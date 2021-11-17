 Skip to content
(Hot Springs Sentinel Record)   Arkansas is the new Florida   (hotsr.com) divider line
8
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing in Arkansas compares to Florida's overall level of insanity.

Well, maybe the states' Republicans are as stupid as each other's. But that's it.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A man from Hope.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
he was allegedly caught naked inside a boat on Lake Hamilton that had reportedly been stolen and vandalized


Wait...Lake Hamilton was stolen and vandalized?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know, we have Texas, the Dakotas, Idaho etc all WAY more Republican farked up that Florida, why are we always slamming Florida?

Opens link, reads headline...

Yeah, OK, that is pretty Florida shiat right there.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Little Big Town - Pontoon (Official Music Video)
Youtube V0O0nzkESTI
 
Saturn5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did Arkansas Man come from Florida, or did Florida Man come from Arkansas?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: You know, we have Texas, the Dakotas, Idaho etc all WAY more Republican farked up that Florida, why are we always slamming Florida?

Opens link, reads headline...

Yeah, OK, that is pretty Florida shiat right there.


Because batshiat crazy crosses party lines.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever seen a pontoon boat worth more than $25,000.
 
