absolutely did the right thing. I've been checked by wardens and coast guard lots of times and if you're following the rules, they'll generally leave you alone. They tend to enjoy their jobs even more than cops and firefighters, which is saying a lot.

The warden did, but alot of limits are going to disappear, since newer generations are not fishing and most people just catch and release.  No one anymore have the skill or want to clean fish.
I fish(even though I'm allergic to the farkers), and when offer my catch to people, they act like I'm trying to give them a used condom.


1. To the guy asking if I read the article, no I didn't. I'm not some pencil necked geek, okay pal.

And B. I haven't gutted a fish since I was a kid. Bass fishing these days, no patience for fly fishing, and I'm not connected enough to get a membership in the many fishing clubs here for just dunking a meal worm in the crick and yanking out a fish worth eating. Where was I going with this...

Yeah, Tricentennial. Fark your fishing clubs. You tax reduced assholes.

I wish I had some fish sticks in the freezer now.
 
minnkat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Conversation between staff and residents at the Warroad Senior Living Center, three weeks from now -
Residents - "What's for supper tonight?"
Staff - "Walleye."
Residents - "F*CK!!  NOOO!!  NOT AGAIN!!!
 
