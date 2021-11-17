 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" (*Covid-19 not included)   (msn.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess they had the Phish.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They may need to point out that the phrase, "Grateful Dead-like following", refers to a band.
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But, how many of those positive tests, resulted in anyone being hospitalized?
tl;dr
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was a guy from Michigan that went to the Oval Office and did a press conference about how he got covid back in January of last year, who said he must have gotten it from a gas station pump handle, since it was the only breach in his defense and he remembered thinking that was risky.

At the time my bet was that he was having an affair.  Guess what?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Those are Phish fans.

COVID isn't the worst of the diseases they're carrying.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Phish fans are farking filthy.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those are Phish fans.

COVID isn't the worst of the diseases they're carrying.


Is that the disease which makes you immune to well written lyrics?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All five from Massachusetts said they were vaccinated.

You know, a whole lot of people are lying about being vaccinated when they test positive for COVID.

Just saying.  It is a real problem.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow, that's really tragic that people would experience such misery just from going to a concert. Also, in addition to having to listen to bad hippie rock music, they got COVID too!
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those are Phish fans.

COVID isn't the worst of the diseases they're carrying.


Someday, we'll probably see a Fark thread with a list of bands and their reported Covid infection rates from shows.*  I'd wager that Phish would be near the top, maybe jousting with Kid Rock for #1.

*Get to it, intrepid internet writer!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The nation's fully vaccinated percentage is just under 60%. That's not high enough.

And in some states, obviously, it's much lower than that.

So ... enjoy the next surge, everybody.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hammettman: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those are Phish fans.

COVID isn't the worst of the diseases they're carrying.

Someday, we'll probably see a Fark thread with a list of bands and their reported Covid infection rates from shows.*  I'd wager that Phish would be near the top, maybe jousting with Kid Rock for #1.

*Get to it, intrepid internet writer!


Is this some kind of Hot Boxing vs Butt Chugging comparison of COVID transmission ?
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hammettman: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those are Phish fans.

COVID isn't the worst of the diseases they're carrying.

Someday, we'll probably see a Fark thread with a list of bands and their reported Covid infection rates from shows.*  I'd wager that Phish would be near the top, maybe jousting with Kid Rock for #1.

*Get to it, intrepid internet writer!


he most common factor would be the majority of fans are in my age group 45+ and we got jabbed in April - May which would mean the protection is waning now
 
