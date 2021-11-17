 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 10 Albany)   Man fights to keep his emotional support pig noting she's just a big ham   (news10.com) divider line
24
    More: Silly, Domestic pig, Village of the Canajoharie, Law, William Hurt, Village of Canajoharie, deadline of December, service animals, Wyverne Flatt  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 2:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny since I want a pot-bellied pig someday.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's just keeping it as a pet, so if it's not wandering around town causing mayhem or destruction, then what the hell does anyone care?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably better behaved on flights than most kids.

*Ducks*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Heamer: Sounds like he's just keeping it as a pet, so if it's not wandering around town causing mayhem or destruction, then what the hell does anyone care?


My favorite bar is dog-friendly, and TBH, I would smile if someone brought in a pig.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"She jumps right up on the couch to watch TV, and she does all this stuff," said he.


Poet at heart writes local news articles to pay the bills.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Made me think of Lady Gaga, not sure why
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone else thinking "Uh, enough with the news anchor, just show me the cute animal already!"
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My  emotional support pig.

blog.thermoworks.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Divorce Court?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As the old joke goes, when she turns up with missing limbs, he can just say: "A pig that talented, you don't eat all of her at once."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Anyone else thinking "Uh, enough with the news anchor, just show me the cute animal already!"


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he isn't Jewish.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I have anxiety, it's a real thing I got letters from my doctor."
:'D

/I look forward to seeing them on a flight
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: [Fark user image image 372x348]


Not sure if fist should be shaken or not...
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People with emotional support animals are just attention seekers that have always been told they are special. Everyone needs a level of emotional support. Only the douchebaggiest insist it must be an animal and it must go everywhere with them.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: People with emotional support animals are just attention seekers that have always been told they are special. Everyone needs a level of emotional support. Only the douchebaggiest insist it must be an animal and it must go everywhere with them.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: People with emotional support animals are just attention seekers that have always been told they are special. Everyone needs a level of emotional support. Only the douchebaggiest insist it must be an animal and it must go everywhere with them.


I'd like, just once, to make one of the obvious system gamers have to put up with one of the clowder if I chose to slap a vest on him and take him anywhere with me.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All I wish to add is that man's winter themed sweater is awesome. I'm jealous...grandma was very imprecise
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Heamer: Sounds like he's just keeping it as a pet, so if it's not wandering around town causing mayhem or destruction, then what the hell does anyone care?

My favorite bar is dog-friendly, and TBH, I would smile if someone brought in a pig.


Smile?? Heck, I would laugh.

/'cause you know mayhem is gonna happen with the resident dogs
 
cravak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I'm guessing he isn't Jewish.


I am and I'd consider getting an emotional support pig. P.s not all Jews keep kosher
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
r6nationals.ggView Full Size

"No, I don't fark my pig"
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It's not easy being green.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.