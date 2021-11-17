 Skip to content
(SILive)   Callers to 911 are reporting strong chemical odors on Staten Island. Must be a day ending in "day"   (silive.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have consummated their relationship.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In South Houston they call 911 when it doesnt smell like a chemical spill.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It must be overpowering the regular Staten Island stank.
 
raulzero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Probably the Gabagool.
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Clearly wafting over from New Jersey.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fenugreek. It's the secret ingredient in glitter.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: [i.pinimg.com image 426x640]


Never mind. For some reason I was thinking that Cop Land was set in Staten Island.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: In South Houston they call 911 when it doesnt smell like a chemical spill.


Southeast New Mexico is the same.  Too many refineries and oil wells.  Even the shuttered refineries still smell terrible.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many times do I have to tell you guys, Wu-Tang Clan ain't nothing to fark with.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sources say a new designer product, called "deodorant" may be to blame...
 
Number 216
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a smell emanating from the grounds....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Clearly wafting over from New Jersey.


Specifically, Edison.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the borough that started letting their trash pile up just to stigginit?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Madman drummers bummers: Clearly wafting over from New Jersey.

Specifically, Edison.


Like the boston molasses flood,
On a warm day, People still swear that in the right wind, you can still smell edison being an evil douchebag...
 
