 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   The story of Maria Rubio, the woman whose life was ruined after she saw an image of Jesus burned into a tortilla chip. Subby would've thought her life was ruined after learning she shares a name with a water-guzzling douche of a senator, but whatevs   (slate.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Tortilla, Mexican cuisine, Maria Rubio, Jesus, Tortilla de patatas, Phil Donahue, face of Jesus, southeastern New Mexico  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 11:33 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby has a tenuous grasp of how a douche works, but clearly knows Rubio well.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The takeaway from all of this is; if you see an image of Jesus on a tortilla chip, just eat it and shut up.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i say her life was ruined when she let her belief in a sky wizard color her perceptions of reality.
 
d.giro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mitchell and Webb - The Watermelon Miracle
Youtube l8-8WJxA-cI
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Im usually the first to scoff at stories about foods that resemble religious iconography but I really think this watermelon resembles the Virgin Mary...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She told the world she's a superstitious moron who believes magical sky people appear on tortillas. Why announce that?
 
debug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"And it was just sort of ruining my life, in the sense of it was just interfering with my TV time."
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That image was about an inch tall and an inch wide. If you look at photos from back then, the likeness is unmistakable: It's Jesus Christ in profile

And we know it was an unmistakable likeness based on all of the photos and videos we have of Jesus.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wee: She told the world she's a superstitious moron who believes magical sky people appear on tortillas. Why announce that?


Jesus wasn't a magic sky person.  That was his dad.  Jesus was magic on Earth and could walk on surfaces
1. by land &
2. by sea

Which is amazing and the reason why Paul Revere rode his horse to tell the British.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The takeaway from all of this is; if you see an image of Jesus on a tortilla chip, just eat it and shut up.


no no no.  if you rub it a genie pops out and you get four wishes. why four? because three wishes is for the godless, lazy ass, genies.  what a bunch of layabouts they are, let me tell you.


\if they can make up nonsense so can i
\\not my fault i'm better at it than them
\\\now give me money
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like the "insect piss raining down on me" miracle.

Christians Worship Holey Tree of Insect Pee
Youtube rKU_wuvDv_8
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The takeaway from all of this is; if you see an image of Jesus on a tortilla chip, just eat it and shut up.

no no no.  if you rub it a genie jesus pops out and you get four wishes. why four? because three wishes is for the godless, lazy ass, genies.  what a bunch of layabouts they are, let me tell you.


\if they can make up nonsense so can i
\\not my fault i'm better at it than them
\\\now give me money


\\\\FIFM
\\got my imaginary nonsense mixed up there for a second.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The takeaway from all of this is; if you see an image of Jesus on a tortilla chip, just eat it and shut up.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, thanks for the good read submitter.

I feel sorry for her. She saw something her superstition made her think was evidence of god and shared it with the world to enjoy.

In return, the world abused her. Unsurprising to me, but sad for her, most of the abuse came from assholes who wanted her to do miracle cures and got mad when she wouldn't,  or grifted off of her story without permission.

Religion is a disease.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.