(Local10 WPLG)   Maybe building a subterranean garage in an area with a very shallow water table wasn't the best idea   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Construction, Building, Aquifer, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Building code, Miami building officials, pooling of water, Groundwater  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: [Fark user image 278x182]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its amusing how far human beings will go to avoid admitting a mistake. Its like our worst fear.

Personally, I find it quite freeing to say "Hey, I fu*ked that one up. Lets do something else."

Its like tearing off a band-aid.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
complaints from concerned Brickell residents

They know what they know, if you know what I mean.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of underwater mortgages, but this is a new one...

//tip your waitress
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xaldin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of building a castle in a swamp.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French managed to build an underground rail system in the swampy bits of Paris so this is possible.

If you can't do something the French managed a hundred and fifty years ago then you are incompetent or it is intentional.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In our town they do it a lot and install submersible pumps to keep it dry.

This works fine until you have a long term power outage or the storm drain system is saturated with water like in a major storm.

/ in a nearby building after the last event like that they found a 10" tilapia among the cars. Probably not good for anybody's upholstery.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image 469x634]


WTF.  I get the random animals and the guys shooting at them, but what's with the dominatrix nun?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image image 469x634]


I have the weirdest bones right now...
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a pretty good PBS documentary on Amazon called 'The Swamp' about Florida's misguided attempts to drain the Everglades to develop the land for agriculture and housing. You can drain some of it. But sooner or later, they end up with out of control fl
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: There's a pretty good PBS documentary on Amazon called 'The Swamp' about Florida's misguided attempts to drain the Everglades to develop the land for agriculture and housing. You can drain some of it. But sooner or later, they end up with out of control fl


... flooding in some places and no ground water supply to feed towns/cities in other spots.
 
tobcc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I saw a show on engineering marvels on how they built an underground parking garage in Rotterdamn.  It was really cool, but was really, REALLY expensive.  I dont see some mini-Trump developer spending that kind of coin in Florida.
 
groppet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: The French managed to build an underground rail system in the swampy bits of Paris so this is possible.

If you can't do something the French managed a hundred and fifty years ago then you are incompetent or it is intentional.


But this is Florida, probably some shady dealings and half assed reports and construction, maybe a pump system not rated for that type of work, a total Florida sideshow.
 
QFarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Waterfront Luxury Condo"  Maybe they are actually building submarine parking instead of car parking?  I bet you poors never thought of that.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is the second greenlit link this week on construction in Brickell, Florida.

And yet this current link is the one that could have had an Edit-related reference such as "Shove me in the shallow waters, Before I get too deep."

Anyway, the other link was: https://www.local10.com/news/loc​al/202​1/11/13/is-construction-next-door-to-a​-brickell-condo-causing-safety-problem​s-residents-are-concerned/

/yes, I am slacking at work this week
//my excuse is that it is almost Thanksgiving
///after Thanksgiving, my excuse will switch to that it is almost Christmas
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks subby but I knew that from the first link on Monday.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So are we going to have another "building filled with people, go boom" episode from Florida?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its amusing how far human beings will go to avoid admitting a mistake. Its like our worst fear.

Personally, I find it quite freeing to say "Hey, I fu*ked that one up. Lets do something else."

Its like tearing off a band-aid.


I ran the R&D department for an industrial manufacturer.  We'd get designs from Engineering, build and test them.

What do you mean it doesn't work?
Well it "works" just not how you think it was supposed to
That's not right (insert I didn't do my job right accusations)
fast forward a few weeks and a slightly tweeked design get's handed to us
Ugh yeah, that one was worse than the first one

The funny part was we were all engineers too.  We could see as this thing being was born it wasn't going to do what they thought but we had to burn all this time testing it and proving the original smell test.

My favorite was the "unbreakable ice builder".  Never ever ever tell R&D that this thing is unbreakable.
We broke it.
You tested it for like 3 days
..and it broke...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Protip: Do not dig an enormous underground space mere feet from a large body of water. It will always flood.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But Muh Freedums to build unsafely; we need to pull Florida from OSHA, the USDA, and all those derp state health and building regulations like 1/8 inch drop per foot of sewer line.

/Poe's law?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

QFarker: "Waterfront Luxury Condo"  Maybe they are actually building submarine parking instead of car parking?  I bet you poors never thought of that.


Mud bog racing?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Build it, park 150 Lambos inside and then fill it with salt water.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I used to live in Brickell so this is no longer related to my interests.
 
