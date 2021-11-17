 Skip to content
(AP News)   10-point buck takes sanctuary inside a church on opening day of deer hunting season. Meanwhile Elmer Fudd waits patiently noting the buck will have to step outside some time   (apnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Ground, Highlander!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Play some Guns n Roses.  Maybe it hates rock music like Noriega.
 
Lillya
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Deer God!
 
Adam24
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lillya: Deer God!


Lol. I praise the deer gods.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Adam24: Lillya: Deer God!

Lol. I praise the deer gods.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adam24
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Adam24: Lillya: Deer God!

Lol. I praise the deer gods.

[Fark user image image 291x600]


I'll drink to that!
 
