Guy sneaks his own cardboard cutout into a gas station. Introducing the "Kyle Scheele Meal"
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to see a cardboard cutout of myself. It would be too creepy.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....who?

FTFA: a guy on TikTok decided

Oh.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name "Kum & Go" just gives me a viscerally negative reaction.
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? "Kum and Go" I.. what?  I'm lost for words. That's disgusting, even for gas station food.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: The name "Kum & Go" just gives me a viscerally negative reaction.


At least you always know the local station with a glory hole. I've...heard.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: The name "Kum & Go" just gives me a viscerally negative reaction.


Though they're based in different regions, I'd love to see one built next to an In-N-Out.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn1.edgedatg.comView Full Size
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Ali Spagnola already did it
https://youtu.be/N1MVzx-ppnc?t=15
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? Is there really nothing else going on in the world right now that might be worth even a bit of attention? You couldn't find literally anything else more newsworthy than some idiot's prank?
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Kyle Scheele Meal come with chips and a drink?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Headso: The name "Kum & Go" just gives me a viscerally negative reaction.

Though they're based in different regions, I'd love to see one built next to an In-N-Out.


Denver's your town.  They're not side by side yet, though.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places, and people will never question you.

Well... Sometimes the *customers* ask you for information. Which can be fun.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrubs Janitor's Cardboard Cutouts
Youtube mufix337VbQ


How do you bother someone without being around them?  That is the question
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Seriously? Is there really nothing else going on in the world right now that might be worth even a bit of attention? You couldn't find literally anything else more newsworthy than some idiot's prank?


It's ok grandpa. You accidentally wandered off and ended up at fark.com, we'll get you back to the home in time for dinner. It's applesauce night!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places, and people will never question you.

Well... Sometimes the *customers* ask you for information. Which can be fun.


Don't forget a tool belt and/or a ladder.  You look/act like you belong there, no one is likely to challenge you.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Kit Fister: Seriously? Is there really nothing else going on in the world right now that might be worth even a bit of attention? You couldn't find literally anything else more newsworthy than some idiot's prank?

It's ok grandpa. You accidentally wandered off and ended up at fark.com, we'll get you back to the home in time for dinner. It's applesauce night!


<yells and cloud, tells 151 to get off his lawn>
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JS64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Seriously? Is there really nothing else going on in the world right now that might be worth even a bit of attention? You couldn't find literally anything else more newsworthy than some idiot's prank?


I don't think anybody here stepped a foot on your lawn.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Seriously? Is there really nothing else going on in the world right now that might be worth even a bit of attention? You couldn't find literally anything else more newsworthy than some idiot's prank?


Unless I'm mistaken, the whole reason Fark was originally created was to be an aggregation of these kinds of silly, unimportant news stories, so people could discuss and make fun of them.

I'm not sure Fark is supposed to be the place to find the important news of the day.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places, and people will never question you.

Well... Sometimes the *customers* ask you for information. Which can be fun.


I read a story a while back about a couple guys that did exactly that. They rolled out an ATM on a dolly in broad daylight. Said they were from the bank. I think they had jumpsuits and a van with a fake sign.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TastyEloi: Kit Fister: Seriously? Is there really nothing else going on in the world right now that might be worth even a bit of attention? You couldn't find literally anything else more newsworthy than some idiot's prank?

Unless I'm mistaken, the whole reason Fark was originally created was to be an aggregation of these kinds of silly, unimportant news stories, so people could discuss and make fun of them.

I'm not sure Fark is supposed to be the place to find the important news of the day.


you're right. Then we got the PolTab.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No one has thought of it because it's stupid
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Gene Masseth Meal...
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: No one has thought of it because it's stupid


What the hell, man. Who are you to be the arbiter of the enlightened and the banal? Who are YOU to determine which pursuits are worthy of-

"...a guy on TikTok decided he wanted to try a reverse heist."

-oh. That's why. Well said, then, my apologies.
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Marcos P: No one has thought of it because it's stupid

(joke and stupid pasting)


God. Damn. It.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places, and people will never question you.

Well... Sometimes the *customers* ask you for information. Which can be fun.

I read a story a while back about a couple guys that did exactly that. They rolled out an ATM on a dolly in broad daylight. Said they were from the bank. I think they had jumpsuits and a van with a fake sign.


There's also the variant where some guys installed an ATM that wasn't hooked up to the network (and therefore never worked) in a shopping mall.

Didn't stop people from putting their cards into it and punching in their PIN, though, although they always got an error message instead of cash.  So, after a couple weeks, the thieves removed the ATM, downloaded all the data, made a bunch of ATM cards, went to Times Square, and drained everybody's account that tried to use it.

/this was reported to be a "fake ATM" at the time
//it was actually a real one, just not hooked up to the ATM network
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Seriously? Is there really nothing else going on in the world right now that might be worth even a bit of attention? You couldn't find literally anything else more newsworthy than some idiot's prank?


Worse... a reference to TikTok.

farking tiktok.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have any of you guys actually seen Kyle's cutout?
How tall is it?
 
R2112
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least these guys had purpose.

"2 guys hung up a poster at McDonald's to make a point about representation, and it's still there 8 weeks later"

https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/05/us/guy​s​-hang-fake-poster-at-mcdonalds-in-texa​s-trnd/index.html
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This guy sounds fun. It will be harder now that he's told his story, but he could have had 6 or 8 friends go in to buy Cokes, come in, had them line up for autographs, kept the line going all afternoon with strangers getting in it. Sent employees off to get him lunch, run various errands for him.
 
listernine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: I hate to see a cardboard cutout of myself. It would be too creepy.


The one of you that I keep in my bedroom isnt creepy at all!
Rowr
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.