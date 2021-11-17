 Skip to content
(Twitter)   GTA VI: Peoria   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments, someone edited the video to actually be GTA
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give him a B- for effort. Work on that upper body strength in prison, boy.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anchorman- I'm not even mad, that's amazing
Youtube euI3v2jpTlI
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When did this take place?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice attempt at getting those road spikes up at the 1:00 mark.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How will this guy do when caught and in court?

Sounds like a job for Rittenhouse Judge.  Rittenhouse Judge to the white courtesy phone.
 
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
See? Video games do cause violence.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOL at the cops ineffectually throwing the spike strip in front of some innocent person's car that was in an entirely different lane that the bad guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like his go-getter, never quit attitude.

Its a fact of american crime fighting that the longer you make the chase the harder theyre going to beat you. Every cop in the pueblo is going to get a boot in on your soft, overheated little skull.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that was exciting!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Methinks GTA gave him the idea to switch cars so many times for no apparent reason.

This is not GTA. They won't lose track of you just because you switched cars. Common sense should tell you that if there's a helicopter following you, they'll see you switching cars.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He was doing pretty good until he got to the fence. And, who in the hell drives around with the doors unlocked? This dude just walked up and screamed at people and they open the door and gave them their cars. I would have run the motherfarker over, ITG and all.
 
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We're Being Followed
Youtube 81NWeyz7e8E
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL at the cops ineffectually throwing the spike strip in front of some innocent person's car that was in an entirely different lane that the bad guy.

[Fark user image 373x281]


No dogs were around for him to shoot. He had to do something.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jeez people, keep your car doors locked when you're driving.  I always thought that was the norm (and automatic in newer vehicles).
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see they have snow there. We haven't had any yet.
 
p51d007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't believe people still drive around with their doors UNLOCKED.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Methinks GTA gave him the idea to switch cars so many times for no apparent reason.

This is not GTA. They won't lose track of you just because you switched cars. Common sense should tell you that if there's a helicopter following you, they'll see you switching cars.


How it works in GTA, and pretty close to how this guy thought it worked IRL:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he didn't use the hot coffee mod.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I know the answer, but if you're an innocent bystander driving by because the cops failed to close the road, and a cop throws spike strips under your wheels because he had a fantasy that he could throw them twice as far as his lardass actually could (and that he had thrown them seconds before he actually did), do you get any compensation?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Pretty sure I know the answer, but if you're an innocent bystander driving by because the cops failed to close the road, and a cop throws spike strips under your wheels because he had a fantasy that he could throw them twice as far as his lardass actually could (and that he had thrown them seconds before he actually did), do you get any compensation?

[Fark user image image 535x291]


Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahaha

NO
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: do you get any compensation?


lol. no dude.

theres probably fine print on the back of your DL that clears the cops of any responsibility.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He was doing pretty good until he got to the fence. And, who in the hell drives around with the doors unlocked? This dude just walked up and screamed at people and they open the door and gave them their cars. I would have run the motherfarker over, ITG and all.


I have full insurance and gap.  oh.  no. please don't take my car. please don't wreck it.  Oh, officer!  That mean guy took my car.  Please don't ram it repeatedly and smash the windows.

Whatever happened to Onstar turning off the car engine remotely.  You'd think that would be a thing in every car by now.   Yes.  I know.   Some slug at PDHQ puts in the wrong numbers and my car on I-57 shuts off while I'm passing a van full of nuns with a trucker hauling napalm right on my butt.   I wind up like that car a few threads down.  Only dead and in line for Heaven behind some angry nuns.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some of those drivers now have PTSD thanks to this crazy asshole.
 
i state your name
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's quite a string of felonies in such a short amount of time. I'm kind of impressed.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: Can't believe people still drive around with their doors UNLOCKED.


And apparently not wearing seat belts?  How the heck are they being yanked so easily?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Thankfully it didn't turn out worse than it could have." But... it couldn't turn out worse than it could.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Hey Nurse!: He was doing pretty good until he got to the fence. And, who in the hell drives around with the doors unlocked? This dude just walked up and screamed at people and they open the door and gave them their cars. I would have run the motherfarker over, ITG and all.

I have full insurance and gap.  oh.  no. please don't take my car. please don't wreck it.  Oh, officer!  That mean guy took my car.  Please don't ram it repeatedly and smash the windows.

Whatever happened to Onstar turning off the car engine remotely.  You'd think that would be a thing in every car by now.   Yes.  I know.   Some slug at PDHQ puts in the wrong numbers and my car on I-57 shuts off while I'm passing a van full of nuns with a trucker hauling napalm right on my butt.   I wind up like that car a few threads down.  Only dead and in line for Heaven behind some angry nuns.


I actually almost died because my car engine went out on the Interstate in an area with no emergency lanes, so I am really getting a kick out of some of these replies...

/Not because of OnStar.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GTA VI: Springfield is more,...wait,...what's that. Simpsons did it? Simpsons Hit & Run.  Dammit, Simpsons.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He got 160 years in prison, but will be a legend FOREVER

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He was doing pretty good until he got to the fence. And, who in the hell drives around with the doors unlocked? This dude just walked up and screamed at people and they open the door and gave them their cars. I would have run the motherfarker over, ITG and all.


Wait....people lock their car doors while driving?
 
hershy799
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is Denver (metro), actually.
And just a few days ago we had a similar incident: https://www.fark.com/comments/1191134​4​/GTA-Denver-8-carjackings-1-fatal-shoo​ting-1-pistol-whipping-ending-in-a-cra​sh-all-in-an-hour
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: quo vadimus: do you get any compensation?

lol. no dude.

theres probably fine print on the back of your DL that clears the cops of any responsibility.


I would guess "No, but your insurance company, or maybe even the cops' insurance might pay for it."

/More likely the former.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Jeez people, keep your car doors locked when you're driving.  I always thought that was the norm (and automatic in newer vehicles).


Every car I've ever been in that automatically locked the doors when you were driving also UNLOCKED the doors as soon as you put the car in park.

So when you get into an accident and put it into park it unlocks the doors for you. In some vehicles you can change that in a settings menu but by default they always unlock when the transmission is placed in park.
 
hershy799
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hershy799: This is Denver (metro), actually.
And just a few days ago we had a similar incident: https://www.fark.com/comments/11911344​/GTA-Denver-8-carjackings-1-fatal-shoo​ting-1-pistol-whipping-ending-in-a-cra​sh-all-in-an-hour


shiat, it's actually the same incident!
/Needs moar coffee
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: He got 160 years in prison, but will be a legend FOREVER

[Fark user image image 636x476]


He's eligible for parole in 2085! That's right around the corner!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the Smothers Bros I wish I Wuz in Peoria.
Youtube fdlDXjyQqUM
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stone and seven of his family members and friends described his struggle with drug addiction. His use of methamphetamine left Stone with little memory of the chase that much of the state watched on the news.

Let's get the executioner drunk so he'll have little memory of killing this thug.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Hey Nurse!: He was doing pretty good until he got to the fence. And, who in the hell drives around with the doors unlocked? This dude just walked up and screamed at people and they open the door and gave them their cars. I would have run the motherfarker over, ITG and all.

Wait....people lock their car doors while driving?


My car does it automatically. I don't think I've been in the car that doesn't do it automatically in years.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Stone and seven of his family members and friends described his struggle with drug addiction. His use of methamphetamine left Stone with little memory of the chase that much of the state watched on the news.

Let's get the executioner drunk so he'll have little memory of killing this thug.


Uh, yikes, dude.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wesdog: New Rising Sun: Jeez people, keep your car doors locked when you're driving.  I always thought that was the norm (and automatic in newer vehicles).

Every car I've ever been in that automatically locked the doors when you were driving also UNLOCKED the doors as soon as you put the car in park.

So when you get into an accident and put it into park it unlocks the doors for you. In some vehicles you can change that in a settings menu but by default they always unlock when the transmission is placed in park.


Mine stay locked in Park until I turn the car off.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: He got 160 years in prison, but will be a legend FOREVER

[Fark user image 636x476]


He looks surprisingly unbeaten up.

Man, being white rules.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I love that movie!

/*pulls out a sweatshirt with Whoopi Goldberg's picture on the front* "That her?" - "No, that's her picture."
//*pulls out Whoopi Goldberg's character's body on a stretcher* "Maybe this will refresh your memory." - "I don't know, it's a little out of focus."
 
