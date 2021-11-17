 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Worn down by bad news? You're not alone. Also, welcome to Fark's D'awww tab   (theconversation.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love the D'awww tab; a vastly underused resource.

Here, have a kitten.

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks to Sarah McAnulty I learned about an adorable squid with an equally adorable name: the bobtail squid!

wallpapersdsc.netView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Destructor: I love the D'awww tab; a vastly underused resource.

Here, have a kitten.

[static.boredpanda.com image 605x496]


I have some old pictures of foxes that came out to play in the lawn outside of my office:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Fireman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The coverage and the content are both extremely depressing, but the real nightmare is the realization that our families, friends and neighbors are horrible, broken people.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Destructor: I love the D'awww tab; a vastly underused resource.

Here, have a kitten.


Name checks out.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Prepared for the work day
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The being worn down isn't the problem.

The bad news is the problem.
 
