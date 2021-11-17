 Skip to content
(MSN)   Forty years ago, an 'Indiana Jones' Rabbi thought he found the sacred Ark of the Covenant and all Hell almost broke loose   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What could have happened....

Raiders of the Lost Ark - The opening of the Ark - The LORD's vengeance!!
Youtube 0APF3SO9tqE
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mr-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ark is buried on Oak Island.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im always fascinated to hear what ways religious wack-o's will misinterpret million year old papers and rocks.

Jews and Arabs remind me of Irish protestants and catholics. Here you have two groups of people, born and raised int the same neighborhood, who are almost identical looking and half basically the same religious beliefs.

But that one iota of difference is enough to ignite a thousand year orgy of death with no end in sight.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realistically, Vespasian probably had it melted down and turned into 10,000 gilded dildos
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like two religions that worship the same god would get along better.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr-b: The Ark is buried on Oak Island.


The Ark sits under my bed. I use it to keep my receipts, for tax purposes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr-b: The Ark is buried on Oak Island.


Damn, beat me to it!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


I remember watching that live... what a waste of time that was
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im always fascinated to hear what ways religious wack-o's will misinterpret million year old papers and rocks.

Jews and Arabs remind me of Irish protestants and catholics. Here you have two groups of people, born and raised int the same neighborhood, who are almost identical looking and half basically the same religious beliefs.

But that one iota of difference is enough to ignite a thousand year orgy of death with no end in sight.


Emo Philips - Joke on Religion
Youtube ANNX_XiuA78
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ark might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ark is hiding until the proper time. It's on Oak Island and they're getting close. Now the Nova Scotia Gov't is screwing them over now which is slowing down the process.

1. The temple hasn't been rebuilt yet. There is still a Mosque on it.

2. The Bible says that the Temple will be rebuilt one more time. ( see below )

3. The Ark is the center piece of the Temple.

Do you really think God would build a Temple without it?

The Ark won't be found until the Harlot is destroyed and then it will be the catalyst for Israel to rebuild the temple.


The Man of Lawlessness
2 Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him, we ask you, brothers and sisters, 2not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by the teaching allegedly from us-whether by a prophecy or by word of mouth or by letter-asserting that the day of the Lord has already come. 3Don't let anyone deceive you in any way, for that day will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the man doomed to destruction. 4He will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, so that he sets himself up in God's temple, proclaiming himself to be God.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and this is why I strongly dislike Biblical archaeology.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like someone claiming they have found the Tooth Fairy and that they'll get all of his nickels and dimes!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always played the survival game Ark with my good friend Noah. True story.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Seems like two religions that worship the same god would get along better.


please the Baptists can't even get along with the Methodist.

To be fair the Baptists can't get along with anyone.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was an interesting read.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a bunch of racist criminals were prevented from stealing from a religious site, their government covered it up and they never faced any justice for their crimes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size

"Rabbi Jones: Slappin' Honkies and Ridin' Donkeys"
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hellllloooooooooo Bevets
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

batlock666: mr-b: The Ark is buried on Oak Island.

The Ark sits under my bed. I use it to keep my receipts, for tax purposes.


Baaaah-loney. Everybody knows it's in Grant's Tomb
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: So a bunch of racist criminals were prevented from stealing from a religious site, their government covered it up and they never faced any justice for their crimes.


Oh good, I'm not the only one who came away with, "Wow, they sound like real pieces of sh*t."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Up until mid story, I was imagining the Indiana Jones theme song played by an especially ill tuned Klezmer clarinet doing the solo parts.    Then I dozed off.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: thousand year orgy of death


That was my wedding song.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mr-b: The Ark is hiding until the proper time. It's on Oak Island and they're getting close. Now the Nova Scotia Gov't is screwing them over now which is slowing down the process.

1. The temple hasn't been rebuilt yet. There is still a Mosque on it.


Seems the actions described in the article might well have brought about the destruction of the mosque.  Breaking into some underground chamber, proclaiming you've seen the Ark, and lacking any restraint by either side, there would have been city-wide battles, especially on the Mount.  Some devout IDF folks steal a tank and use the main gun to blast the mosque into pieces.

Of course, destroying the mosque would have started another war in the ME, with all the bordering nations having a go at Israel.

Supposedly, it's in Ethiopia.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Reek of Fear
Youtube bNzXgE6Nu1M


Humans who are afraid secrete certain chemicals in their sweat. The mixture is sometimes described as having a somewhat feline smell. We frequently stink of it ourselves. The idea here is that this scent must accompany the Lovecraftian horror of parousia, the sense of the presence of the risen Christ. Be careful what you wish for.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: This is like someone claiming they have found the Tooth Fairy and that they'll get all of his nickels and dimes!


Tooth Fairy you say?

mtbifiction.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: HotWingConspiracy: So a bunch of racist criminals were prevented from stealing from a religious site, their government covered it up and they never faced any justice for their crimes.

Oh good, I'm not the only one who came away with, "Wow, they sound like real pieces of sh*t."


I had to stop reading at "they suggested sending a crew of Arab workers. Of course we said 'no'."

Bet their god moved it on finding out it was about to be discovered by assholes
 
kabloink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's been proven, time and again, that the Jewish exodus from Egypt never really happened.  They were never lost in a desert for 40 years, that would have only taken them four or five days to cross, if they just headed in a general direction towards Israel.  Mt. Sinai is described as an active volcano, and there are no volcanos in the Sinai Peninsula.  The whole story of the exodus was invented in 400 BCE, during the Babylonian captivity, as a means of Jews being held as slaves in Babylon theorizing that god would soon set them free and send them home.

With all that in mind, I am thinking that the reason that no one can find the Ark of the Covenant, is because said Ark never existed to be found in the first place.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Almost starting a war in The Holy Land? Meh. If someone breathes through the wrong nostril it can trigger a war in that region. The whole region is f**king stupid when it comes to getting butt hurt over stupid schitt.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
tutorblog.latintutoring.co.ukView Full Size


Say what you will, the Romans did get out.

:-D
 
exqqqme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im always fascinated to hear what ways religious wack-o's will misinterpret million year old papers and rocks.

Jews and Arabs remind me of Irish protestants and catholics. Here you have two groups of people, born and raised int the same neighborhood, who are almost identical looking and half basically the same religious beliefs.

But that one iota of difference is enough to ignite a thousand year orgy of death with no end in sight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It's been proven, time and again, that the Jewish exodus from Egypt never really happened.  They were never lost in a desert for 40 years, that would have only taken them four or five days to cross, if they just headed in a general direction towards Israel.  Mt. Sinai is described as an active volcano, and there are no volcanos in the Sinai Peninsula.  The whole story of the exodus was invented in 400 BCE, during the Babylonian captivity, as a means of Jews being held as slaves in Babylon theorizing that god would soon set them free and send them home.

With all that in mind, I am thinking that the reason that no one can find the Ark of the Covenant, is because said Ark never existed to be found in the first place.


But it did happen! Some rando on the internet once provided a link to an archaeological website that had an article about a chariot wheel that was found on the bottom of the Red Sea. According to this rando the only possible explanation for the discovery of a chariot wheel on the bottom of the Red Sea was from the parting of the Red Sea. I wish I was joking. But I have encountered this specific example several times over the years. Some people are so eager for their beliefs to be true that they will warp reality to support their beliefs.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mr-b: The Ark is hiding until the proper time. It's on Oak Island and they're getting close. Now the Nova Scotia Gov't is screwing them over now which is slowing down the process.

1. The temple hasn't been rebuilt yet. There is still a Mosque on it.

2. The Bible says that the Temple will be rebuilt one more time. ( see below )

3. The Ark is the center piece of the Temple.

Do you really think God would build a Temple without it?

The Ark won't be found until the Harlot is destroyed and then it will be the catalyst for Israel to rebuild the temple.


The Man of Lawlessness
2 Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him, we ask you, brothers and sisters, 2not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by the teaching allegedly from us-whether by a prophecy or by word of mouth or by letter-asserting that the day of the Lord has already come. 3Don't let anyone deceive you in any way, for that day will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the man doomed to destruction. 4He will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, so that he sets himself up in God's temple, proclaiming himself to be God.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Here, have a Piss-Christ.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

USCLaw2010: 10,000 gilded dildos


I saw them in concert one time.  They weren't very good.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: mr-b: The Ark is hiding until the proper time. It's on Oak Island and they're getting close. Now the Nova Scotia Gov't is screwing them over now which is slowing down the process.

1. The temple hasn't been rebuilt yet. There is still a Mosque on it.

Seems the actions described in the article might well have brought about the destruction of the mosque.  Breaking into some underground chamber, proclaiming you've seen the Ark, and lacking any restraint by either side, there would have been city-wide battles, especially on the Mount.  Some devout IDF folks steal a tank and use the main gun to blast the mosque into pieces.

Of course, destroying the mosque would have started another war in the ME, with all the bordering nations having a go at Israel.

Supposedly, it's in Ethiopia.


I remember hearing this, too. The Coptics apparently have it in one of their churches.


/But that would end the grift, see.
 
gwenners
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mr-b: The Ark is buried on Oak Island.


An Ark? On Oak Island? Could this be proof of the Knight Templars using the Money Pit as a midden?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: USCLaw2010: 10,000 gilded dildos

I saw them in concert one time.  They weren't very good.


Not since their original lead singer left.

9,999 dildos just don't sound as good.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gwenners: mr-b: The Ark is buried on Oak Island.

An Ark? On Oak Island? Could this be proof of the Knight Templars using the Money Pit as a midden?


I would give this 16.5 funnies if I could.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Seems like two religions that worship the same god would get along better.

please the Baptists can't even get along with the Methodist.

To be fair the Baptists can't get along with anyone.


Especially not with those farking heretic Baptists
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Of course, destroying the mosque would have started another war in the ME, with all the bordering nations having a go at Israel.


Because ISIS never destroyed a mosque.  Unless it was architecturally or historically significant or used by an Islamic cult they didn't like.   No one fought Israel because ISIS destroyed a mosque.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kabloink: mr-b: The Man of Lawlessness
2 Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him, we ask you, brothers and sisters, 2not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by the teaching allegedly from us-whether by a prophecy or by word of mouth or by letter-asserting that the day of the Lord has already come. 3Don't let anyone deceive you in any way, for that day will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the man doomed to destruction. 4He will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, so that he sets himself up in God's temple, proclaiming himself to be God.

For Fark's Klingons members

2:1 DaH, loDnI'pu', concerning the choltaH vo' maj joH Jesus Christ, je maj gathering tay' Daq ghaH, maH tlhob SoH

2:2 ghobe' Daq taH quickly shaken Daq lIj yab, ghobe' yet taH troubled, either Sum qa', joq Sum mu', joq Sum letter as vo' maH, ja'ta' vetlh the jaj vo' Christ ghajta' ghoS.

2:3 chaw' ghobe' wa' deceive SoH Daq vay' way. vaD 'oH DichDaq ghobe' taH, unless the departure choltaH wa'Dich, je the loD vo' yem ghaH 'angta', the puqloD vo' QIH,

2:4 ghaH 'Iv opposes je exalts himself Daq Hoch vetlh ghaH ja' joH'a' joq vetlh ghaH worshiped; vaj vetlh ghaH sits as joH'a' Daq the lalDan qach vo' joH'a', setting himself Dung as joH'a'.


Glorious
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: Twice a day, their guards measure the water levels in the many cisterns beneath the platform, to see if the Israelis have drained water to access the subterranean world beneath their feet.

So not only are they blocking silliness like this but also legitimate archeology?

Excavate it properly. Then you won't have to worry about people digging beneath it.
 
gwenners
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: gwenners: mr-b: The Ark is buried on Oak Island.

An Ark? On Oak Island? Could this be proof of the Knight Templars using the Money Pit as a midden?

I would give this 16.5 funnies if I could.


I only hope people reading that post read it in that announcer' voice.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why do the Muslims want the Ark?

Why not just let the Jews have it, make it a big ceremony, maybe promote some peace and brotherhood.

Oh, wait, religious intolerance from armed fanatics.
 
