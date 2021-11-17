 Skip to content
(Slate)   The fact of the matter is that back in the 60s and 70s, when Boomers were only a little old, lots of people used to die at huge concerts all the time. Then punk rock came along and solved that problem. So way to go, Green Day and Blink 182   (slate.com) divider line
    Vintage, Punk rock, Rock music, Punk subculture, Ian MacKaye, burgeoning punk rock movement, Travis Scott's Astroworld horror show, Hardcore punk, arena rock  
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't The Ramones considered the first Punk Rock Band?

Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated (Official Music Video)
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the solution to NOT hire the Hell's Angels to provide security for the concert?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

they hopped on the train
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  And The Clash!

I'm all lost at the su-per-mar-ket
La la la la la la laaa la!!!
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think it depends on your definition of punk rock. I'd say maybe the MC5 about a decade earlier.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol green day and blink 182 submitter you bastard
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL no.

c1.staticflickr.com
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but what of the havoc that punk rock unleased on the Doctor from Love Boat?
Fark user image
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The risk is part of the experience. Like skydiving.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc does not fark around.  I bet he set that kid straight by the end of that special and made him join the ROTC.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw The Ramones open for Pearl Jam in like 95 (?) in Austin.

It was July and they were carrying people out on stretchers. But they still played the whole set in jeans and leather jackets.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it small = be unpopular

/mostly likes unpopular bands
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So bigger isn't always better?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death was all around us in them-there days. I seem to remember open graves beside the playgrounds for quick & easy body disposal.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah. Monks.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Germs - Lion's Share
Suck on this Green Day
 
patrick767
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't RTFA, but judging by the picture at the top, punk rockers responded by taking their clothes off.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

They always considered themselves a rock and roll band.
Some credit them with kickstarting the punk movement in Britain.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby: beautiful trolling with that last sentence.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Holy crow. It's on YouTube

The Day My Kid Went Punk
amindtat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure those punk shows were safer...as long as you didn't show up wearing the wrong color shoelaces in your Doc Martens.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saw The Who earlier in that tour.  It was "festival seating", which meant no seat assignments and all tickets were general admission.  It was basically a Le Mans start with several thousand people.  I said to my friend as we stayed out of the way of the stampede, "someone is going to get  hurt by this".
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It very much does depend on how you define it. Most people consider the MC5 to be first.
Los Saicos formed in Lima, Peru in 1964, is the earliest band I've heard that has sound and message most would consider punk.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mike Watt!!!

Minutemen - Little man with a gun in his hand
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I recently re-listened to Nevermind the Bullocks, haven't listened to it since my "punk" day in the early nineties in middle school.  It's actually still a great album.

And can we cancel any and all labelling of nineties pop rock as punk?  Green Day, Blink 182, Rancid, etc can't hold one of Johnny Rotten's safety pins.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This. Just saw Gwar and Napalm Death last night. Ticket was 45 bucks with fees and and they played at a bar that held like 2500 people.

Great show.
Fark user image
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"How punk responded to the deadly concerts of the '60s and '70s."

So...the one in the 60s and the one in the 70s? One where a guy was killed by the Hells Angels, and the other where people got trampled trying to get in? Those two? And how many rock concerts took place within the span of those two decades?

The theme here is so incredibly disingenuous it's bordering on criminal. To imply that "punk rock" formulated a solution to some imaginary problem with people dying at rock concerts in simply blatant dishonesty. I guess there's no point in expecting anything more than manufactured bullshiat from a clickmill garbage site like Slate.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.com
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just read Dave Grohl's biography. His first real band was a punk group called Scream. There's even video out on the internet of teenaged Dave Grohl. Dave was not a good student. Dave loved marijuana.
 
padraig
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In the late 1960s, as many have pointed out in the days since this mass casualty event, people also died at American festivals-most famously Woodstock and Altamont, both staged in 1969.


Hmmmm, only two people died at Woodstock. One was from a drug overdose, the over was because the guy was sleeping under a tractor, and the driver did not see him. Hardly a proof that those festivals were death zones.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'd agree and maybe put the Stooges right there too. Iggy really captured the ethos and he straight up admitted he was highly influenced by Jim Morrison's live performance.

I forgot about it until just now - but there are lots of clips of him on stage egging on the crowd with multiple cops on stage trying to keep a lid on things.
Jimbo was farking nuts.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great way to spin your band's unpopularity. "Yeah we would do arena shows but we care about our audience so we're limiting our shows to venues that hold 50 or fewer people."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

amindtat: Sure those punk shows were safer...as long as you didn't show up wearing the wrong color shoelaces in your Doc Martens.


Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I recently re-listened to Nevermind the Bullocks, haven't listened to it since my "punk" day in the early nineties in middle school.  It's actually still a great album.

And can we cancel any and all labelling of nineties pop rock as punk?  Green Day, Blink 182, Rancid, etc can't hold one of Johnny Rotten's safety pins.


Rancid? Do you call Television pop-punk? (I mean, if so, fair enough, I guess) but pop punk isn't just upbeat music. Rancid talks about being homeless, drug addiction, and a lot of the same stuff GBH does.

Pop punk is all about girls and adults not understanding you. Simple Plan, Good Charlotte, Mest, and those tools are not the same kind of music as Social Distortion, Bad Religion, or Rancid, despite the latter having melodic songs and not being as heavy or thrashy as D.R.I. or the Exploited. At the end of the day though, all that really matters about music is that the people listening to it like it.
 
padraig
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Death was all around us in them-there days. I seem to remember open graves beside the playgrounds for quick & easy body disposal.


And now playgrounds have been pussified ! I can't even remember the last time I saw a death or a dismemberement at the slide.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: "How punk responded to the deadly concerts of the '60s and '70s."

So...the one in the 60s and the one in the 70s? One where a guy was killed by the Hells Angels, and the other where people got trampled trying to get in? Those two? And how many rock concerts took place within the span of those two decades?

The theme here is so incredibly disingenuous it's bordering on criminal. To imply that "punk rock" formulated a solution to some imaginary problem with people dying at rock concerts in simply blatant dishonesty. I guess there's no point in expecting anything more than manufactured bullshiat from a clickmill garbage site like Slate.


The headline says it all:

How punk responded to the deadly concerts of the '60s and '70s.

A large swath of "punk" would have amped up the death rate and told the audience "You get hurt it's your fault you nobbers!" and that's what a lot of people liked about it.

But the narrative now is that punk is the only thing that ever mattered in music so they must have saved countless lives, too.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
padraig:

That's cause I move the bodies after I'm.done playing, but it's not the slides doing the decapitations or dismemberments.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

An unfortunate mascot of punk.
More fashion icon than musician. Punk is anything done well with a homegrown support system rather than corporate sponsorship.
 
mekkab
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: The theme here is so incredibly disingenuous it's bordering on criminal.a hysterical excuse to just write about punk rock, for any reason (and no reason) at all.


FTFY, and yes, I had the same thought.

/I'd give the kid an A in highschool for trying, but a C in college english/writing seminars.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've seen my share of transcendent shows in tiny spaces. I saw All at a club in the attic of a Chinese restaurant (literally an attic-the restaurant was in an old wood frame house), Beat Happening in the basement of a Unitarian church, Superchunk (and dozens of others) at 7th St Entry, Fugazi at a YMCA.

That being said, there's something to be said for an experience that's shared with thousands of people instead of dozens. Arcade Fire at Lollapalooza less than a year after Funeral was released, with maybe the largest crowd of the two days. U2 adding an unexpected "Party Girl" to the routine "bring a woman onstage and serenade her" segment of the ZooTV tour. Sonic Youth playing Daydream Nation front to back at Pitchfork.

In other words, both sides are good.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

::side-eye intensifies::
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Having attended my first show at the old 9:30 Club when it was still on F ST, and having gotten the big black X on my hand for being under age, I loved that article.   Slam dancing the night away as Black Flag opened for the Misfits who opened for GWAR was amazing.

Did I come home bruised?  Hell yes.   Was I sore?  Hell yes.  Did that make the memory more vivid and make me feel more alive the next day?  Hell yes.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm from the DC area, but the fifirst time I ever saw Fugazi play was in a High School gymnasium in southwest Germany, in maybe 1991 or 1992.   The crowd was all leather-clad skin-headed German antifascist teens and young adults, stomping around in their black Doc Maartens with red laces and patches on the sides.  That crowd was violent.  Not mean.  But violent, in a completely out of farks to give unleashed sort of way. I didn't come away needing stitches, but one of my cousin's friends did.
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

(Please don't take this like a ComicBook Guy comment...) His first real band was Mission Impossible. They released a split 7" with Lunch Meat (which would later become SoulSide). I used to know the gal who put it out on her record label. Ian MacKaye's youngest sister, Amanda.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only 3 people died at Woodstock and none were crowd related. 2 overdoses and an accident.  My dad was a nurse working in one of the medical tents. His stories were interesting and always included something along the lines of how peaceful everyone was.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

How about Link Wray in '66?

Link Wray - Hidden Charms.
Youtube MUBck5KbUvE
 
