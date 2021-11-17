 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Racial covenants, which forbid Black people from living in "certain neighborhoods," still exist on a surprising amount of deeds. And despite being completely illegal they're almost impossible to get rid of because, you know, reasons. Lots of reasons   (npr.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the Irish?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What about the Irish?


Ah, prairie shiat!

The Irish, too!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex refused to sign one in Northern CA in 2000, her children are half Black, half White. They didn't make a fuss, but she was shocked.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be one for republicans.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"an ugly reminder of the country's racist past."

Yes. Past.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what title companies do in these cases.  Clearly they won't insure anything illegal, but would they take it as an exception to the title?  I could see a POS HOA try to enforce the covenant and waste everyone's time in court, even if it's illegal, so the homeowner needs some sort of insurance protection.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


Systemic bigotry is in the Constitution.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Our condo has one for a) people of African heritage, b) Hebrews and c) people with TB.   So my South African Jew next door neighbor scored 66.7% on the "do not want" meter.  Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha.  There's no way he's going to purposely get TB.  Neither should you.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

Systemic bigotry is in the Constitution.


I think the point is that just because those documents are still out there, no action has been taken to remove them because there isn't a need to.  That's a lot of legal paperwork to do what court rulings already achieve.
 
vonster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There was a case of this in Peoria a while back. A respected black professional bought a house in a older but very upscale area and later found out there was a codicil that limited it to white people.

He laughed it off.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My original deed has something about only "members in good standing" at a particular church that used to exist in my town were eligible to buy in my neighborhood. While I doubt it refers to black folks not being able to buy, I'm pretty sure it was a way to say "no Jews allowed" without actually saying it.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldernell: There should be one for republicans.


Are you saying we should concentrate people by politics into regional locations, maybe camps of some kind?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


Null and void does not mean it's removed. It just means it cannot be enforced.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


Oregon used to (still does?) have a provision in its Constitution that made being black in the state unconstitutional.  So, this, but for an entire state and government sanctioned.  They never lost statehood over it.

But, yes, statues in contravention of federal law - or the Constitution - are unenforceable.  Alabama didn't even get rid of slavery until a few years ago.  And many states have abortion laws still on the books for when the True Synod declares Gilead.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because Murica is full of old, white, wealthy, racist bigots that probably haven't even read the deeds in 60 years and see no need to take action
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We cannot lose our proud and noble history of (checks article) HOA rules!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


It really depends on the authority enforcing said law.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A while back, they had to dig up a dead, major donor to the University of Texas at Austin.

His name appeared on various buildings, monuments, dorms around campus.  They had to try what was left of him and find him insane in order to break the will that stipulated no person of some (condition or color) could ever attend or benefit from his donation.

That's one way to clear those special covenants and deeds.
 
strutin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I heard something about this in West Vancouver several years ago.

Yup, back in like 2014 -looks like they're hoping to do something about it.. well convince someone else to do something about it.

West Vancouver makes racist land covenants history - CBC
 
TheRealist II
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Such as non white people trying and being rejected from moving into a rich white liberal gated community , absolutely shameful !!!!!
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I wonder what title companies do in these cases.  Clearly they won't insure anything illegal, but would they take it as an exception to the title?  I could see a POS HOA try to enforce the covenant and waste everyone's time in court, even if it's illegal, so the homeowner needs some sort of insurance protection.


While I agree, I think it should be the POS HOA that is on the hook for all parties' legal and court fees if they were to try a stunt like that.  Also, punitive damages levied against the members of the HOA that voted to file the suit, and then dissolution of the HOA in its entirety.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pueblonative: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

Null and void does not mean it's removed. It just means it cannot be enforced.


Except it can be enforced if law enforcement feel like doing it and the courts allow it.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pueblonative: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

Null and void does not mean it's removed. It just means it cannot be enforced.


You don't delete part of the document.  You amend it.  "Section ## shall be deleted in its entirety and shall be null and void".   But the language stays in the original document.

Aside from that, yes it is completely unenforceable  and that fact is repeatedly stated in Real Estate licensing.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Certain
Real Estate
Tenents?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now they just use vigilantes and law enforcement to weed out the 'undesirables'.
 
indylaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


It is the case. The issue here is mainly that the deeds refer to restrictive covenants which have run with the land since some developer first started building in the 50s. The restrictive covenants include things like limits on conducting business and keeping your lawn mowed but also contain racially discriminatory sale provisions. The latter is unenforceable and doesn't have any practical effect, but it's still offensive to people who bother to read the covenants at issue and find out they say "NO N****RS ALLOWED AFTER SUNSET."
 
ranchguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First, they are in the CCnR's not "on the deed"

Second, not legally enforceable.

So a relic. You can pay attorneys to update the CCnR's and have the stuff removed (still on file at recorders office).

BTW, Spring Valley in Washington DC has no jews etc on the books.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "an ugly reminder of the country's racist past."

Yes. Past.


Certainly there's no more racist housing discrimination, it's all done now.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not impossible, but it does take time and money.  because the restriction is tied to the deed a bunch of weird steps need to be taken to get them removed.  it's not that there is opposition from city and county staff to remove the covenant, its just really beauricatric and we underfund those departments.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


They are unenforceable, unfortunately for really dumb reasons most courts also see them as unextinguishable.

There is no legal mechanism to amend or break the covenants, so the words live on in the covenant as the property is transferred from owner to owner, even though they have no legal effect.

This is supposed to be seen as odd but harmless.

It clearly isn't harmless.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But remember, systemic racism is totally a myth.

/Mods: I'm being sarcastic. This isn't hate speech. Pls no ban.
//Sad that I even have to point this out, but shiatty moderation is the cancer that's killing Fark.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're all living in a giant HOA.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


These people want the unenforceable text removed completely.  Apparently some people have a problem with this.  No, really.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is a lot easier to keep people divided and fighting each other rather than the ruling classes having to face a united working class. That is the goal of systemic racism.
 
kelderiv [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even if it can't be enforced, they're gonna make damn sure you know they don't WANT you there!

Seriously, there's 2 options. Remove the damn things (my preference) or leave them in everyone's face. There's no reason to leave them in that has any kind of positive or productive outcome.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I wonder what title companies do in these cases.  Clearly they won't insure anything illegal, but would they take it as an exception to the title?  I could see a POS HOA try to enforce the covenant and waste everyone's time in court, even if it's illegal, so the homeowner needs some sort of insurance protection.


Only public facing racists would want want to enforce it, that has never been the point of the covenant I am sure.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: But remember, systemic racism is totally a myth.

/Mods: I'm being sarcastic. This isn't hate speech. Pls no ban.
//Sad that I even have to point this out, but shiatty moderation is the cancer that's killing Fark.


You were banned for saying that? WTF?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

They are unenforceable, unfortunately for really dumb reasons most courts also see them as unextinguishable.

There is no legal mechanism to amend or break the covenants, so the words live on in the covenant as the property is transferred from owner to owner, even though they have no legal effect.

This is supposed to be seen as odd but harmless.

It clearly isn't harmless.


Someone ought to insert a new codicil that says "No crackers or other retrograde morons allowed".  I assure you that a process to quickly and efficiently remove problematic codicils will appear as if by magic.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, a whole lot of misunderstanding here. These are "covenants that run with the land." They usually refer to a subdivision or a neighborhood. They are very hard to remove because 100% of the owners of property with the same covenant, in the same subdivision, would have to sue the city and any other involved parties to get it done. You can't just get it removed from your deed when all your neighbors' deeds say the same thing.

.

ranchguy: First, they are in the CCnR's not "on the deed"


It was part of the deed when I bought a house.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They might not be enforceable, but imagine buying a home and signing a document that says "We don't like your kind here." Not exactly welcoming.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Prank Call of Cthulhu: But remember, systemic racism is totally a myth.

/Mods: I'm being sarcastic. This isn't hate speech. Pls no ban.
//Sad that I even have to point this out, but shiatty moderation is the cancer that's killing Fark.

You were banned for saying that? WTF?


No, I was banned for pointing out a particular person of the female persuasion did something dumb. (Misogyny. The mods suck ass.)
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Almost impossible to get rid of yet we just made every man, woman, child, business instantly time travel on November 7th because Fack You thats why.
I'm pretty sure anything can be done if we wanted to bad enough.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: pueblonative: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

Null and void does not mean it's removed. It just means it cannot be enforced.

You don't delete part of the document.  You amend it.  "Section ## shall be deleted in its entirety and shall be null and void".   But the language stays in the original document.

Aside from that, yes it is completely unenforceable  and that fact is repeatedly stated in Real Estate licensing.


Here's the problem - with the wording still there, anyone has the ability to reasonably attempt to enforce it, and tie up the issue in courts for months.  It gives a foundation for people to make court challenges and drag the process out.  It just becomes easier for some people to not deal with it and buy houses elsewhere, than try to deal with the hassle.  Which is the point.  The potential to gum up the works IS the goal.

Remove the wording, or implement a regulation that after a specific date, the language is no longer included in any housing documents, regardless of "amended" status.  It removes the ability to disingenuously "interpret" the wording in a way creates nuisance lawsuits.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?


Sure, but these things don't go to law, they're enforced with social pressure by racist assholes.  No one expects to walk into a court and go, "Well they signed!"  Ok there are probably a few farking idiots, but the court wouldn't even hear the case.  You'd be dead at square 0
 
MIRV888
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It made my stomach turn to see it there in black-and-white."
10/10
Well played.
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

These people want the unenforceable text removed completely.  Apparently some people have a problem with this.  No, really.


The problem is that the law frowns upon people messing with legal documents.   The issue here is that probably millions of property records contain objectionable text (no longer enforceable).  The costs to rewrite these things, and check them for accuracy, making sure no one was changing anything else in the document, would be enormous.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

Systemic bigotry is in the Constitution.

I think the point is that just because those documents are still out there, no action has been taken to remove them because there isn't a need to.  That's a lot of legal paperwork to do what court rulings already achieve.


It's easier to pass a law than it is t get rid of one, however that is pretty much an excuse.  many stupid laws remain on the books so that they can used against someone if other means can't be used.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: They might not be enforceable, but imagine buying a home and signing a document that says "We don't like your kind here." Not exactly welcoming.


I'm not white.  I'd be fine with it. Actually to be honest I'd be amused.  It would be fun to think the the a-holes who put that language there would be rolling in their graves knowing that "my kind" now live in your oh so precious neighborhood.

Bottom line, I don't think it's worth any money to have such language removed or to waste taxpayer money on such an issue.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that any "law" that violates the Constitution (as it currently sits interpreted and new laws in place) was null and void?

I.E. Unenforceable, and if you try to rest on that law, you'd have your ass handed to you in court. Is that not the case?

Sure, but these things don't go to law, they're enforced with social pressure by racist assholes.  No one expects to walk into a court and go, "Well they signed!"  Ok there are probably a few farking idiots, but the court wouldn't even hear the case.  You'd be dead at square 0


Oh, you sweet summer child.  You have never visited the South have you?  In my home county, the judge would have declared for the filer and arranged the bedsheets and lit cross brigade before the jackwad even got "sighed" full out.
 
