 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   "Black boy" in London, stopped and searched '30 times,' accuses the police of racist profiling. Boy?   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail, Police, Metropolitan police of racist, Crime, Race, 41-year-old mother, 14-year-old black schoolboy, Metropolitan Police Service, search warrant  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 11:46 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
14 is still a boy, though young teen would work.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"...our flat to take the rubbish out for my mum."

Speak english, motherfu*ker. Damn.
 
Cormee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Poor subby, starved of outrage
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline makes it sound like they searched him 30 times in the same stop. That's the kind of thorough policing we need.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MAN EJACULATES 30 TIMES.

now that is a headline.

small print, in a year. now you feel sorry for him.
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was he on a moped?
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/approves
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.