(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Times Square is open for New Year's Eve again....unless you are unvaccinated in which case you are welcome to go celebrate in Texas   (fox43.com) divider line
14
    Times Square Ball, New Year's Eve, Jennifer Lopez, Vaccination, Times Square, Vaccine  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still rather celebrate it at home. Always that way for me.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I still rather celebrate it at home. Always that way for me.


The thought of spending NYE in Times Square gives me hives any year.  This year?  Aw hell naw.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Times Square on New Year's Eve sounds like a generous slice of one of Hell's deeper pits even when we're not pretending to be out of a pandemic.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd forgotten that listening to statistics about a giant ball dropping in NYC was the crowning achievement of my year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Plague rats will go to any lengths to fake their vaccination records so this will be impossible to police.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, good luck policing that.
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good, plague rats don't deserve to occupy public spaces with decent human beings who care about the lives of others.

The problem is, right wingers are horrible, shiatty people, that will do anything to spread their plague around to try and kill as many people as possible, so they'll be there in droves with fake vax cards trying to infest as many people with their Trump Lung as they can.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The other problem is that even with fully vaccinated people and negative tests it can still spread. Being crammed in to tight quarters for 12+ hours sounds to me like the perfect incubator for it.

People bring kids under 5 there?
 
DVD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Plague rats will go to any lengths to fake their vaccination records so this will be impossible to police.


__________________________

Does Faux News encourage faking vaccination records, btw?  Just wondering if this is something pushed alongside all their other misinformation.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
being from the ny area it never once crossed my mind to go to times square until a couple friend of mine that were new to the area said they wanted to go.  i wnet because i figured it'd be the one time i'd ever have even the slightest desire to.

yeah it was pretty much as shiatty as expected and it wasn't even that cold that year.

that's one of those 'you have to do at least once in your life' events where once is too many
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm going to see dying fetus Saturday you need proof of vaccine to enter. Safety is metal \m/
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know someone who did the New Year's Eve Time Square thing.  They put in a catheter with a urine drainage bag.

Hard pass on the whole experience.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I still rather celebrate it at home. Always that way for me.


That's where I'll be.  I'll watch the various celebrations from the comfort of my own home where it's warm and there's no massive crowds packed so tightly that the virus can spread simply through capillary action.
 
