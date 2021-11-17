 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Rare catsnake discovered in Colorado garage. "He looked like if you put your hand down he would run right over to you"   (thehill.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferrets, they're amazing. I had one for about six months.  But they're harder to take care of than a toddler.  You need to get them a herding dog, too, so you can find them.  Make sure you know where your ferret is, or it might jump off the ceiling on you or something.

The rare mammal was one of nine black-footed ferrets released two-weeks earlier at Walker Ranch as part of an ongoing conservation effort.

Poor thing, it was new in the  neighborhood and it got lost.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They should just release some in the everglades. They'll be plenty of them in a year or so.
 
sotua
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"...and gnaw it off in a heartbeat"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The poor Blackfoot ferret all it needed was a Highway Song because it took a Left Turn on a Red Light
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I go to The Hill for all my animal news.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did The Hill break?
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Hill is...there?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is an actual cat snake, but this was funnier.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like ferrets. They are funny little critters. Too bad they don't live very long. We had one that used to steal my car keys and my wallet and hide them inside the sofa. Cheeky little scamp.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure why something living left home and traveled 100 miles?  Why does anyone?  Bro was trying to get some tail.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fun fact, a black-footed ferret was cloned last year.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: I like ferrets. They are funny little critters. Too bad they don't live very long. We had one that used to steal my car keys and my wallet and hide them inside the sofa. Cheeky little scamp.


Mine did the same thing.  I'd probably get one again if their poop wasn't so wet and stinky.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dark brew: Chompachangas: I like ferrets. They are funny little critters. Too bad they don't live very long. We had one that used to steal my car keys and my wallet and hide them inside the sofa. Cheeky little scamp.

Mine did the same thing.  I'd probably get one again if their poop wasn't so wet and stinky.


Well, look at Mr. Dry-and-Odorless-Poops over here...

:P
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Ferrets, they're amazing. I had one for about six months.  But they're harder to take care of than a toddler.  You need to get them a herding dog, too, so you can find them.  Make sure you know where your ferret is, or it might jump off the ceiling on you or something.

The rare mammal was one of nine black-footed ferrets released two-weeks earlier at Walker Ranch as part of an ongoing conservation effort.

Poor thing, it was new in the  neighborhood and it got lost.


Had 4, 2 at a time. Never had to find'em tho, I'd just whistle and called them like a dog. They were lap weasels. Shaking a bit of kibble near their cage worked too. Cage was usually left open. Occasionally a small item would go missing only to be found behind a couch. Also, toes were favorite prey of theirs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dark brew: Mine did the same thing.  I'd probably get one again if their poop wasn't so wet and stinky.


I have no idea what is going on with their microbiotic intestinal flora but the smell they produce can only be described as unholy. It's uniquely terrible and deserves chemical analysis
 
