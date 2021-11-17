 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   My wife, Morgan Fairchild, would like you to know that it is quite likely that your place of work is monitoring your shenanigans   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they can pickup my load, if they fire me
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If the monitoring software says you are not working, and yet, you are meeting all your performance benchmarks, the company should assume you are awesome and give you a promotion and more responsibility.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course they're monitoring you. Any employee would be stupid to think otherwise with what modern technology has to offer.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, cool. Yet another my wife Morgan Fairchild headline.

Hilarious.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

What they will do is give you more work to do.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nope, because I'm the (unfortunate) tech guru.  And we're a very small company.  Any company can fark themselves if they think I will voluntarily run their spyware on my personal PC or network.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

There are only 7 jokes on Fark and they get used ALL THE TIME.
 
keldaria
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The issue with that is there are plenty of companies who will happily do as you suggest. Complete with fancy new title, extra work and no pay raise, because fark you.
 
keldaria
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I ask for more work all the time, rarely get it. Now we're hiring more people.

I may leave this job due to boredom, well, that and the contractually -mandated 2% raises. Only way to make more money in my line of work is to jump. Luckily, it's expected and the norm in DoD work.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You'll get over it.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am a full 20%+ sales production of the company I work with and I am tracked for sales production. What they look at online or  track whereabouts is on them. I work 7 days a week chasing the dream. If they have a problem, it's theirs, not mine.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I will.

But I will harbor this resentment for years to come.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I handle the IT stuff at our place.

I definitely have the capability to monitor everything that goes through the network.

I have zero interest in monitoring everything that goes through the network.

If you get your work done feel free to look at cat videos.

Or comment on Fark if that is your thing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


cry moar
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My work from home setup is my work machine on one side of the desk and my personal computer on the other side. I have never checked email or done any personal work or....anything personal on my work computer (even simple google searches). If I'm on the road I use my phone (my property) instead of a work asset.

I'm very against companies doing this but I also understand that they often will and don't need to make their job easier.
 
