 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Caption this confused eagle   (thumbor.forbes.com) divider line
13
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 12:01 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
"So that's how much wood a woodchuck chucks"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Yikes! Lookit the nuts on that squirrel!"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"WOAW, you're not a hair piece?!"
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lunch!
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Frederick found himself surprisingly captivated by Chester's "squirrel in a box" mime routine.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drew sends his representative to America's representative to announce his bid for the Presidency.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Though known for its keen eyesight and hunting prowess, the Cocaine Eagle can be easily startled by its prey while mid-bump.
 
Greil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whatever you've got planned, forget it! I'm a Wizard. I'm 904 years old. I'm from the Spire of Doom in the Mountains of Terror. I'm the Oncoming Storm, the Bringer of Darkness, and you... are basically just a gopher, aren't you? Ok, carry on.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
America? fark You!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Invisible Force lightning!
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.