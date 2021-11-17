 Skip to content
Remember, today is Unfriend Day, where you purge all the dead weight from your social media connections.
    Interesting, Psychology, Conversation, Debate  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All y'all are assholes. Good riddance.

/present company included
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: All y'all are assholes. Good riddance.

/present company included


Isn't that a per-requisite for posting on Fark?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ThatsNotHowThisWorks.jpg
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, funny, just yesterday I finally came to terms with the fact social media does more harm than good, and I deleted all my accounts. I unfriended everybody.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is a potential hit the ignore button day on fark.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like we were ever friends.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every New Years Day, I scroll through the contacts on my phone and sigh.

How did I meet so many stupid people?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without friends, who can you blame when you really need a plausible target?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to unfriend anyone if you've always looked at social media as a parasitic infection on the ass of humanity and never signed up for any.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deleted Facebook. There.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
That's...actually kindof a cruel "holiday".
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom from MySpace: NOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Fark user imageView Full Size
/gods only die when no one remembers them
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that years ago. I never received any backlash from unfriending anyone, which is what most people are afraid of.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

F**K YOU, F**K YOU, F**K YOU, F**K YOU, You're cool, AND F**K YOU!!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to say Tata and au reservoir?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a lot of problems with you people.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Every New Years Day, I scroll through the contacts on my phone and sigh.

How did I meet so many stupid people?


Hmm, I don't use my social media enough to bother unfriending people, but I could certainly purge a few contacts that I don't even recognize.

/Who the fark is Brett?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsubscribe
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda had a common friend group going on Facebook. One of them had always been a conspiracy nut, but then he turned Nazi.

I deleted him, and messaged everyone, that if I saw him on their friends list, I'd delete them as well.


So... I deleted everyone but one single guy. He said he had already deleted the Nazi, after the Nazi told everyone, including his family, girlfriend and children that he had went to a swinger club several times.

That Nazi is a bit of an asshole.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody post how many users you have ignored.

I'm at 364.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apotheosis27: I got a lot of problems with you people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I didn't have a lot of friends to begin with. I'm way ahead of you.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1526 people on my ignore list, just on this site.

I added a whole bunch the first day I found out about the 'ignore' button.  Still get to add a couple every month.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I the only one posting in this thread?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just deactivate your accounts
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not just my friends I love you all hugs all around
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have friends?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a cousin who has like >2000 'friends' on Facebook.  She's not an influencer or anything but has really more of a seemingly benevolent sucks-to-be-you life-take whose parents still make most of her life decisions for her even though she's cresting her 30s.  The simulacrum of independent volition usually happens a few times of a year with pointless international travel.

Works for her, I guess.  My take is that statistically speaking a good percentage of those couple thousand are likely folks really, really wouldn't want to know.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Billions of people have lived and died without Facebook. You don't need it. Just ditch it.
 
Zombie Ninja Cleavage
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I keep all my friends on a rotating 30 day snooze cycle. Keeps me relatively up to date on their lives without being exposed to them daily.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Huh, funny, just yesterday I finally came to terms with the fact social media does more harm than good, and I deleted all my accounts. I unfriended everybody.


Congrats.  Now comes the hard part: Staying away.  Resist the urge to check it one last time.  Don't worry the urges will fade in a few days.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Joke's on any of you who didn't know about toxic family friends and neighbors before diving into something centered around toxicity and family, friends, and neighbors.

None of them care about your food, kids, or pets.  They like gossip and the politicians you hate.
 
Karne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

neongoats: You don't have to unfriend anyone if you've always looked at social media as a parasitic infection on the ass of humanity and never signed up for any.

[Fark user image image 552x441]


Cool! Thanks for sharing that personal tidbit about yourself online.
No social media for you..right? Wink.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Social media has been a disaster for humanity.

You used to be able to go home, away from school or whatever, and exist in a world where youre not a fat idiot, imaginary though it may have been.
You used to have to turn on the TV to see people who were impossibly richer and better looking than you but now you carry them with you everywhere you go.
Its a constant reminder of how dumb and inadequate you are and nobody will ever love you so you might as well just kill yourself.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Joke's on any of you who didn't know about toxic family friends and neighbors before diving into something centered around toxicity and family, friends, and neighbors.

None of them care about your food, kids, or pets.  They like gossip and the politicians you hate.


The ones I seem to really get into it with are friends of friends and the occasional person I haven't talked to in ages.

One of my childhood friends went full Libertarian crypto bro and also full nutbar. Is so sure of runaway hyperinflation that he's stockpiling canned foods. Had to block him after he kept replying to every post I made that was even vaguely political or economic.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Huh, funny, just yesterday I finally came to terms with the fact social media does more harm than good, and I deleted all my accounts. I unfriended everybody.


I did that two years ago when I realized that the FB guy was really a shadow-nazi-type.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Me years ago;
Hmmm...
Not very social... and despise media. (Present website excepted)
Thanks, but no.

Yet... I don't want to be the scrooge... Oh, the huge manatee!!

Is there a way I can celebrate this day although I'm sans social media?

Maybe I could just call some old friends and tell them to F.O.?
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Way ahead of the curve on this, I'm such an idiot that people unfriend me so no need to bother from my end.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't have anyone ignored because if I wanted an echo chamber, I'd go to reddit. However, I may change my mind after seeing the weapons grade stupid in the Rittenhouse threads.
 
patr55
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did.  Dropped all the dead guys from email too. A power surge that renamed everyone left Alicia...
now the rest won't talk to me anymore.
/
so far, a good thing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I really do need to do maintenance. I've got dead people sending me DMs.
 
neongoats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karne: neongoats: You don't have to unfriend anyone if you've always looked at social media as a parasitic infection on the ass of humanity and never signed up for any.

[Fark user image image 552x441]

Cool! Thanks for sharing that personal tidbit about yourself online.
No social media for you..right? Wink.


What's the threshold where glorified bulletin board becomes "Social media"? I don't really think fark is there yet/ever.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

neongoats: You don't have to unfriend anyone if you've always looked at social media as a parasitic infection on the ass of humanity and never signed up for any.

[Fark user image 552x441]


How did you make this post if you never signed up for any type of social media?
 
